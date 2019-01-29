Donegal's Laura Feely named in starting team for Ireland Women's Rugby Six Nations opener against England

Ireland Women’s Head Coach, Adam Griggs has named Donegal's Laura Feely in his team for their opening game of the Women’s Six Nations.

It is a big promotion for the Twin Towns player, who was mostly used as a replacement during last year.

Also included in the team is Nicole Fowley from Rathedmond, Sligo, a niece of Mary Daly, Ballyshannon.

Ireland Women get their Six Nations campaign underway against England in Energia Park on Friday 2nd of February at 5pm.

Upfront, Leah Lyons is named at hooker with Laura Feely and Fiona Reidy joining her in the front row.

Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday are named in the second row with Juliet Short and Claire Molloy named alongside Captain, Ciara Griffin in the back row.

Lauren Delaney is named at full back with Eimear Considine and Megan Williams on the wings.

Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey make up the centre partnership with Nicole Fowley named at outhalf and Ailsa Hughes at scrum half.

There are three uncapped players named among the replacements hoping to get their first international run-out, Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O’Hora and Kathryn Dane.

Speaking ahead of the first test, Griggs said

"There’s no bigger challenge than to open the Six Nations against England, they are second in the world for a reason and are a very good side who challenge you in every part of the game.

We had a good test against them in November and while we didn’t get the result, we showed some of the standards and improvements that are required to compete at this level which was a huge positive for us.

We have had good preparations leading into this Friday and are looking for a strong performance to get the championship started in front of what we hope will be an amazing crowd behind us."

Tickets for Ireland's home games are available now via ticketmaster.ie

Ireland Women’s Team v England Women (Friday 1st February 2019, Women’s Six Nations. Energia Park, Donnybrook – Kick-off 17.00hrs)

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

11. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

2. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

6. Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) Capt

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

18. Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/ Connacht) *

19. Anna Caplice (Richmond)

20. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) *

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

23. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

*Denotes Uncapped player at this level

Ireland Women's Team – Women's Six Nations 2019 Fixtures:

Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm