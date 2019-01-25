Donegal badminton teams dominate 2019 Ulster Inter League competitions

The first juvenile tournament of 2019, the U-17 Ulster Inter-League team competitions for the Jack Wilson amd Bingy Morrison cups, were hheld at the Coleraine University venue for the first time in many years on Saturday, January 5.

Donegal Juvenile Badminton fielded three teams, 21 players, with many new faces, accompanied by Naomi Darragh, coach; Donegal Juvenile chairman and coach Wesley Knox; treasurer Martin Hoy amd cpmpetition director William Love.

The Donegal A team won the Division One Ulster Inter League title and Jack Wilson Cup wthout too much difficulty; the Donegal B team (who finished second) was their toughest opponent.

The Donegal C team, with a mix of U-15 players, had a very tough day`s competition and eventually secured the Division Two Bingy Morrison Cup title