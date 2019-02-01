Revenge on the menu as Derry host Donegal hurlers on Sunday

Revenge will be very much in the air when Donegal hurlers face Derry on Sunday, in their Allianz Hurling League round two clash in Owenbeg. (2.30 pm)

Derry players will recall last season’s 4-17 to 2-9 defeat in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Declan Coulter, Ronan McDermott, Bernard Lafferty and Davin Flynn scored the goals for a rampant Donegal that day, albeit against an understrength Derry outfit.

Derry are under new management with Laois native John McEvoy taking charge. McEvoy is a former Dublin U-21 manager. He has taken over from Collie McGurk, who stepped down at the end of last season.

The Slaughtneil players are available and the Oak Leafers got their campaign off to a dream start last weekend with an opening round win over Down.

“They beat Down on Saturday night. The Slaughtneil boys are back there and they’ll be looking to avenge that loss to us last season,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann.

“Derry is a massive game for us but if we bring the same attitude that we showed against Kildare last Sunday we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“They will have noted that we gave Kildare a run for their money and they will be ready for us.

“But there were a lot of positives in Sunday’s game. We were with Kildare all the way until the last ten minutes or so which was very positive against a team of the quality of Kildare.

“They won the Christy Ring Cup last year and played in Division 2A, albeit they were relegated.

“We had a number of young lads like Kevin Kealy, Dylan Duffy, Conor Parke and Oisin Rooney all making their senior debuts and doing well.”

McCann is planning this week without injured Marty Callaghan, who suffered a hip injury last weekend, and Cormac Finn, who is away on holidays.

Conor Parke replaced Callaghan and he certainly put his hand up for inclusion.

“There is plenty of competition for places and the fact the boys are missing gives other lads an opportunity to stake a claim for a permanent place.

“It is going to be a tough one for us but I feel if we play with the same intensity as we showed at stages on Sunday, we won’t be far away.”

The game is part of a double header fixture and is preceded by the Derry, London Division Four football league clash. That game throws-in at 12.30pm.