Allianz NFL 2019 - Donegal's Division Two rivals - all you need to know

DONEGAL

Donegal won one game and drew one in last year’s Division One. They finished second from the bottom on three points and two points adrift of Mayo. The Westerners survived thanks to Kevin McLoughlin’s late equalising point in Ballybofey.

Donegal are one of the favourites for promotion. But with the Gaoth Dobhair players not available for the first three games at least and Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn unlikely to feature until the second half of the league either, promotion may be a tall order. Patrick McBrearty, in rehab from cruciate surgery, is also going to miss most of the league.

In the absence of the big guns, especially in those early games, Paddy McGrath, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Ryan and Eoin McHugh, Leo McLoone, Paul Brennan, Hugh McFadden, Martin McElhinney, Ciaran Thompson and Jamie Brennan are going to have to step up to the mark.

The forthcoming league also promises to be a big one for Tony McCleneghan, Caolan McGonagle, Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison, Michael Langan, Jason McGee and Niall O’Donnell.

Manager Declan Bonner has also made changes to his management team with former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford (head coach) and Aaron Kyles (trainer and strength and conditioning) added. They join Karl Lacey, Gary Boyle and Paul McGonagle.

Manager: Declan Bonner (second year).

2018 league: P7, W1, D1, L5, PF,109, PA 126

CLARE

Clare won three, lost two and drew two games last season and finished in third place behind Roscommon and Cavan and missed out on promotion.

Their key men are Gary Brennan, in the middle of the field, and David Tubridy up front. The loss of Eoin Cleary from the attack through injury is a huge loss.

Keelan Sexton is one of the up and coming stars in the Banner County. He scored 1-10 for University of Limerick in their shock win over Dublin Institute of Technology in the Sigerson Cup. Gavin Cooney and Dermot Coughlan are worth watching out for.

Clare won the McGrath Cup for the first time in ten years defeating Cork in the final..

But with just three games at home - Donegal, Cork and Meath - they will be going all out to take full points from the home ties.

Manager: Colm Collins (sixth season)

2018 league: P7, W3, D2, L2, PF 101, PA 111.

MEATH

Meath are gearing up for their sixth season in Division Two. They have finished in third place in four of the last five years in the division just missing out on promotion.

Inconsistency has been Meath’s Achilles heel in recent seasons and this is something manager Andy McEntee will be hoping to put an end to this season.

This inconsistency is best highlighted by their shock defeat at the hands of Longford only to bounce back in the All-Ireland Qualifiers and take All-Ireland finalists Tyrone to extra-time, before losing by a point.

Bryan Menton, Donal Keogan, Graham Reilly, Mickey Burke and Mickey Newman are the key men in their armoury.

Manager Andy McEntee has added Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers - a former All-Ireland Junior Championship winner with Meath - and Colm McNally to his management team.

Manager: Andy McEntee (third season)

2018 league: P7, W3, D1, L3, PF 126, PA 112

TIPPERARY

Tipperary won three, drew one and lost three games last season and finished in fourth place in Division Two.

In recent seasons Tipperary have played their best football in the championship and are seen as potential finalists in Munster any year they avoid Kerry in the early rounds.

They lack consistency in the league and there also seems to be a tug-of-war between the hurlers and footballers for their best players.

They have a number of of quality ball players and in full-forward, Michael Quinlivan, they have one of the best number 14s in the game. Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney are a dangerous front two.

Stephen O’Brien, Philip Austin, Robbie Kiely and Paddy Codd are also quality footballers and on their day a match for most. They will prove a tough nut to crack at home.

Manager: Liam Kearns (third season)

2018 league: P7, W3, D1, L3, PA 128, PF 106.

FERMANAGH

Fermanagh, along with Armagh, were promoted last season and will be hoping to at least maintain Division Two status.

They will be without their ace marksman Seamus Quigley, who is no longer in the squad, while Tomás Corrigan is away on his travels and unavailable for the league at least. Sean Quigley is currently out injured.

Team captain Eoin Donnelly, Ryan and Conal Jones and Barry Mulrone are their main men. Ultan Kelm and Darragh McGurn are two young emerging stars expected to cut their teeth in the league.

They lost to Tyrone and Derry and drew with the University of Ulster in the Dr McKenna Cup.

They have three tricky home games against Cork, Kildare and Clare and four tough ties on the road against Tipperary, Donegal, Armagh and Meath. The Erne county will do well to stay up.

Manager: Rory Gallagher (second season)

2018 league: P7, W5, D1, L1, PF 97, PA 70.

ARMAGH

Armagh topped Division Three last season, albeit it on score average over Fermanagh, before beating the Erne County in the Division Three final to go up as champions.

The Orchard County go into the league on the back of a good Dr McKenna Cup. They won their first four games, including a narrow one point semi-final win over Donegal, before losing to Tyrone by two, in last weekend’s final.

Brendan Donaghy, Niall Grimley, Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker, Charlie Vernon, Andrew Murnin, Stefan Campbell and Jamie Clarke are their big players.

Crossmaglen brothers Oisin and Ryan O’Neill are two of their young stars to watch out for. There are high hopes for the pair in Armagh.

The return of Jamie Clarke and Stefan Campbell, who both missed last season, has greatly strengthened Kieran McGeeney’s hand and they are likely promotion contenders

Manager: Kieran McGeeney (fifth season)

2018 league: P7, W5, D1, L1, PF 114, PA 81.

CORK

The demise of Cork football is one of the great mysteries in the GAA. Recently defeated by Clare in the McGrath Cup final, Cork have fallen back into the Munster pack behind Clare and Tipperary.

There are those that will argue they are the weaker of the three. By all accounts the penny has finally dropped in Cork football circles and there is a realisation that it is back to the drawing board.

Their prospects are not helped by the retirement of All-Ireland winning forwards Donnacha O’Connor and Colm O’Neill.

Ian Maguire, Mark Collins, Ruairi Deane, James Loughrey and Thomas Clancy are the men Cork supporters will pin their hopes on.

While expectation levels are not high by the Banks, a good Cork side are capable of getting a result against most sides in the division.

Manager: Ronan McCarthy (second season)

2018 league: P7, W3, D0, L4, PF111, PA 108.

KILDARE

Kildare, like Donegal, made the drop down to Division Two last season. They failed to claim a single point from their seven games.

Despite last season’s poor league form they will, like Donegal, be one of the favourites for promotion.

A number of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 team, including Jimmy Hyland, Mark Dempsey, Mark Barrett and Aaron Masterson, are expected to be blooded in the league.

Neil Flynn, Kevin Feely, Paddy Brophy are others who are expected to step up this season. They have also been boosted by the return of the experienced Eoghan O'Flaherty.

Manager Cian O’Neill has made big changes to his management team with the recruitment of former manager, Tom Cribbin, and former player, Karl O'Dwyer, while former Galway coach, Alan Flynn, and former Kilkenny hurling star ,Michael Fennelly, are the new team coaches.

Manager: Cian Ryan (fourth season)

2018 league: P7, W0, D0, L7, PF 101, PA 130.

DONEGAL NFL FIXTURES

January 27: Clare (away)

February 2: Meath (home, Ballybofey)

February 10: Tipperary (away)

February 24: Fermanagh (home, Letterkenny)

March 2: Armagh (home, Ballybofey)

March 16: Cork (away)

March 24: Kildare (home, Ballyshannon)