DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from golf clubs around Donegal

CRUIT

Results for Sunday 20th January - Club Competition - Single Stableford: 1st Brian McMonagle (11) 38 Pts; 2nd John Hyland (11) 36 Pts Bot; 3rd Francie McGovern (20) 36 Pts Bot. F9 John O’Friel (21) 20 Pts; B9 Sean Hyland (9) 20 Pts. Par 68. CSS 70 (34 Pts)

Well, if anybody was surprised by Brendan Gillespie and Danny McShea taking their seats on the boat in the last two weeks, I don’t think too many will be surprised as Brian McMonagle has been in great form lately and was second in the finals day of the ‘Race to Owey’ over Christmas. In very cold breezy conditions Brian had a very impressive front 9 of only 3 over for 21 Pts with 17 pts on the way home to post his winning score of 38 pts.

Don’t forget to get in your entries for the ‘Race to Owey’ with entries due in by Sunday 27th January.

In our Last Man Standing we went into the weekend with 24 still standing and by 4 o’clock 23 of the 24 were safely. A late winner for Spurs saw a relieved Orla Bourne join the other 23. With most teams involved in the FA Cup next weekend the Premier League and our Last Man returns for a round of midweek fixtures on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th January.

Big thank you to Danny McGarvey for all his work and help over the last couple years. He was very well liked in Clubhouse and excellent front for the club.

Gaoth Dobhair

As is often the case on links courses, no two days is the same and last weekend was a prime example. The unseasonal cool, calm, sunny conditions of Saturday contrasted with the strong, cold winds of Sunday.

The Sioen sponsored stroke competition brought about another episode of the Hugh and Pádraig saga. Hugh scorched around the first ten holes in 5 under par but with a course record beckoning, three bogeys spoiled the day. His two under round gave him an impressive 65. Pádraig, meanwhile, followed a level par front nine with a one over back nine to also return an excellent 65 and a first win in 2019.

Torthaí: Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh (7) 65 : Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) 65 : Seán Ó Dochartaigh (11) 67 bot. Bhain 77 an grós do Jason McBride (6). Bhain Michael Barry (19) agus Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12) na naoianna le 33 agus 31. Fuair Mark Coyle duais an chategóir le 68. CSS Dé Sathairn 67 agus Dé Domhnaigh 68.

Ni raibh stopadh ar Phól Ó Rabhartaigh (15) an tseachtain seo. Pól was the clear and impressive winner of the Seniors on a gorgeous golfing day on Thursday, accumulating 42 points on the shortened course. Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12) came second with 39 and Hugh McBride (18) third with 38. Remember that the age for competing is now 55.

Ná déan dearmad go bhfuil an Cruinniú Ceann Bliana sa Chlubtheach Dé hAoine ar an 8. Cuirfear fáilte roimh Pat Sweeney, caiftín úr don bhliain romhainn agus buíochas do Hughie Mac Giolla Bhríde ar son a shaothar i 2018. Dhéanfaidh Gweedore Decor urraíocht ar an chomórtas an deireadh seachtaine seo. Buíochas do Danny ar a thacaíocht gach bliain.

Donegal (MURVAGH)

Competition on January 12/13: Winner Joyce McMullin (8) 40 pts Bot; 2 John Meehan (7) 40 pts; 3 Mark Butler (10) 38 pts; Gross Darren Mc Daid (2) 35 pts

January 19/20: Winner John Cannon (21) 45 pts; 2nd Charles Connolly (19) 44 pts; 3rd Jaden Mgbam (11) 39 pts; Gross: Conal Cooke (1) 37 ps

Dunfanaghy

Centenary Cup Stableford (Golfer of the Year), Sunday 20th January: 1st Charles Roarty Jr (12) 41 pts BOT; 2nd Paul Burton (10) 41 pts BOT; Gross; James McFadden (12) 28 pts; 3rd Fergal Callan (12) 41 pts. 1st Nine: Marc Howard (23) 22 pts. 2nd Nine: Connie Ferry (21) Falcarragh 22 pts. CSS: 37 pts.

Gents Open Single Stroke, Saturday 18th January: 1st Michael Dunne (21) Portsalon 58; 2nd Danny McNulty (11) Falcarragh 61; Gross: Marty McGinty (8) Ballybofey 74; 3rd Danny Sweeney (14) 62. 1st Nine: Ray Devenney Ballybofey 30. 2nd Nine: Connie Ferry Falcarragh 30.5. CSS: 66.

