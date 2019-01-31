DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around the county

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad agus 1, 16, 19 agus 30 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4,200 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann Bridie Gallagher, Rannafast, Mary Boyle, Annagry,Aoife Gallagher, Mullaghduff,Joe Green, Burtonport,Myles Sweeney.

The Club 200 + Draw winners for January were; €1,000 - Patricia and Stevie O Donnell, €500 - Catriona and John Boyle, €100 - Joe Boyle, Stephen Melly, Jimmy Sharkey, Dessie Gallagher, Jim O Donnell (Milltown),Pat McNelis, Bella Bonner, James and Michelle Boyle, Anne Marie Wilson, Eamonn and Martina Diver.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5,2,1,4,6,3,8,7. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Margaret Ewing, Dromore €30. This week’s jackpot is €4,700.

The club is holding a registration evening for club membership in the clubhouse on Friday evening the 8th of February at 9pm. All players must have registration paid to be eligible to train or play in the forthcoming season.

The annual 100 Club will be starting now again in February and the club is actively looking for new members. It costs €20 a month and is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities for the year. If anyone would like to join you can contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

There are still a number of age groups mainly U-6s, U-8s. U-10s and U-12/U-13/U-14 girls that require extra help and coaches for the forthcoming seasons. If any parents or club members would like to help with any age group in the club you can contact Shane McGuire 0851362299.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

We would like to welcome Sean McConnell back to the club as our senior team manager for 2019. Training for the seniors resumes on Monday 11th February, upstairs in the clubhouse.

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 20, 25,26. Five people share the runners prize and won €20. They were Jake McConnell, Colm McNulty, Garrett McCarron, Rachael Kelly and C Friel. This week’s lotto jackpot is €4850.

We are currently seeking to recruit underage coaches for the coming season. If you are interested please get in contact with any committee member, training will be provided for these roles.

We are still selling the national club draw tickets for 2019. 1st prize is a Renault Clio 4 Expression with lots of other prizes including weekend breaks to the All Ireland finals. The tickets are €10 and are available from any committee member.

The club would like to express its deepest sympathies to the families of Mícheál Roarty, Shaun Harkin, Daniel Scott, and John Harley on their sudden passing and also to the wider Gaoth Dobhair and Falcarragh communities at this time. At dhèis Dè go raibh a anam.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The clubhouse gym is up and running membership can still be purchased. Declan is in the Gym on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 4pm to 8pm each day.So be sure to pop in to get signed up or if you have any questions, our draw for the years free membership takes place Friday the 1st of February.

Training takes place in Meenaneary for u14 and u16 boys from 6.15pm sharp every Tuesday and Thursday evening, please bring a bottle of water and €2.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto jackpot.The numbers drawn were 01-04-14-21 and the €50s went to Jimmy Gill, Fintown and Breege Roarty, Ard McGill. This week’s jackpot will is €4,100.

We have now completed six months of this year’s Club 200 and have paid out a total of €6,000 so far. The next draw will take place on Tuesday 5th of February.

The Donegal GAA annual club pass is now on sale for the 2019 season. To order please contact the club secretary Caroline Breslin 087-138 9926.The closing date for orders is March 10,

Club membership is now due for renewal. The new membership year starts January 1 and runs to December 31. Anyone playing football must have membership paid before football starts. Muriel will be taking membership in the clubhouse this Friday between 7-8pm.

Naomh Conaill ladies need managers to fill the following positions senior and minor. Anyone is interested or know of anyone interested can they please contact our secretary Nicola on 087 274 7331 as soon as possible. Closing date for these positions to be filled is Friday 25th of January 2019

CILL CHARTHA

Well done to Coláiste na Carraige on their victory over Virginia College in the Markey Cup quarter-final last Tuesday. They now face St Columba's College, Derry in the semi final.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €3,600. Last week’s numbers were 2, 6, 19 and 21. The winners were €50 -Annie McGinley, Meenaneary, €30 - Mary P Cunningham, Carrick Upper, €20-Mary McGlinchey, Glen and Goretti Kennedy, Cruckarra.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto were; DY, LD, LH, WW. Eight people matched two counties. The five winners of €20 wee Anthony McGill, Mairead Browne, Drumkeen, Blake family, Kevin Harkin Convoy and Peter Connaughton, Raphoe. This week’s jackpot next is €3550.

