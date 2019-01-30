DONEGAL V CLARE REACTION: The win is what we wanted - Hugh McFadden

It was a case of mission accomplished for Donegal midfielder Hugh McFadden after Sunday's three point win over Clare.

But the big midfielder also admitted it was a mixed bag performance from Declan Bonner's charges.

"We wanted to win the game and we done that which is the most important thing," said McFadden afterwards.

"We would be happy with the performance in spells throughout the game but unfortunately there were spells where we were very mediocre too.

“I thought from the seventh minute to the 23rd we dominated the game and played some very good football.

“But unfortunately we allowed Clare back into the game before half-time and we played very average football.

“They dominated the start of the second half and kicked a number of fine scores and did well on the short kick outs.

“We had a fair bit of possession in the middle of the second half but did not score. I think we had something like eight or nine missed chances, between wides and drop shorts.

“But I thought we controlled the game well in the closing quarter and kicked some fine points and luckily we are going home with the two points.”

Donegal led by two points at half-time but failed to kick on at the start of the second half and they allowed Clare back into the game and go ahead.

“Our performance at the start of the second half left a lot to be desired. We had ambitions of starting very quickly and opening up a gap. We had set a two point gap in the first half and the plan was to kick on in the second half.

“But some of our shots were a little rash including my own. But considering it was the first game of the league and Clare probably had a full squad, the performance was understandable.”

But when it mattered and the fat was in the fire Donegal had what it took to pull away in the closing stages to win by three.

“I know they went ahead after five or six minutes into the second half. But we went a point up again and then we went two up and they pulled one back before we kicked the two points at the end.

“A one point lead is a very dangerous lead and there was some last ditch defending and men getting blocks in and half clearances in the closing stages.

“But thankfully we held on against a good Clare side with a lot of good footballers in the team. The win sets us now for the game against Meath on Saturday night.”

Meath defeated Tipperary on Sunday in Navan and are top of the table.

“If you look at the calibre of teams in the division they are all going to be eager to establish themselves in the division.

“They will all be eager to firstly pick up enough points to secure their status and possibly then kick on for promotion.

“Meath have a large number of quality players. It is something we are very aware of and we had a number of tight struggles with them before.

“The last time we played them in the league, in 2014, it took a fortuitous - though Frank might say classic - Frank McGlynn goal to separate the teams. But we know there are going to be no easy games in the division.”