Open Stableford, Wednesday 16th January: 1st Billy Griffin (13) 40 pts BOT; 2nd Peter Smyth (12) Rosapenna 40 pts; Gross: Robert McElhinney (5) 32 pts; 3rd Brendan G Kelly (8) 38 pts. CSS: 37 pts.

Portsalon

New Golf Rules Evening: With the many new rule changes in golf for 2019, Portsalon Golf Club is pleased to be hosting an information evening on Thursday 7th February from 7pm – 9pm in the Clubhouse. This event is open to all member and will seek to update golfers on the new rules in a comfortable and relaxed setting.

Results - Wednesday 16th January – Gents Open: Winner: Ronan McClafferty (14) – 43 pts; Runner-up: Kyle Burke (22) – 39 pts; Gross: Conal Cooke (1) – 38 gross pts

Saturday 19th January – Gents Stableford: Winner: Tony Kingston (12) – 41 pts; Runner-up: Pat Campbell (15) – 39 pts; Gross: Seamus Patton (5) – 33 gross pts; Third: Pascal Cullen (7) – 38 pts

Sunday 20th January – Gents Members: Winner: Sean Barrett (13) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Dermot Shields (11) – 39 pts; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (5) – 32 gross pts; Third: Pascal Cullen (7) – 38 pts BOT

Ladies Branch: The conditions were cold and windy in Portsalon for the 'Sunday Members Competition' on 20th January.

Congratulations to Sarah Nicholl (16) who won with a great score of 37pts closely followed by runner up Vera Kearney (19) with 36 pts (BOT)

Sunday 20th January – Ladies Members: Winner: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 37 pts; Runner-up: Vera Kearney (19) – 36 pts BOT

The Sunday Members Competition will continue on Sunday 27th January and the Portsalon Ladies Winter Links will be played on Thursday 31st January, tee times are still available, to book please contact Daragh in the golf shop on 074 91 59459.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

B&S Captain Seán Carlin got his season of to a flying start on Saturday last. Carding 13 pars and one birdie, he ended up with a round of three over to net 43pts. But how narrow his victory was. On a countback it came down to the last hole and by virtue of a par Seán pipped Andy McGlynn, who also had a fantastic round with 43pts.

Another man worth keeping an eye on in 2019 is Paidin Kavanagh. This man's name just won't go away.

Congratulations to Bob McFeely, who got his first ever hole in one on Sunday on the 8th hole (The Holy Well). Bob was adamant that the 117m uphill par 3 was no more than a soft wedge. The perfect strike took one bounce and straight into the hole... well done Bob.

Presentation: Our Captain and competition Secretary would like to thank all those who turned up to receive their prizes on Saturday last. Anyone who could not make it can receive same at next presentation in February.

Results - Sunday January 20: 1st Nett Michael Walker (15) 41pts. Bot; 2nd Nett Seamus Lafferty (17) 41 pts; Gross Thomas McMenamin (6) 31pts; 3rd Nett Martin Brogan (14) 39pts. CCS 66.Competitors 67.

Saturday January 19: 1st Nett: Sean Carlin (10) 43pts. BOT; 2nd Nett Andy McGlynn (9) 43pts; Gross Micheal Carr (6) 34 pts; 3rd Nett Albert Brown (14) 42pts. CCS 66. Competitors 78.

Tuesday January 15: 1st Nett Paidin Kavanagh (19) 39pts.

Usual competitions this week.

Our Captain has asked if we could all make a bit more effort to repair our pitch marks on the greens.

Last Man Standing: Get your sheets in and a chance to win €500

Letterkenny

On Wenesday Open on 16/01/19 was won by Don Ponsonby (5.2) with an excellent score of 42 pts. Don had three birdies i.e. on the 8th, the 16th and the 18th, these birdies combined with 12 pars. Adrian Daly (16.2) who has been really playing good golf throughout the winter was the runner up with 39 pts. and Denis O'Donnell (29.6) was third with 35 pts.

