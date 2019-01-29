Donegal Town Basketball Club weekend games round-up

North West League - U-14 Boys Division

Donegal Town BC 40

Letterkenny Blaze 12

Donegal Town U-14 Boys kept their good form going as they had too much for a spirited Blaze side. Defensively Donegal Town BC were in fine form with a big side making it very hard for Blaze to get anything going.

Daniel Quinn was the main man as he got 7pts in the opening quarter and under Coach JK looks to be improving his all round game. Niall Prendiville continues to impress as he gels a lot of the teams better stuff together. Donegal can thank the impressive Shay Byrne and the improving Daniel Coughlan for their hard working tough D which brought great intensity to the Donegal defensive game and with Big Jake and Daniel protecting the paint kept Blaze scoreless for the first half. 20-0.

Blaze did get into the game offensively more in the second half but still found Quinn MVP especially hard to close down as he drove the team on to another win.

Prendiville was again at the center of a lot of DTBC’s better work going forward while Oisin Mogan, Coughlan and Burn are pushing the Coach hard for more court time.

DTBC: Niall Prendiville 5, Jake Graham 2, Daniel Coughlan 2, Leo Mc Gowan 5, Jonathan O Driscoll, Seamus Caldwell 2, Oisin Mogan, C Gallagher, D Quinn 15, Hugh McGettigan, Shane Martin 2, Shay Byrne.

Coach John Kennedy

BLAZE: R Smith 6, G Gallagher, O Mc Greira, T Keane 4, L Conaghan, J Keely, DMc Mahen 2, S Mc Gettrick, M Mc Coughlan D Devaney

Coach: Catriona Mc Loughlin

North West League

U-14 Girls Division

Donegal Town BC 19

Blaze 33

Donegal U-14 Girls side welcomed table toppers Blaze to the AVS Gym on Saturday and put in a fine performance to give the Letterkenny side a good test.

Ella Mc Calmont showed her potential by continually bringing the game to Blaze as she drove at the Blaze D any chance she got leading to good chances for her teammates. Holly Roarty had a great battle with Blaze center Emma Gribben and she really grew into the challenge as the game wore on while Hannah McGaughan had a great game despite being unwell on the morning of the game and came along to make sure her team could field.

Blaze did all the damage in the first half with Gribben and Randles getting the bulk of their scores but the home side grew in confidence and had a fantastic second half. Emma Sweeney took a couple of lovely baskets while youngsters Grace Masterson and Anna McGuickan were very impressive as they bought great energy to the team regularly getting back in D to thwart good Blaze basket chances.

Aoife Cox took a while to get into her stride but she did show some great touches to help the DTBC fight back. DTBC did win the 2nd half 12-10 but Blaze came away with a deserved victory.

Ella Mc Clamont was MVP and if she can add baskets to her game she will be a fine player for the club in the coming seasons. With great attitude and workrate wins aren't far away for this group

DTBC: Emma Sweeney 6, Laura Sweeney, Ella McCalmont 4, Aoife Cox 7, Holly Roarty, Holly Towey, Kasey McKinney, Hannah Mc Gaughan 2, Grace Masterson, Anna McGuigan, Ally Harrison.

Coaches: Kevin Sinclair Manager David Sweeney.

North West League

U-14 girls Division 1

Sligo All Stars 42

Donegal 28

The Donegal girls had an early start for their second match of the weekend away in Sligo.

They started well and took the match to sligo but they eventually got on top to lead 14-7 after first quarter. Sligo won second quarter 14-6 but over both quarters it was a story of turnovers and missed lays ups that cost us.

The third quarter was a tighter affair with Sligo edging it 8-4 and for the second day in-a-row the girls won the last quarter, this time 6-11.

These girls are improving week by week and they are starting to get a bit of belief in themselves. They are closing the gap on the stronger teams in the division and when they cut out the mistakes and take their chances they will not be far away.

