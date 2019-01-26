St Eunans out of Mac Rory - killer goals the big difference in O’Donnell Park

St Eunans College, Letterkenny MacRory Cup dream is over following today’s four point defeat at the hands of St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, in O’Donnell Park.



St Patricks Academy …… 2-7

St Eunan’s College ……….1-6



Two goals in the space of two minutes just before half-time for the Tyrone boys were the defining scores in a hard fought encounter.

They were big blows to St Eunans, who fought their way back into the game after falling three points behind early on and after losing their ace forward Shane O’Donnell to injury.

St Pats got off to the brighter start and hit the game’s opening three points. Goalkeeper Lorcan Quinn pointed the first from a ‘45’ after two minutes and Ryan McCabe added the second three minutes later, also from a placed ball.

The Tyrone college were doing all the pressing at this stage as St Eunans were confined to two wides.

But Shane O’Donnell got the locals up and running on 14 minutes as he ran through from midfield to tap over his side’s opening point.

O’Donnell seemed to tweak his hamstring after he kicked the ball and he was replaced two minutes later by Conor O’Donnell. Conor, one the team’s top scorers, did not start due to injury.

And while Ronan McHugh, with another close in free, edged St Pats two ahead again, the margin was back to one again when Conor O’Donnell tapped over at the end of a good run.

That left it St Pats 0-4 to 0-3 ahead with under ten minutes left in the half. And though McHugh again from a free made it a two point game with under six minutes left in the half St Eunan’s were still very much in the tie.

Cormac Finn, Oisin Cassidy, Padraig McGettigan and Conor O’Donnell were playing well for the locals and the defence were coping well.

But just when it seemed the Sentry Hill boys had a hold on the game it all went terribly wrong in the closing couple of minutes.

St Pats struck for those two quickfire goals to go in 2-5 to 0-3 in front.

Ryan McCabe got on the end of a good move and rounded ‘keeper Eoghan Jordan to propel his side into a 1-5 to 0-3 lead.

And less than two minutes later the Tyrone boys struck for goal number two, a goal of the bizarre type.

What looked like a strike for a point from Thomas McCormack hopped off the top of the St Eunans crossbar and back into play; Eoghan Jordan got a touch but the ball fell kindly for Shea Daly who palmed it towards the net. And while Jordan got back to win the ball, the umpire went for the green flag having adjudged the ball had crossed the line.

Padraig McGettigan and Conor O’Donnell struck early on the resumption to get the Letterkenny team back in the game. McGettigan pointed from a placed ball and O’Donnell found the back of the St Pats net.

That was on 34 minutes and the St Pats lead was cut to four as the Tyrone boys led 2-5 to St Eunan’s 1-4.

Padraig McGettigan and Eoin Dowling lofted over points for St Eunans and McCormack pointed for St Pat’s. Dowling’s strike was a brilliant long range effort which temporarily reduced the margin to three with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

St Eunan’s squandered a number of chances with a bad wides before McHugh stepped up to land the insurance point for the winners with six minutes remaining.



ST EUNAN’S: Eoghan Jordan; Matthew Coyle, Anthony Gallagher, Jamie Grant; Jack Gallagher, Kieran Tobin, Keelan Dunleavy; Padraig McGettigan (0-2,2f) Ronan Frain; Kieran Kilfeather (0-1), Oisin Cassidy, Eoin Dowling (0-1); Oran Winston, Shane O’Donnell (0-1), Cormac Finn.

Subs: Conor O’Donnell (1-1) for Shane O’Donnell 16; Shane Monaghan for O Winston 41; Dylan Doogan for K Tobin 47



ST PATRICK ACADEMY: Lorchann Quinn(0-1,’45’); Ciaran Begley, Matthew McCusker, Sean McGeary; Lorcan Kilpatrick, Oisin Devlin, Oisin McHugh; Michael O’Neill, Ronan Duffin (0-1); Tomás McCormack (0-1), Neil Kilpatrick, Oisin McGee; Shea Daly (1-0), Ronan McHugh (0-3,3f), Ryan McCabe (1-1,1f).

Subs: Luke Donnelly for R McCabe 42; Louis Conlon for S McGeary 46; Shane Donnelly for O McGee 51; Scott McCann for Oisin McHugh 58; Niall McMurray for O Devlin 63.



REFEREE: Dan Mullan (Derry)

