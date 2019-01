Finn Harps U-17s kick-off the defence of the league title at home against Shelbourne

The Finn Harps U-17s and U-19 sides received confirmation of their respective fixture lists for the new SSE Airtricity season.

The Harps U-17s will start the defence of their league title at home to Shelbourne on the week ending Sunday 3rd of March.

A week later the Harps U-19s kick-off their campaign, also with home advantage, against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Declan Boyle and Joe Boyle are once again the respective managers of the U-17s and U-19s.

All times, dates and venues are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks with the fixtures for the SSE Airtricity National U-15 and U-13 Leagues set to be announced at a later date.



U-19 League Northern Elite Division 2019 Season Fixture List

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 10th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 1

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Shelbourne

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Longford Town v Derry City

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Dundalk

(Athlone Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 17th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 2

Athlone Town v Finn Harps

Dundalk v Longford Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Monaghan-Cavan FP

(Derry City – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 24th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 3

Bohemians v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Derry City v Dundalk

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Sligo Rovers

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Shelbourne

(Finn Harps – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 31st MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 4

Athlone Town v Shelbourne

Bohemians v Derry City

Drogheda United v Dundalk

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Longford Town

(St. Patrick’s Athletic – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 7th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 5

Athlone Town v Bohemians

Finn Harps v Drogheda United

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Shelbourne v Longford Town

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

(Dundalk – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 14th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 6

Bohemians v Finn Harps

Derry City v Shelbourne

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Athlone Town

(Drogheda United – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 21st APRIL 2019 – NO FIXTURES

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 28th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 7

Athlone Town v Longford Town

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v Monaghan-Cavan FP

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Shelbourne v Dundalk

(Sligo Rovers – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 5th MAY 2019 – NO FIXTURES

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP FIRST ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 12th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 8

Derry City v Athlone Town

Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Longford Town v Finn Harps

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne

(Bohemians – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 19th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 9

Athlone Town v Dundalk

Bohemians v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Drogheda United v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Derry City

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers

(Shelbourne – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 26th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 10

Derry City v Drogheda United

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Longford Town v Bohemians

Shelbourne v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town

(Monaghan-Cavan FP – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 2nd JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 9th JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 16th JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 23rd JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 30th JUNE 2019 – SERIES NO. 11

Athlone Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Bohemians v Dundalk

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps v Shelbourne

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Derry City

(Longford Town – no fixture)

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP SECOND ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 7th JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 12

Derry City v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Dundalk v Bohemians

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Athlone Town

Shelbourne v Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United

(Longford Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 14th JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 13

Derry City v Longford Town

Dundalk v Monaghan-Cavan FP

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps

Shelbourne v Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians

(Athlone Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 21st JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 14

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Drogheda United v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Finn Harps v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Dundalk

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Sligo Rovers

(Derry City – no fixture)

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 28th JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 15

Athlone Town v Drogheda United

Dundalk v Derry City

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians

Shelbourne v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town

(Finn Harps – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 4th AUGUST 2019 – RESERVE DATE

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP SEMI-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 11th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 16

Derry City v Bohemians

Dundalk v Drogheda United

Longford Town v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Shelbourne v Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps

(St. Patrick’s Athletic – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 18th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 17

Bohemians v Athlone Town

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Finn Harps

Longford Town v Shelbourne

Monaghan-Cavan FP v St. Patrick’s Athletic

(Dundalk – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 25th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 18

Athlone Town v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Finn Harps v Bohemians

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Longford Town

Shelbourne v Derry City

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk

(Drogheda United – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 19

Bohemians v Drogheda United

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk v Shelbourne

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Finn Harps

(Sligo Rovers – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 8th SEPTEMBER 2019 – RESERVE DATE &

(INTERNATIONAL WINDOW 2nd – 10th )

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 15th SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 20 & LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Athlone Town v Derry City

Drogheda United v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Finn Harps v Longford Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers

(Bohemians – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 21

Derry City v Finn Harps

Dundalk v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Drogheda United

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic

(Shelbourne – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 22

Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers

Bohemians v Longford Town

Drogheda United v Derry City

Finn Harps v Dundalk

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

(Monaghan-Cavan FP – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 6th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS &

SHIELD FIRST ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 13th OCTOBER 2019 – SHIELD QUARTER-FINALS &

INTERNATIONAL WINDOW (7th – 15th )

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 20th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS &

SHIELD SEMI-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE FINAL & SHIELD FINAL

U-17 League Northern Elite Division 2019 Season Fixture List

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 3rd MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 1

Athlone Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Bohemians v Dundalk

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps v Shelbourne

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Derry City

(Longford Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 10th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 2

Derry City v Longford Town

Dundalk v Monaghan-Cavan FP

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps

Shelbourne v Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians

(Athlone Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 17th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 3

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Drogheda United v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Finn Harps v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Dundalk

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Sligo Rovers

(Derry City – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 24th MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 4

Athlone Town v Drogheda United

Dundalk v Derry City

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians

Shelbourne v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town

(Finn Harps – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 31st MARCH 2019 – SERIES NO. 5

Derry City v Bohemians

Dundalk v Drogheda United

Longford Town v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Shelbourne v Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps

(St. Patrick’s Athletic – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 7th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 6

Bohemians v Athlone Town

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Finn Harps

Longford Town v Shelbourne

Monaghan-Cavan FP v St. Patrick’s Athletic

(Dundalk – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 14th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 7

Athlone Town v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Finn Harps v Bohemians

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Longford Town

Shelbourne v Derry City

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk

(Drogheda United – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 21st APRIL 2019 – NO FIXTURES

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 28th APRIL 2019 – SERIES NO. 8

Bohemians v Drogheda United

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk v Shelbourne

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Finn Harps

(Sligo Rovers – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 5th MAY 2019 – NO FIXTURES

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP FIRST ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 12th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 9

Athlone Town v Derry City

Drogheda United v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Finn Harps v Longford Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers

(Bohemians – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 19th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 10

Derry City v Finn Harps

Dundalk v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Drogheda United

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic

(Shelbourne – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 26th MAY 2019 – SERIES NO. 11

Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers

Bohemians v Longford Town

Drogheda United v Derry City

Finn Harps v Dundalk

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

(Monaghan-Cavan FP – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 2nd JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 9th JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 16th JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 23rd JUNE 2019 – NO FIXTURES – MID-SEASON BREAK

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 30th JUNE 2019 – SERIES NO. 12

Derry City v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Dundalk v Bohemians

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Athlone Town

Shelbourne v Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United

(Longford Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 7th JULY 2019 – LEAGUE CUP SECOND ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 14th JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 13

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Shelbourne

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Longford Town v Derry City

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Dundalk

(Athlone Town – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 21st JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 14

Athlone Town v Finn Harps

Dundalk v Longford Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Monaghan-Cavan FP

(Derry City – no fixture)

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 28th JULY 2019 – SERIES NO. 15

Bohemians v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Derry City v Dundalk

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

Longford Town v Sligo Rovers

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Shelbourne

(Finn Harps – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 4th AUGUST 2019 – RESERVE DATE

MIDWEEK – LEAGUE CUP SEMI-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 11th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 16

Athlone Town v Shelbourne

Bohemians v Derry City

Drogheda United v Dundalk

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Longford Town

(St. Patrick’s Athletic – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 18th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 17

Athlone Town v Bohemians

Finn Harps v Drogheda United

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Shelbourne v Longford Town

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

(Dundalk – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 25th AUGUST 2019 – SERIES NO. 18

Bohemians v Finn Harps

Derry City v Shelbourne

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Athlone Town

(Drogheda United – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 19

Athlone Town v Longford Town

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v Monaghan-Cavan FP

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Shelbourne v Dundalk

(Sligo Rovers – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 8th SEPTEMBER 2019 – RESERVE DATE &

(INTERNATIONAL WINDOW 2nd – 10th )

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 15th SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 20 & LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Derry City v Athlone Town

Dundalk v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Longford Town v Finn Harps

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Drogheda United

Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne

(Bohemians – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 21

Athlone Town v Dundalk

Bohemians v Monaghan-Cavan FP

Drogheda United v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Derry City

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers

(Shelbourne – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2019 – SERIES NO. 22

Derry City v Drogheda United

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Longford Town v Bohemians

Shelbourne v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town

(Monaghan-Cavan FP – no fixture)

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 6th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS &

SHIELD FIRST ROUND

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 13th OCTOBER 2019 – SHIELD QUARTER-FINALS &

INTERNATIONAL WINDOW (7th – 15th )

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 20th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS &

SHIELD SEMI-FINALS

WEEKEND ENDING SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER 2019 – LEAGUE FINAL & SHIELD FINAL