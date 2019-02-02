READ THE REID: Dublin's demise as likely as the end to global warming

The season proper got up and running last weekend with the usual low-key fanfare that the league brings. Donegal earned a great win in Clare while Monaghan gave five-in-a-row championship favourites something to think about when they outmanoeuvred Dublin in Clones. Kerry got the better of Tyrone in Killarney while the other big hitters Mayo and Galway had wins over Roscommon and Cavan respectively. So, does Dublin’s defeat give the rest of us hope? Well, as long as people believe that ‘global warming’ is responsible for the current cold snap, then I suppose so!

That Monaghan beat Dublin in January at home may give rise to some speculation that the reigning All-Ireland title holders are on the wane is wishful thinking. Sure, it is always great to get Dublin out of Croke Park. It is even better to beat them. August is seven months away and people will still believe in ‘global warming’ but Dublin will be back in Croke Park when the business part of the season reaches its climax.

Hopefully, Donegal will be there too. At the moment, we’re on a different mission and notions of All-Ireland titles are put on hold. Just after one game we sit joint top with Meath since the other two games were drawn. We can go and lead the pack alone on Saturday evening when the Royal county visits Ballybofey.

Playing in Division 2 of the League means that every game will be a dog fight. Teams are desperate to both get up to the premier division and to avoid the drop to the third tier. Donegal should be in pole position for the game away to Tipperary on February 10th.

Like Clare, Tipperary, whose priority remains with hurling, will be no easy pushover for Donegal. Declan Bonner will be delighted to have overcome Clare in what was always going to be a banana skin. By the second week of February we will carry a lot of momentum where winning will become a habit.

As I stated a few weeks ago, I feel that Donegal will go straight back to Division 1 of the league for next season. Having four home games is quite an advantage for us which we will fully maximise. I expect that Donegal will play in the Division 2 league final on Sunday 31st March. This will be an extra competitive match before we launch into the Ulster championship eight weeks later when we take on Fermanagh in Enniskillen on 26th May.

While it’s all rosy for Donegal, the same cannot be said about the welfare of the GAA. There are minor and major financial crises in Galway and Cork respectively. The GAA caved in too easily in respect of the hand-pass rule. I still believe that the rule could have been modified to include it inside the defensive 45 metre line only. We will still have a form of basketball as the rule stands.

However, the decision by the elite to increase the price of match tickets is not a super smart move. The entertainment value at inter-county football games has struggled to match the entrance fee. Attendances are down. Yet, the GAA has once again over-burdened the families who regularly attended our ‘family’ oriented game. I feel that this increase is unnecessary and unfair. It takes advantage of the grassroot fan who the GAA needs week in and week out to support our games.

While attendances are decreasing, the clever thing to do would be to reduce prices to attract more people to the games. Our GAA games are unique in that they infiltrate almost every home in the parish throughout the land. We still retain our amateur ethos, i.e. at playing level, and we are able to represent our community and county that upholds the traditions and culture of everything that is Irish. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

TRAGEDY

As I write about the failings of the GAA, they pale into insignificance when we think about the terrible tragedy that took four young lives in west Donegal last Sunday evening. Three of the young men were members of the Cloughaneely GAA club while one was a member of the Gweedore club. This sad event has not only touched Falcarragh, Gortahork and Gweedore but the whole county and indeed the whole of Ireland.

I read a beautiful tribute to the lads on the Cloughaneeely’s Facebook page. It said "As a club we will rally around the families and friends of the deceased at this difficult time”.

Yes, like any organisation, the GAA has its weaknesses but so too, it has its strengths. In the coming days, weeks and months the local GAA clubs in west Donegal will help the families and friends of these young men to cope with their grief. Like many other commentators at this sad time, words, too, escape me. I can only offer my prayers and extend my deepest sympathy to the broken-hearted families of these young men.

May they R.I.P.