Team: Emma Sweeney (8), Laura Sweeney (2), Aoife Cox (11), Holly Roarty (2), Ella McCalmont (4), Ali Harrison (1), Kasey McKinney, Rachael Boyle, Holly Towey, Anna McGuckian

North West League

U_16 Boys Division 1

Donegal Town BC 45

Ballyshannon 88ers 53

This was a cracker of game as the Donegal lads put it up to a very good 88ers side. A great first quarter from DTBC with U-14 star Niall Prendiville and Diarmuid O’Donnell coming out of the blocks really strong to take a 13-9 first quarter.

88ers though werent fazed as they upped their game with McCauley 6pts very strong while a lovely three from Darragh Flood Dolan eased them ahead with an impressive 16-4 second quarter with only Quinn and Prendiville registering scores for the home side. 88ers were proving a hard nut to crack but our lads stayed in the game.

McCauley, 8pts, had another big quarter with some nice touches from the Flood Dolan brothers while we had Diarmuid O'Donnell and Ben McNeely to thank for staying close.

Prendiville was a loss in the closing stages as he and Darragh Flood Dolan were having a great tussle but it was the calmness form Darragh that led his side to the win eventually. Evan Gallagher nailed a great three pointer in the closing stages to leave a few points in it but DTBC just couldn't find the scores to draw level and 88ers saw out the game deservedly.

Diarmuid O'Donnell MVP were terrific for Donegal along with strong performances from Prendiville, Quinn, Mc Neely and McGowan. McCauley and Darragh Flood Dolan were fantastic for 88ers and the game was well refereed by Darragh Griffin, ably assisted by Billy Collins.

DTBC: N Prendiville 10, Jake Graham, Leo Mc Gowan, Evan Gallagher 7, Brian Bonner, T Sheeran, Daniel Quinn 4, Jack Kenny, Ethan Kenny 2, Ben Mcneely 5, Diamuid O’Donnell 15.

Coach: Kevin Sinclair

North West League

U_12 Girls Division 1

Donegal Town BC 20

Sligo All Stars 22

Donegal Town Basketball Club U-12 Girls played their last league game of the season against Sligo All Stars on Sunday in the Abbey Gym and they just came up short losing by 2 points.

The team started the season with only eight players but now nearly 20 girls train twice a week and have improved week after week. DTBC girls started the game with a great Cassie Meehan layup. Sligo responded with a couple of baskets but Ava Ward closed out the first five minutes with a nice basket.

The next 15 minutes was a tight affair as both team defenses got on top. Grace Meehan and Maya Lenehan broke up several of their attacks and with Sarah Colhoun playing her best game DTBC restricted SAS to 3 points. DTBC finished the half with a great score from Ella Byrne. Half time score 6-7 to SAS.

Sligo started the second half strongly as the impressive C Byrne showed her class scoring 3 quick scores. SAS led by 7 points but DTBC girls weren’t finished yet. The last 15 mins they played some great basketball, some good passing was creating opportunities as Grace Meehan, Aoife Cassidy and Ella Byrne got DTBC back into the game.

Maya Lenehan and Sarah Colhoun kept SAS from creating any chances. The girls were now driving to the basket but will look back on the finishing as a lot of chances weren’t taken. SAS made it a 3-point lead with 5 minutes to go.

The very impressive Ella Byrne MVP who was a great driving force for DTBC got a basket to leave 1 point in it. SAS Byrne got another score to take the lead by 3 again. Emily McLoone made a free throw to leave DTBC with just a basket in it. With time running out we created a few opportunities, but it was not to be as SAS held out for a 2 point win.

The girls played their hearts out and all at DTBC are very proud of this great bunch of girls. We would like to thank the great support shown at each game and the help from parents is very much appreciated. Lastly like to thank the coaches Garry Prendiville and Clementine Hegarty for the time and effort they have given.

TEAM: S Colhoun, L McBride, L Quinn, F Caldwell, E McLoone, M Ramsey, A Ward, H McGroary, A Cassidy, E Byrne, C Meehan, L Hegarty, M Lenehan, S Harron, K Doherty, G Meehan, A McGonigle.