BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: A sad start to the week in the Donegal

First things first this week, my sympathies to the families and friends of the four young men who died so tragically in Sunday night’s accident in Meenaclady.

It is simply tragic, four young men in the prime of their lives and good footballers too. It is so, so sad and my sympathies also to their teammates in Gaoth Dobhair and Cloughaneely.

Their deaths certainly cast a dark cloud over all of Donegal this morning. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a ainmneacha.

LEAGUE START

Donegal got their league season off to a good win down in Ennis against Clare on Sunday.

It was a shaky enough performance but the end result - the two league points - at this time of the year is the most important thing.

It was good to see Eoghan Bán Gallagher back and Leo McLoone got game time too in the second half.

On the performance overall I have a concern about how easily Clare opened us up at the back. They could have easily scored two goals and possibly three and the mood could be a whole lot different this week if they had put away those chances.

This was something that was evident in the Dr McKenna Cup, too, and it is something that needs to be addressed and fairly urgently. Because stronger teams will exploit the weakness and score goals.

Another concern is the lack of goals we are scoring and even the number of goal chances we are creating given the opposition we are playing against isn’t good enough.

It is also a concern the way they allowed Clare back into the game. It seems to me it is a lack of concentration and that is something that would worry me against the bigger teams.

We have to get into the mindset of when on top of kicking on and putting teams away.

On a positive note they went down to Clare without so many first teamers and still came away with the points against a decent enough Clare team.

Clare may not be world beaters but they have been making good progress in recent seasons and they will take points off teams in Ennis. So from that point of view it was a good result.

Donegal now face Meath in Ballybofey on Saturday night and they are going to prove a tougher nut to crack.

They had a good win against Tipperary on Sunday in Navan. They have a good scoring forward line and Mickey Newman, one of their top forwards, is back. He scored seven points against Tipperary, six of them from frees and also has a good eye for a goal which would worry me consider my earlier concerns about being opened up at the back.

We are really going to have to sharpen up in defence.

It is important we build on Sunday’s win with another two points against Meath on Saturday night.

It is a tough league and points are going to be at a premium. We saw Armagh go to Newbridge on Sunday and get a draw so they are on the up again.

We have four home games to come against Meath, Femanagh, Armagh and Kildare and two more away against Tipperary and Cork.

It is vital we win the four home games and pick up at least another couple of points on the road.

HURLERS

The Donegal hurlers put in a good performance against Kildare in the league, too, before Kildare pulled away in the last quarter. But manager Mickey McCann will take a lot of positives from the game.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack