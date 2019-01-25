Donegal hurlers face a tough opener against Kildare

Donegal hurlers begin their second season in Division 2B of the Allianz National Hurling League with a home tie against Kildare on Sunday in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 2 pm)

It is the first of Donegal’s five games in the league, three at home and two away. They others games are against Derry (away), Wicklow (home), Down (away) and Warwickshire (home).

Retaining their Division 2B status will once again be the objective for manager, Mickey McCann, and his squad. Donegal won three of their games last year against Derry, Down and Armagh. They ended four points clear of second from the bottom Armagh and six clear of Derry, who defeated Armagh, in the relegation play-off.

“It’s all about survival again this year,” said McCann.

“We are very much in transition having lost a number of players to retirement and for other reasons.

“Jamesie Donnelly, Enda McDermott and Kevin Campbell retired after the Nicky Rackard Cup and Bernard Lafferty and Davin Flynn have opted out of the squad.

“They were all big players for us. Jamesie, Enda and Kevin have been around the squad and the dressing room for the best part of 15 years. That is an awful lot of experience to replace and Davin and Bernard, along with Kevin Campbell, were two of our leading forwards.

However they still have Paul Burns, Padraig Doherty, Christopher McDermott, Stephen Gillespie, Sean McVeigh, Gavin Browne, Ciaran Mathewson, Danny Cullen, Cormac Finn, Declan Coulter, Ronan McDermott, Gerard Gilmore, Lee Henderson and Niall Cleary from the Nicky Rackard Cup winning panel from last summer.

Donegal defeated Warwickshire 2-19 to 0-18 in that Nicky Rackard final in Croke Park, back at the end of June.

St Eunan’s players Conor O’Grady and former Donegal underage footballer, Conor Parke, along with Ian Duffy from Buncrana have been drafted into the squad.

The panel has also been boosted by the return of Jack O’Loughlin, who missed last season to complete a masters degree.

“Jack’s (O’Loughlin) return is a good boost; he had been a regular until he took time out to complete his studies. Conor O’Grady and Conor Parke are going well in training and they are in the running for a starting place on Sunday.

“If they don’t start, they will definitely be introduced at some stage.”

Kildare were relegated from 2A at the end of season and then turned around and won the Christy Ring Cup. The Christy Ring Cup is a tier above the Nicky Rackard Cup won by Donegal.

“It is a real tough opener. Kildare may have been relegated last year but they also won the Christy Ring Cup so that is the level they are at.

“We were late back into training, too, and we are probably not as well prepared as we were last year.

“But there are no easy games and it is case of going out and giving it our best shot and see where it takes us.”

Donegal have met Kildare once before in Division 2B. That was back in 2015 and Kildare won by two points in a close contest in O’Donnell Park, on their way to top the table and win promotion.