The Open on Saturday 19 was won by Anthony Delap (16.5) with an excellent score of 42 pts. (BOT). Runner up was Peter McGinty (14.9) with a score of 42 pts. beaten into second place with the break of tie and Derek Wilson (9.6) was third with a great score of 41 pts. Some excellent golf being played in Letterkenny Golf Course amazingly a score of 42 pts. does not guarantee a win.

On Sunday 20 the Members Competition was played off. Don Ponsonby (5.0) had a winning score of 38 pts. He had four birdies, i.e. on the 1st, the 11th, the 12th and the 18th, combining that with 10 pars. Don is making a great start to golfing in 2019. Charlie Coughlan (10.1) was runner up with 37 pts. and Michael Nelis (11.1) was third with 36 pts.

The Get into Golf Programme commences again in 2019. It has been very successful since its commencement in 2016. It appeals to people who would like to take up golf but for whatever reason it just does not happen. The Get into Golf Progamme provides Golf Clubs, Golf Bag and balls. New members are given a chance to learn the basics of the game as well as the rules and etiquette of golf. There is also a follow up with a buddy system where new members can go out with a club member to play the course. Ivan Fury and Veronica McAteer are running the Get into Golf Programme and can be contacted on (074)9121150.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday January 13th, played over the Sandy Hills Links, was won by Brian McCormack (12) with 35pts, the runner up was Conor McMenamin (6) with 34pts. Two's - Brendan Roache, Charlie McBride, Raymond Doody & Gerard McCormack with €6.50 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The club competition on Sunday January 20th, played over the Sandy Hills Links, was won by Joe McHugh (18) with 41pts, the runner up was Liam Breen (12) with 40pts. The gross winner was Barry McMenamin (6) with 32 gross pts. Third place was Patrick McClafferty (11) with 38pts. Two's - Brendan Roache, Denis Harkin & Barry McMenamin with €25.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. There will be a club competition this coming Sunday the 27th of January.

Winter Scramble Series: The next Winter Scramble will take place on Saturday February 2nd on the Sandy Hills Links with a 10.00am shotgun start. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop to enter on 00353 (0)74 91 55000 or email golf@rosapenna.ie.

Ladies & Gents Captains Drive In: The 2019 Captains Drive In will take place on Saturday February 9th over the Sandy Hills Links. The format will be a Ladies & Gents mixed scramble with registration on the morning, all players are asked to sign in upstairs no later than 10.30am to be entered in the draw. The Drive In will take place at 11.00am sharp followed by an 11.30am shotgun start for the mixed scramble. The entry fee is €15.00 per player which includes a main course meal after the round in the Golf Pavilion.

Mevagh Day Centre Golf Classic: The Mevagh Day Centre Annual Golf Classic will take place on the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday February 23rd. Contact Rosapenna members Mark Bradley or Denis (F) McBride to enter your team.

Up coming competitions/events - Sunday 27th - Club Competition.

Drum Bar Golf Society

NEW CAPTAIN: A new year heralds a new captain for the Drum Bar Golf Society and all the members take this opportunity to offer best wishes to Mary Rose Dullaghan who has taken over as society captain. Mary Rose has been such an important part of the society for a number of years and has generously given her time and commitment to various roles on the committee.

At our AGM held in the Drum Bar last Thursday night, Mary Rose was elected to the position of captain and she outlined her plans ahead for 2019.

It was great to see such a good attendance at the AGM and best wishes are also extended to our incoming committee for the year ahead.

On Saturday, Mary Rose hosted her drive-in at Dunfanaghy Golf Club - the society’s first outing of the new season.

On a perfect day for golf and on a beautiful course, the members took part in an 18-hole scramble event.

The results were: Winners, Mary McGlynn, Paddy Delap, Paul McGranaghan and Brian Kelly; Runners up, Eddie O’Malley, Barney Reilly, Liam Rodgers and James Friel; Men’s longest drive, Paul McGranaghan; Ladies longest drive, Mary Rose Dullaghan; Nearest the pin, Brian Wilson.

Cloughaneely

Last Sunday’s Champagne Scramble proved very popular with 28 golfers playing which was a good turnout in mixed weather conditions. The Winners on the day were Matt McGeady, Manus McClafferty, Owenie Pro and Stephen McCafferty with 82pts great shooting in 14 holes.

The Clubhouse will be Open this Saturday from 11am to 1pm Owenie McGee will be there to collect any Golf Membership payments.

The competition this Sunday is a Scramble, weather permitting.