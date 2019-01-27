MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared in their first league outing against Clare

Donegal got their NFL campaign off to a winning start against Clare, winning 0-16 to 0-13.

How did Marksman rate the players' performances:

SHAUN PATTON: Didn't have much to deal with. Was put under pressure in opening half on kick-out but coped well. 7

CONOR MORRISON: A good outing for the young St. Eunans man, who got forward well in the first half. 7

BRENDAN MCCOLE: Is making good progress as a member of the full-back line. Will be happy with this outing. 7

CAOLAN WARD: Might have given the ball away a few times, but overall carried out his defensive duties well and gave Donegal pace going forward. 7

EAMONN DOHERTY: Solid rather than spectactular. Was used to try to stop Clare players on the burst. 6.5

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Good to have the Killybegs man back and he showed glimpses of his great attacking prowess. Also got a good point. 7.5

PAUL BRENNAN: Worked very hard but then picked up a yellow card which led to his substitution. 6.5

HUGH MCFADDEN: Up against a very good Clare midfield, McFadden got better as the game went on and hit a vital point which put Donegal on their way in the final minutes. 7.5

JASON MCGEE: Hit two good points and got on some good ball. Can use those long legs to make more breaks. 7

CIARAN THOMPSON: Hit a few good points and also missed a few. Has plenty more to offer Donegal. 6.5

RYAN MCHUGH: Was a driving force throughout and won some vital frees. Again one of Donegal's best performers 8

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Had some very good moments but needs to get involved in the game more. Made some great carries. 7

NIALL O'DONNELL: Got on a lot of ball and this was an improved performence. So much more to come from the talented St Eunans man. 6.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Had a great first half and hit some good frees. Struggled to make an impact in the second half. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: His direct style is great to watch and he hit some great scores. Will be vital to Donegal in this league campaign. 8

MARTIN MCELHINNEY: In for Paul Brennan, McElhinney won some vital frees but most of his work was on the periphery. 6.5

LEO MCLOONE: In for Caolan McGonagle, McLoone didn't have a great influence but the game time will help him going forward. 6

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN and PEADAR MOGAN: Not on long enough to rate