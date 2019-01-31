THE SPORTING DIARY: Clare trip a good opener for Donegal

The journey home from Clare was made a little easier when Donegal squeezed a win from their opening National Football League game on Sunday. But when news began to surface later that night of the tragic accident in the Donegal Gaeltacht, it put sport in perspective.

The loss of young men who were very much involved in sport and the clubs of that area has cast a shadow of grief that will take time to heal. My sympathies to all the families at this very difficult time.

Just after the game on Sunday, while waiting for the after-match interviews, I met well-known photographer, Michael O’Donnell, coming off the field, wheeling his equipment and with a smile from ear to ear.

It was a cold day in Ennis (there was a shower before the start), but overall it was a reasonable day for football. But to be out on the side of the field trying to capture the best action was not for the faint hearted. I said to Michael: “You must be frozen.” To which replied: “Nah, I’m well wrapped up. And that win would lift your spirits.”

Knowing that Michael went through a difficult period this time last year, his reaction and positivity could be an example to a lot of people.

As for the game, it was a very enjoyable contest. Last week, I warned about it being a potential banana skin, and that’s how it turned out. Donegal showed great bottle in the final 10-15 minutes when Clare went for the jugular.

To come out on the right side of the result in a tight finish away from home will do this young team the world of good.

Clare did have two or three goal chances which could have seen the result go a different way. Killian Sexton’s opportunity in the first half was probably their best and he didn’t even hit the target from point blank range.

The composure Donegal showed will stand to them going forward.

As for the new rules, you wouldn’t have noticed them. There wasn’t one ‘forward mark’ or ‘sin bin’.

For Donegal, it is now a matter of winning their home games and promotion will be theirs, especially after the weekend results in the division.

There were plenty of positives for Declan Bonner and his management team. Conor Morrison, Brendan McCole and Jason McGee all improved from the Dr McKenna Cup; Eoghan Bán Gallagher was back and was eager for work.

The goal chances that Clare had will be a worry, but it is only the first league game and they have time to iron things out.

Meath will provide another stiff test on Saturday night in MacCumhaill Park, but if Donegal can reproduce their first half from last Sunday along with the last 15 minutes, then they should be good enough.

Gavin and the rule changes

It is fascinating to hear what managers have to say on different aspects of the game when interviewed after matches. Some are very coy with their words; others are very forthright and honest, maybe too honest at times.

Listening to Dublin manager, Jim Gavin, after his side were defeated by Monaghan on Sunday, you could see why he has been so successful.

When asked about the rule changes and the fact that the handpass rule was not allowed to be trialled for the league, he was critical of those who had opposed the trial. He was putting forward the view that those who were proposing the changes were doing so for the good of the game, and it was no big deal to trial them in the national league. He was also earning brownie points from Croke Park by his remarks.

But behind the facade, you could see that he wasn’t worried about the league, and he was quite confident that the changes would not be about when the championship comes around.

Just remember, Dublin played Meath in a challenge earlier in January and it was learned at the time that they insisted on playing the game under the old rules. So you can take it that Dublin are not including any of the trial rules in their game preparation. Their mindset is on the championship and that elusive five-in-a-row.

Declan Bonner, on the other hand, came out strongly in opposition to the rules and said they wouldn’t be using them in their preparation. He was just being honest.

Bonner and Gavin are doing exactly the same thing in training, but you wouldn’t have thought that if you listened to their interviews!