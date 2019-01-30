Michael Langan in scoring form again as Letterkenny IT reach Trench Cup semi-final

Letterkenny IT advanced to the semi-final of the Trench Cup with a one point win over Trinity College, Dublin on Tuesday night.

The final score was LYIT 0-16, Trinity 2-9, after the Letterkenny boys led by 0-9 to 2-2 at the break.

Donegal panellists Michael Langan, John Campbell and Peadar Mogan accounted for the bulk of the scores.

The full list of LYIT scorers was: Michael Langan 0-6,5f; John Campbell 0-3, Darragh Black 0-3, Peadar Mogan, Caoimhin Marley, Keelan McGroddy and Ryan McMahon 0-1 each.

The semi-final of the Trench Cup is being held in Mallow in Cork this year.