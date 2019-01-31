Laura Feely keeping Donegal flag flying with starting place against England

The recent surge of rugby internationals from Donegal continues with the elevation of Laura Feely to a starting place for Ireland for the opening game in the Women’s Six Nations against England on Friday at Energia Park (5 pm).

There will be plenty of support from proud parents, Kevin and Christine, as well as brothers Kevin and Pauric, and many friends from the north west.

Laura has been receiving many messages from friends congratulating her and making arrangements to be there to support her.

And those who can’t make it will be glued to television, as the game is being televised live. Among those will be grandparents Tom and Angela in Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

“Tom (my grandfather) is very excited and looking forward to the game. He is my biggest fan,” says Laura, who added that he was disappointed that he was not able to get to the games.

The journey to the top and being selected as an Ireland prop has come after a lot of hard work, which started as an athlete at Finn Valley AC.

“I've always been involved in sport. My family were heavily involved with Finn Valley AC. I would have thrown the shot putt and javelin and my brothers, Kevin and Pauric, would have competed as well.

“Mum would have coached us. I would have played (Gaelic) football with MacCumhaills. The rugby came after my athletics career was over. When I was about 16, there was a coach (Jonathan Llewellin). He set up a team in St. Columba’s and I would have played tag rugby," said Laura, who then joined a team in Letterkenny Rugby Club.

“It progressed when Llewellin got us involved in Ulster underage women’s team. I was on the first Ulster underage teams. I progressed to the Ulster senior women’s team for two years.

“I went to college in Sligo IT and played with the Sligo club for four years. When that was finishing up, I was asking myself would I continue playing rugby, or would I walk away from it.

“I kinda looked at a couple of options and ended up meeting a few people from Galway who were involved with Galwegians. They were looking for props, my position. I wanted to play at a higher level, so it was a step up from playing with Sligo to an AIL team.

“I ended up getting a job down here (in Galway) and I will be six years here next September.” Laura works for a medical device company, Creganna. She had studied biomedical science in Sligo, and like many, she loves living in Galway.

It’s not easy to be able to compete at international level and remain an amateur. “I’m lucky with the company and they give me the leave to go and play. It is difficult. It is all about scheduling,” said Laura, who gave a glimpse of her week which includes team camp on Saturday and Sunday (two sessions Saturday, two on Sunday), recovery on Monday; gym session Tuesday; a pitch session that night with Galwegians; running session on Wednesday, before or after work; the same on Thursday, gym session and a bike session in the evening, which takes her back to Friday and after work, off to Dublin for team camp.

“There is not much of a break. Monday would be the only recovery day.”

The Ballybofey native feels new manager, Adam Griggs, has created a great bond in a new-look Ireland team, with the big aim of qualifying for the next World Cup. “I do think we are going in the right direction.”

PRIDE

Laura takes great pride in representing Ireland: “Being a professional and getting paid, it was never what it was about for me. Obviously, that is a huge bonus for girls that are professional. I’m just happy to wear the green jersey. I’ve dreamt about it for a long, long time.

“Being on the bench last year meant the world to me, but to get an opportunity like Friday is huge for me. It is huge for my whole family,” said Laura, who said they would be all there on Friday night.

She is just one of four Galwegians players on the match-day squad for Friday - Nicole Fowley, Nichola Fryday selected with Anne Marie O'Hora on the bench. Fowley, like Laura, has Ballyshannon connections.

“Me and Nicole would have known each other since Sligo and we have followed each other. Nicole would have had a few injuries. She would have been capped before at centre, but now she has been selected at outhalf. I’m delighted to be playing with her on Friday. We’ve played at every level together, at Connacht and now Ireland. I just know that I play well with Nicole,” said Laura.

When asked if she had suffered any injuries herself, she says: “Thank God, touch wood, I’ve never had any injuries.” Then seconds later she reminds herself that she broke her hand in November in the game against England. “It was in a cast for a few weeks. I had completely forgotten about that, which is a good sign.”

As for the statistic of so many Donegal players playing at international level in recent years, she says: “It’s amazing how many Donegal players have been involved over the years. Me and Larissa (Muldoon) went to school and came through under Jonathan Llewellin.” Muldoon, Nora Stapleton and Katie Norris were involved in recent years while Laura namechecks Shannon Heapes, also from Ballybofey, and Maeve Liston, Ballyshannon, who are part of the Ulster Women’s squad.

“Shannon is a neighbour of mine in Ballybofey and we have met a few times in scrums,” said Laura.