READ THE REID: Red Hugh's in a good place despite All-Ireland semi loss

The third Monday of January is traditionally labelled the most depressing day of the year. For Red Hugh’s, it was certainly a gloomy day. However, while our defeat to Easkey in the All-Ireland Junior Club semi-final is disappointing, our community is far from depressed.

On the contrary, we are upbeat about our prospects for the future of Gaelic games in the Crossroads and Killygordon area. I spoke to many of the players after the game who were obviously inconsolable. If players aren’t disappointed after a defeat there is something wrong. This pain will go away but it will surely serve to make these lads even better and more determined players.

The parish travelled en masse to the remote town of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim last Sunday morning. The bright winter sunshine gave us a great sense of optimism as we made our way through the narrow country roads of Tyrone, Fermanagh and eventually lovely Leitrim.

The two parishes from Donegal and Sligo converged into Ballinamore’s GAA grounds on the edge of the town. An hour before throw-in, both sets of supporters mingled as they ate sandwiches and drank tea from the boots of their cars. You see, we are true culchies and proud of it.

I couldn’t fault anything about the venue. The officials were very helpful and friendly towards their visitors. The grass on the pitch was too long which would be the only criticism that I would have. Still, it was the same for both teams and I heard no complaints.

The post mortems have already been done so there’s little left for me to say. In defeats, there are always the ‘ifs’. We started slowly and were behind from the beginning. It was end to end stuff. I felt that Easkey were more economical in possession while we squandered a number of chances in the first half. I always felt that a goal would settle this high standard and fiercely competitive encounter. It was Easkey who got the lucky break from a high hopeful ball into the Red Hugh’s square. We did rally for a while but were unable to unhinge a very good Easkey defence. I thought that the Connacht Junior champions were an excellent team overall and obviously had their homework done.

We faced back into the country roads and headed for home with heavy hearts. It is always the players who feel the greatest disappointment. They tried so hard and have sacrificed so much this past year and indeed for many years before. When the dust settles and the dejection slides away, the players will only then appreciate how much that they that they have achieved for themselves and for their parish this season.

They’ll have a few weeks off now before the new season gets under way. From here on in, there’s no let-up for both club and intercounty players. The McKenna Cup was won by Tyrone last weekend after they beat neighbours and foes Armagh in a bad-tempered affair. It’s good to see that the passion hasn’t gone from the game because Gaelic football needs drama.

DONEGAL BEGIN IN CLARE

Donegal make the long journey to Clare this weekend for their opening game of the National Football League. This could be a difficult challenge given we are missing the Gaoth Dobhair contingent due to club commitments as well as Michael Murphy, who is injured. Clare aren’t the easy touch that they were many years ago. They have improved immensely as we’ve seen in recent years at U-21 level.

Home advantage counts for a lot in these games which makes the task for Declan Bonner and his men even that more hazardous. Still, I believe that Donegal will rise to the occasion. We should have too much experience and talent to see off the Clare challenge. There’s a lot of competition within the Donegal squad for starting places and there’s no time like now to show their wares.

Donegal’s objective is to get promotion back to Division One. Getting off to a good start is vital. Winning away in any game is a major psychological boost. We have Meath at home on Saturday week which should see us at the top of the pile if we can win in Clare.

It is interesting to note that the GAA have dropped the handpass rule after caving in to extreme pressure from the players and managers. I believe that the limited handpass was a good idea. I would have limited it to the area inside the defensive 45m line for the defending team. During training sessions, many coaches employ this rule to encourage players to kick the ball after three handpasses. The main reason for training defenders to use a limited handpass is to stop them over-elaborating in defence which is always a risky business. Because defences are dropping so deep after conceding possession the game slows down to a pedestrian pace. This would speed up the game and yet allow attacking teams to make use of unlimited handpasses to engineer a score. Our brilliant coach in 1992, Anthony Harkin, did this regularly at our training sessions. That’s almost 27 years ago. We’re not that much out of touch. But they didn’t consult me or Harkin.

A new season is upon us and spring isn’t far away. We’re heading in the right direction. Keep the head down and chin up and as always keep the faith!