Declan Bonner happy with his young Donegal squad ahead of Meath challenge

Donegal have the chance to go to the top of the Allianz division two table on Saturday evening when they host Meath in MacCumhaill Park in round two (7pm).

After Meath winning their opening game, defeating Tipperary in Pairc Tailteann on Sunday last by 0-15 to 1-8, they are top of the table, ahead of Donegal on score difference.

Donegal and Meath were the only winners in the first round of games in the division with the other two games ending level.

So whoever comes out on top on Saturday evening in Ballybofey will be clear at the top. The game is one of four home games for Donegal, and they will carry the favourites’ tag in all of those games (Fermanagh, Armagh and Kildare are the other teams travelling to Donegal).

Donegal opened their campaign with a workmanlike win over Clare (0-16 to 0-13) but it was far from convincing at times, although they did close out the game with two added time points.

Meath, although not the force that they once were, have been team building and under Andy McEntee, they will be hoping to make a challenge for promotion. They have been living in the shadow of Dublin for a long time now, and that doesn’t sit well with Meath supporters.

On Sunday last they welcomed back Mickey Newman and he delivered 0-7 for the side. There were only a few familiar names in their team lineout, Donal Keogan at centre-half-back, Bryan Menton and Shane McEntee in the middle of the field and from the bench they used Cillian O'Sullivan and Graham Reilly.

So for the Donegal management, it will be a journey into the unknown, and they will be made fight all the way.

And that was the way in the most recent meetings between the teams. Donegal came out one point winners in their most recent encounter, in the qualifiers, in 2017, with a 73rd minute Patrick McBrearty point getting them over the line in Pairc Tailteann.

Before that, their last league meeting was in 2014 in MacCumhaill Park and that game ended all square at 1-12 each. So Donegal should be warned. The aforementioned Mickey Newman was a thorn in Donegal’s side on that occasion, hitting 1-4, and the bulk of the Donegal scores came from Michael Murphy (0-6), Colm McFadden (0-3) and Frank McGlynn (1-0).

Other Donegal players will have to step up to the plate this Saturday night and it will be interesting to watch the progression of our many young players.

And this was something team manager Declan Bonner (pictured) touched on when he spoke to the media yesterday afternoon.

“I would be very happy with our full-back line. Two of them (Conor Morrison and Brendan McCole) are in their first season and they are doing well.”

The manager reported no injuries from Sunday last although they are monitoring the situation of Jason McGee and Michael Langan. McGee is a clubmate of two of the players who lost their lives in a tragic accident at the weekend, while Michael Langan was a schoolmate.

The manager said they had structures in place and would be talking to the players.

As regards Saturday evening, he is looking forward to a more difficult challenge from Meath, especially a more physical one.

“They have good players, the likes of Graham Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan and Mickey Newman. It will be a step up.”

Bonner said there would no changes and that he was happy with the squad. “We will be looking to tidy up what happened before half-time in the Clare game.”

On the other players outside the squad at the moment, he said Paddy McGrath was close but it may be the Tipperary game a week later, while Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn won’t be back until the end of February.