The club dinner dance takes place on February 9 in Jackson’s Hotel. National draw tickets are now on sale at €10 each. All proceeds from the draw go directly into the upkeep and running of the club. Sellers will be in the area over the next few weeks

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club held its AGM in Greenford at the weekend. The following executive officers were returned; presiden Paddy Burke, Frosses; chairman Tom Mohan, Frosses, secretary Michael Mullen, Inver, treasurer Callum Crowley, London; PRO Eva Scanlon, Co Kerry; Co board delegate Denis Boyle, Doochary; youth officer Joel McInern, Mountcharles.

We would like to extend our thanks to Stevie ‘Stocker’ McLoughlin who steps down as treasureR after six years in the post and wish him well. We would also like to thank Niamh Treacy who steps down as PRO after serving in the role so well last year.

Paul Coggins will serve as senior football manager again for the forthcoming year while Benny McGarvey will step into the role as manager of the ladies team.

We were well represented as London lost by the narrowest of margins against Limerick in Ruislip,in the league. We wish the London management and our own players involved the best of luck for the coming year.

Special mentions to homegrown players Aidan McGarvey, Patrick O Connor and Ryan Kearney who made the breakthrough to the senior panel for the first time this year.

We will host a ‘Gala Dinner’ to honour our senior and junior men and ladies championship winning teams from 2018. There is limited availability remaining, please contact Callum Crowley, Niamh Treacy or Michael Mullen for bookings. Tickets are £65 per person.

We would like to extend our sympathies to Margaret Farrell on the death of her husband Tom and all at the Parnells club.

Also to the Shane Leonard and his family of the passing of Delia McDonald. May they Rest in Peace.

IORRAS

The numbers drawn in last week's lotto were 2, 9, 10 and 15. The jackpot was not won and has now risen to €1,360. The €15 winners were Margaret McConologue, Coolcross, Darragh Doherty, Foden, Carndonagh, Matthew and Alanna Friel, Gortfad, Roger and Lucy Doherty, Tiernasligo, Ann Doherty Larkin, The Cross.

Club membership is now open for 2019. Please contact the following club officers for your membership, Clint Marron, Edward McLaughlin, Sinead Marron or from any committee member.

We have tickets available for the National Club Draw 2019. There are great prizes on offer with three chances to win: Tickets are priced at €10. The club may be in a position to run a computer course subject to getting enough numbers. So spread the word and if interested contact Rose on 0877770639 or pm our Facebook Page.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available. The tickets are €10 each and the first prize is a new car along with other great prizes. Anyone looking for tickets at once can contact Eddie Walsh on 086 319 7622, Luke Gavigan on 087 798 0865 or via Facebook or any Club member.

We are delighted to say that the club taking part in this year’s 'Ireland Lights Up' initiative. We will open up the walkway around the practice pitch with the lights on from 7 pm to 9 pm on Thursday nights up to the 21st of February. We’re hoping as many as possible will turn out and help support this initiative between these hours and as a direct result improve your own fitness with a nice relaxed walk about the new walkway which will take in the banks of the River Finn going along the new walkway track and up around the practice pitch.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 12, 13, 22 and 29. There was no match 3 winners so three envelopes were drawn. They were Noah Wilson, Convoy, Helen McMenamin, Corraine and Patsy O’Hagan, Ballindrait who receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2-5-8-7-6-1-3-4. Michelle O’Connor matched the first three numbers and won €60. This week’s jackpot is €10000.

