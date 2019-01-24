THE SPORTING DIARY: Clare game could be most vital of season

Donegal begin their life in Division Two of the Allianz league on Sunday with what could prove to be their most difficult encounter of the year. Clare are on the crest of a wave after winning the McGrath Cup and their star has been on the rise for a number of years.

Back in 2014, they ran Kerry to three points in the Munster senior championship and even though they are competing with the hurlers for playing personnel, their manager, Colm Collins, has taken them to a new level.

After that loss to Kerry in 2014, Collins has brought Clare to division two and they have been there for a few years. He has also brought them to round four of the qualifiers and has lost out to Galway and Mayo.

With a number of the Donegal leaders absent due to various reasons, Clare will be looking at Sunday’s encounter as a great chance to take a top scalp. Clare have just three home games in division two (their other home games are against Cork and Meath). Getting points from their home games will be central to their hopes of retaining their status.

That’s why Sunday’s game is so important to them. And as regards promotion, it is also vital for Donegal. Getting two league points in Ennis would put Donegal in a strong position. If they can win their four home games, that would make a total of 10 points, which would probably be good enough to get back up to division one.

A quick look through Fr Seán’s book of facts shows that Donegal have a very good record against Clare, losing just one league game (in 1983) out of ten, while their only championship meeting was in 2009 which Donegal won in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Donegal should be good enough to win, but they will need to perform. Remember they went to Killarney for the first game last year, performed very well, but still left with nothing.

That should be a reminder for everyone making the trip south on Sunday.

Red Hugh’s gave everything

It didn’t work out for Red Hugh’s in their quest for an All-Ireland final appearance in Croke Park, but they can hold their heads high. They carried the Donegal and Ulster mantle with distinction and there is no shame in losing by two points to a very good Easkey team, who were playing senior football in Sligo two years ago.

Despite that, Red Hugh’s will wonder about their first half display when they tried to hold possession and play down the clock when they had some good possession. They will also think about a number of good chances that dropped short or went wide off an upright early in the second half.

But then again, there are plenty of things that can be debated after every game. Easkey were so strong up the middle, from Noel McGuire at full-back to Ryan McKenna at full-forward and the McHugh brothers at Nos 6 and 11 were excellent.

Peadar McGlinchey and Stephen McMenamin were the standout performers for Red Hugh’s with McGlinchey covering every blade of grass on the pitch. Thomas McMenamin gave everything at full-back; Damien Browne missed one kick. Overall, Easkey had that little bit extra, but Red Hugh’s should have no regrets as they left everything on the pitch.

Pettigo celebrate

It was a pleasure to be a guest at the Pettigo GAA dinner dance on Saturday night as they celebrated their Junior B success. To be able to host the event in the village was special and to have the GAA President, John Horan, present made it extra special.

The club has always had a struggle to field teams and they don’t have the back-up of gardai, customs and various department people nowadays, who provided players for football and hurling teams over the years.

However, the sight of a panel of 34 on the stage receiving medals and the vast majority of them in their early twenties or younger is a healthy position. Over the years the club has produced county footballers, going back to Liam Cox, who played minor for Donegal in the late 40s; Joe Moss and PJ Flood in the 50s and 60s. Pat McCrea was part of Donegal senior and U-21 teams in the late 1970s; Gary Snowe was a Donegal U-21 ‘keeper in 1981; Niall McVeigh was a midfielder when Donegal won the Ted Webb U-16 title in 1999.

There are probably others that I have missed. And there is a new name being added this year with Matthew Gallagher part of the Donegal U-17 panel for 2019.

Hopefully, the success of 2018 will give Pettigo the incentive to push on and compete at an even higher level.