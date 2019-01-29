Donegal Rugby Club 2nds record another victory away from home in Strabane

Donegal Town 2nds continued their good run with another victory away from home. The Donegal lads dominated the game from start to finish, however any victory in Strabane is a hard earned one.

Strabane 2nds 8

Donegal Town 2nds 17

Played in very sticky conditions, Donegal had the bulk of the possession in the opening exchanges camping in the opposition 22 for long periods. The forwards bossed the scrum while number 8 Daniel Gildea carried ball like he was the last of the Mohicans.

A combination of staunch defending from Strabane and some white line fever from an eager Donegal side meant that it was Strabane who drew first blood. The home side got the opening score midway through the first half with a converted penalty following a rare visit to the Donegal 22.

This did not deter Donegal as they responded by again dominating possession and camping in the opposition 22 for long periods. Donegal now opted to keep the game tight with scrum half Morrow stamping his authority at ruck time; hooker Laurie McCaughan seeing a whole new meaning to collateral damage!

Strabane once again proved to be difficult to break down and looked to play a kicking game. However, full back Pete McDyre, was as solid as a rock under the high ball. Captain Ciaran Harley crossed the line following good pressure but the referee adjudged the ball to be held up and called play back for a penalty advantage. Matthew McClay took a quick tap and dived to the line for a fine opportunist try, which was converted. 3-10

The second half started as the first ended with Donegal camping in the opposition 22. A well drilled Strabane side tried every trick in the book to unsettle the travelling team including the application of some dark arts. However, Donegal soaked it up and did not yield an inch, second row pair of Ronan Haughey and Benny Mundy revelling the physical battle.

Donegal kept the scoreboard ticking over with a converted penalty on the 48th minute. Playing some very controlled and patient rugby, and following a number of strong carries, the ball was spread to the backs and Lee Mosby powered his way to score Donegal’s second in the 58nd minute. This was also converted. 3-17.

Strabane then began to throw everything at the visitors and it was Donegal’s turn to soak up some pressure. Backs and forwards did not yield an inch and turned over possession on a number of occasions - clearing kicks well chased by wingers Dolan and Cox.

As the game entered the final moments Donegal had to keep their composure and discipline. However, with a number of men injured Strabane managed an unconverted try in the corner with the last play of the game. Final score 8-17.

Men of the match were Benny Mundy and Benny Mundy - the opposition questioning if there were two of him! Manager Jimmy Brogan was delighted at the composure Donegal had shown controlling the game from start to finish. Both teams find themselves in a rich vein of form earning back-to-back wins away from home and the Second XV will be quietly confident of being a real contender for silverware come the end of the season.

Training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays evenings at the Holmes.