All players underage and adult must be registered by January 31.. Anyone that did not attend the registration evening can get forms from Jackie Scanlon, Fainche Dorrian or Kathleen McGlynn.All completed forms and money must be returned to Kathleen McGlynn. The closing date for all players male and female membership is January 31. Players will not be covered for any claims if they get hurt or injured while training or playing for the club

The National Club draw tickets will be on sale shortly with the first prize a Renault Clio 4. The club will be selling tickets in all areas in the next fortnight.

The Club will be taking part in Scor Sinsear on February 1st in Burtonport.

The adult men football teams are running a Last Man Standing as a fundraiser. Sheets are available from any adult footballer and sheets are to be back in before the games kick off on 29th January.

The club are taking part in the Deep River Rock thirst for better promotion. Each bottle contains a code on the inside of each label. This code can then be entered in the Deep River Rock website where you can make a donation of 10 cents to the club.

Congratulations from all at CLG Gleann Fhinne to Scoil Naisiunta Taobhóige who won the best small school at the annual Donegal Sports stars awards on Friday night last and also to Shane McCormick who won the primary schools Sports Boy award.

MALIN

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €650.The sequence drawn was 6-3-1-4-7-2-5. The €50 winner was Shaun Houten and family, Shantla. This week’s jackpot is €700.

The annual club dinner dance will take place on Friday 8th February in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa. Special guest on the night is Paul McGonigle from the Buncrana GAA club, who is currently a member of Declan Bonner’s backroom staff. Music on the night will be provided by the talented Kieran McArea.Tickets are available from Susan in the club shop, Pat McLaughlin (F) 087 2030215, John Byrne 086 2507380, Brendan Monagle 086 3777015, Maria McLaughlin (F) 087 7763679, Elaine McColgan 086 3902626 and Margaret Raymond 087-2352823.

Congratulations to club member Erin McLaughlin (F) who was recently crowned Donegal Secondary School Sports Girl of the year for 2018 in the Sports Star Award Ceremony in the Mount Errigal Hotel last weekend. Also well done to the Carndonagh Community School who won the Secondary School of the Year award.

Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available. Anyone looking for tickets should contact any club member.

The club would like to wish John McColgan well in his retirement from Culkenny Post Office. John has acted as more than a postmaster for our club over the years, counting all our lotto money every single week and making sure it was all accounted for, you could say he was an assistant treasurer without ever getting the credit.

Good luck to all involved in the Colaisti Inis Eoghain squad who lock horns with St Patrick’s Keady in the Ulster Schools Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup Quarter - final, in Drumragh Sarsfields GAC (Omagh) on Saturday.

AODH RUADH

A lot of club people have put in a good effort on the National Draw. All members who have tickets, sold or unsold, are asked to bring them to Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Thursday at 8.30pm where the draw committee will be holding its weekly meeting..

We are looking for budding actors to take part in the Aodh Ruadh Oscars. If you can fundraise €500, we will be able give you the opportunity to take part in a professionally produced ten minute clip from a popular movie.Anyone interested should touch base with club secretary Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636. There will be an information night with the production company on Friday 1st February at 8pm in Dorrian's Hotel. The big night will be on Saturday, 18th May.

The monthly meeting of the club executive committee takes place this Thursday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Due to the Ireland Lights Up walk the meeting will be at the later time of 9.30pm.

Aodh Ruadh extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of John Harley and Seán Harkin from Fál Carragh, Mícheál Roarty from Gaoth Dobhair and Daniel Scott from Gort an Choirce who lost their lives so tragically on Sunday night. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Congratulations to Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien, Emer O'Brien and Aine Hill who have been selected for the next stage of the under 15 County Development team trials.

Galway, Donegal and Mayo were the popular picks for the first round of Last One Standing. We had a great response to our fundraiser with 323 entries. The draws in Enniskillen and Newbridge proved costly as 52 entrants fell at the first hurdle. Many thanks to Liam Gallen for his sponsorship of this competition again this year and thanks to all who entered the competition.

We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience.

U-23 playing members can also avail of a discounted monthly membership rate of €25 at Ballyshannon Leisure Centre on production of their GAA membership number at the reception. Coaches are also eligible for a discounted monthly membership rate of €35. Only adult members registered by 31st March may vote at the club AGM.

Operation Transformation Ireland Lights Up continues tonight Thursday at Fr Tierney Park at 7pm for week three.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,800. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 14, 15, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ann Kelm, Belleek; Donagh Keon; James Monaghan, Pettigo; Geraldine Gilligan, Brollagh; and Mary Conlon, Cornhill. This week’s jackpot is €4,900.

ST MICHAELS

Ba mhaith le Clg Naomh Micheál comhbhrón a ghabháil le teaghlaigh agus cairde na ngasúraí a cailleadh go tobann ag an deireadh seachtaine. Tá ár smaointe le muintir CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola agus CLG Ghaoth Dobhair uilig. Ar dheis Dé go raíbh a n-anamacha.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2,7,8,16,17,18. The Match 5 winners were Frazer Campbell, Killcampbell, Dunfanaghy, Natasha Ferry, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy and Eimear and Chris McElhinney, Rooskey Creeslough. This week’s jackpot is €8000.

Our new club website is www.clgnaomhmicheal.com

As part of “Operation Transformation” “Ireland Lights Up” we will be turning on the lights at the Creeslough pitch at 7pm each Thursday night for the next four weeks.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 7, 9, 14, 15. The €50 winners were Teddy Fisher, Tullycleave, Ardara; Emma Boylan, 71 Ashlawn Letterkenny; Daniel Leonard, 154 Main Street, Lisnaskea. This week's jackpot is €2000.

The annual Bord na nOg Presentation and registration night will take place on Friday evening February 8th in the Great Northern Hotel at 7pm. Donegal stars Paul and Jamie Brennan will be on hand to present the awards and also hold Q & A session with those in attendance to give us all an insight into what is involved in being a modern day county player.

The new season will soon be commencing and any help with coaching underage teams would be very welcome. Mentors for the various teams are currently been put in place. Anyone interested in helping out can contact any member of the committee.

The U-8s will start back training in the school hall Magh Ene, next Wednesday evening from 6pm-7pm.

As in previous years all persons involved in coaching of underage players or on our committees must be Garda Vetted. Childrens welfare officers Noel Carr and Antoinette Delaney will be actively ensuring that everyone involved in any capacity are vetted and your cooperation on this important matter would be greatly appreciated.

The Ladies presentation and registration night will be held on Friday 22nd February.

Anyone that would like to join our committee or help out with team management please contact Diarmaid Doherty 086 8068565 or Hannah Doherty 086 0621744.

The members of the club would like to express their sympathy to the Fitzgerald family, St Colms Tce on the sad passing of their mother Mary.

Club membership is now due at all grades within the club and your cooperation on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The underage football academy held their presentation night last Saturday evening with a large crowd present at the Clubroom. See Facebook for more details.

The club are running a six week intensive Irish Language revision course in the LYIT starting on 6th February. To book or for more information please contact (089) 421 8215

Next Sunday week, 10th February, Letterkenny Gaels will host a traditional music session in the Glass Lobby at the Silver Tassie Hotel from 3-5pm. All welcome.

Tickets for the National GAA draw have been distributed within the Club.

Sympathy is extended to James, Bernie, Niamh and Ronan Frain and their extended family on the recent passing of James’ father Jimmy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

GAEIL FHANADA

Ba mhaith linn comhbhrón a dhéanamh le teaghlaigh agus cairde na fir óga a cailleadh go tragóideach in iarthar an chontae inné. Déanaimid comhbhrón le CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola agus le CLG Ghaoth Dobhair, tá sibh uilig inár bpaidreacha agus inár smaointe. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamnacha ar fad.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 14, 15, 22, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Tina Carr, Massmount. This week’s jackpot is €6750.

