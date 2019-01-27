Finn Valley AC take part in national indoor league in Athlone

In recent years Athletics Ireland introduced a National indoor league for senior clubs - an opportunity to get into competition in a new year and Finn Valley, as the first Ulster club to engage in the competition, will be happy with the outcome over the two days.

One of 12 clubs taking part in Athlone, under the leadership of Mark Connolly, a young and enthusiastic squad took part.

The result was a number of neat results - Lauren Callaghan 11.43m triple jump closing down on club record 11.80 in 1981 to Sinead Mc Laughlin; Daniella Jansen 400m and Chris Kearns 400m; Ben Carr and Aoife Mc Grath in 1500; Simon Archer was a high jump winner and a solid 200m. Ian Brennan from Stranorlar, a journalism student now at DCU,was second in triple jump, just short of 13m, as he prepares for the Irish University championships. Aine Wilkinson secured strong points 2nd high jump .

Final top 6 ranking Women - 1 Dublin City, 2 Carlow, 3 Finn Valley, 4 Clonliffe, 5 Donore, 6 Raheny

Men - 1 Clonliffe, 2 Donore, 3 Raheny, 4 Finn Valley, 5 Menapians Wexford, 6 Crusaders

Thanks to team manager Mark Connolly and officials,who did a great job. Thanks also to family members who ensured athletes got there.