Jamie Brennan hitting heights again for Donegal after brilliant 2018

It can take some time to establish yourself in a county jersey, but in the case of Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan, it hasn’t taken long. He was again taking responsibility on Sunday last in the opening Allianz NFL game against Clare, hitting 0-3.

His star has been on the rise for some time, playing a major role at minor and U-21 level, winning Ulster medals at both age groups.

Also a talented hurler, Brennan could just as easily be playing with the Donegal caman wielders.

He was one of the stars of Donegal’s minor success in 2014, which took the county all the way to the All-Ireland minor final, before losing out narrowly to Kerry.

U-21 success came in 2017 when Donegal, under Declan Bonner, won an Ulster final played at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, and who will forget the part played by Brennan in creating the goal which turned the tie in favour of Donegal. He got on the ball close to the half-way line before taking the ball on soccer style to the 13m line before ‘crossing’ to Lorcan Connor to fire to the Derry net. The goal came just before half-time and Donegal went on to win by 3-17 to 0-13.

It was an U-21 side that included many of his teammates today, players like Conor Morrison, Stephen McMenamin, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Lorcan Connor, Caolan McGonagle, Niall O’Donnell and Tony McClenaghan. And but for Gaoth Dobhair’s involvement in the All-Ireland club semi-final, the names of Michael Carroll, Dáire Ó Baoill and Cian Mulligan would be added to that list.

Just goes to show how those minor and U-21 winning teams are now morphing into the Donegal senior squad.

Jamie Brennan’s transformation to senior status is now complete. And it has come about through hard work and dedication. Brennan is now a powerful athlete and his direct style is troubling every defence he comes up against.

Early in his senior career, he was forced, at times, to plough a lone furrow up front and it proved difficult, because he didn’t have the physical presence to win his own ball. But not now. Brennan is becoming the complete player, not just as a forward, but under the present Donegal management, he is working all over the field, sometimes deep in his own defence.

His scoring stats are improving year on year. In 2018 in the Dr McKenna Cup and League, he was clearly Donegal’s second top scorer, amassing a grand total of 3-15, behind Patrick McBrearty, who notched 1-50.

Then in the championship he followed up with 1-8 in the Ulster championship and 0-7 in the Super 8s - an overall scoring total for 2018 of 4-30 - a very good year.

He has hit 1-10 in this year’s Dr McKenna Cup (second behind Michael Langan with 0-18) and he has continued that positive trend with 0-3 in his opening National League game on Sunday last against Clare in Ennis.

Even though he got those scores last week, his reaction was that his own game was not as good as it could be. “Overall, I was a wee bit sloppy in the way I was playing. I was forcing a few balls. So I will have to look at that for the next day and be a bit smarter,” said Brennan after the game on Sunday.

“We look to win every game and we knew it would be a dogfight down here. Hopefully we can push on now; we have two big games and then a break,” said Brennan.

“It will be nice to get into Ballybofey (to play Meath),” says Brennan, who said he was enjoying his football at the moment. “The games are coming thick and fast, with the IT (Sligo) too. It’s all about getting minutes under your belt and it will stand to you in the long run. So, touch wood now, I stay injury free and enjoy it as well.”

And Brennan had a warning to those players that have to come back into the squad, when asked if he was looking forward to having Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty back alongside him in the forward line. “Definitely. But every man is fighting for his position here and hopefully no man will just hand the jersey back so there will be a good bit of competition within the squad.”

It would take a brave man to take the jersey of Brennan in his present form!