Beidh an dara babhta leathcheannais de Scór an chontae ar siúl Dé hAoine. Ádh mór ar Mhairéad Ní Fhrighil a bheas ag glacadh páirt sa chomórtas Amhránaíocht Aonair agus le Seán Ó Dorraidhín, Maghnus agus Micheál Mac Giolla Bháin agus Brian Mac Eiteagáin, ár bhfoireann Tráth na gCeist.

Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile cash draw winners were Conor McGee, Rosnakill and Chicago. Patrick 'Connie' McConigley, Doaghbeg and Kilkenny. Our next draw for another two prizes of €300 will take place in April while the final draw for two prizes of €500 will take place in July.

ST NAULS

The nursery returns on Saturday, February 2, at 10 am in Inver Community Centre. The club awards night will take place on Saturday night February 23rd in the Village Tavern at 9 pm.

BUNCRANA

Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow clubs Gaoth Dobhair and Chloich Cheann Fhaola and the family and friends of all the young men who lost their lives on Sunday evening; Michael Roarty, John Harley, Daniel Scott and Shaun Harkin. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Oíche bhliantúil Crosóga Bhríde i seomra Eamon, sa chlubtheach ar 31 Eanáir ar 8i.n. Fáilte roimh gach duine. Sóláistí agus sifíní ar fáil!

The club’s annual St. Brigid’s cross making night takes place in Seomra Eamon, the clubhouse, on Thursday 31st January from 8pm. Everyone is welcome to this community event. Rushes and refreshments will be provided also.

TIR CHONAILL HARPS, GLASGOW

Junior football training has started back this week with a few special guests. The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal winner Paddy Barnes was joined by fellow Belfast Boxers Sean McComb and Tyrone Mckenna.

Paddy is currently filming with TG4 on his journey to learn to speak Irish (Gaeilge) so he came to learn some phrases we would use playing Football and all three Fighters joined in on training. TG4 have been wonderful in helping raise the profile of the Club and we can’t wait to see the latest coverage.

We would like to Congratulate our new club secretary Seana Gallagher and retired player Kevin Porter, who completed a 3 day Charity trek in the arctic for the Tommy Burns Skin Cancer Trust and Bloodwise. Kevin made it an extra special trip by popping the question on the finish line. Everyone at the Club wishes the future Mr and Mrs Porter all the happiness in the world

Congratulations to Grace McBride on winning the Irish culture champion award at the 2nd Annual Scottish GAA awards. What a wonderful achievement.

We are still looking for volunteers so anyone who is interested in getting involved in football coaching with the club this year is invited to register for the forthcoming Foundation Level football course, which will be held at Holyrood Glasgow Club on Saturday 2nd March. Please message us for further details.

Membership is now open for 2019. Please contact team managers for application forms.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm

Underage hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm

Our bag packing fundraiser at Shettleston Tesco is on Sunday 3rd February at 12pm.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 1 4 18 agus 23. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Eileen Foster, Baile na nGallóglach, Alex Perry agus Áine Nic Grianna. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’é Jim Ó Ceallaigh a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Carmel Mhic Giolla Bhríde, Cluain tSaileach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn in Óstán Charraig Airt agus €2,300 atá sa phota óir.

Bord na nÓg: Na nDúnaibh Minor board are looking for players to join our underage teams and avail of the opportunity to develop your gaelic football skills, have fun and make friends with other children in the parish.

We have regular training and games for children of all ages, from children at Under 6 (born after January 1st, 2013), Under 8 (born after January 1st, 2011), Under 10 (born after January 1st, 2009) and Under 12s (born after January 1st, 2007).

We have regular training and games for children of the parish throughout the year and are looking for children of all skill levels to join and participate.

Even if you have not participated in training up to this time you are more than welcome to join at this time.