DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

MALIN

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €650. The sequence drawn was 7-5-6-1-4-2-3. The €50 winner was Liam Crampsey, Meenawarra, Culdaff. This week’s jackpot is €650.

The annual club dinner dance will take place on Friday 8th of February in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa.

Donegal County Board are organising a steward training course in the coming weeks.

This will be a one day course (held on a Saturday). The importance of having fully trained stewards in the club cannot be emphasised especially in these times where and health and safety is so vital.

Any club member interested in attending the course is asked to contact Pat McLaughlin on 087 2030115.

Tickets for the Croke Park National draw are now available. The tickets are priced at just €10 each and the first prize is a new car along with other great prizes on offer.All the money the club collects stays in the club so we are hoping for a big push this year and support from all of our members and the local community.

The National League gets underway this coming weekend and why not add a bit of excitement by entering our Malin GAA private league. The competition is free to enter and who knows we might even get a small prize for the winner.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad agus 3, 10, 16 agus 18 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4,100 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; Breid Molloy, Tangavane, Lorna O' Donnell, Leffin,Tracey McGarvey, Glassagh, Eliz Buckley, Fintown and David Molloy.

The club are hosting the Donegal semi-final of Scór in Burtonport Community Centre on Friday 1st February. We'll probably have upwards of ten clubs participating.. We need some help with preparing and serving the food at the interval. We'd also be grateful for any donations of home baking, etc on the night. Help is also needed for stewarding and parking cars etc. Competition starts at 7:30 pm and admission is €5.

CLOUGHANEELY

The ladies board are currently looking for someone to take over the role of secretary for this year. They also are looking for people to help out with managing and training teams.

Please urgently contact John on 086 3777237 if you can help out or perhaps you know of someone who would be able to help out.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were: 2, 7, 11, 14, 16, 18. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner .Congratulations James O'Donnell, Dollar Row, who is the winner of the €100.

The jackpot this week is €6,450. The 100 Club membership is now due at €240.The deadline is February 1. We give out €1,000 in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners. The draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw.

The National Club draw tickets are now on sale. Club representatives will be selling door to door in the coming days.

NAOMH MUIRE (LOWER ROSSES)

The club will hold their annual dinner dance in Caisleain Oir Annagry on Saturday 9th February at 8pm.

We look forward to seeing all our senior ladies and men and reserves teams there along with our loyal supporters lets polish up the dancing shoes and have a good night. The deadline for the national draw tickets is upon us and we ask the community to support this fundraiser as it contributes to the day to day expensive of the club.

We welcomed the Donegal ladies minor team to the Banks last Saturday as the prepare for their Ulster championship . We wish our own Saoirse Bonner and Roisin Rodgers all the best as they are part of the minor team.

B'iad 1,7,9,20 Na huimhireacha lotto don seachtaine seo.We had nine winners S. Gillespie Braade, T Marry, Rannyhual, B Gillespie, Mullaghduff, PJ Sharkey, Mullaghduff, M Kavanagh , M King, S Doherty, Ranafast,Michael Gallagher (nurse). This week’s jackpot is €2480.

The 100 Club winners for December were; €500- D Sharkey, Calhame, €200 - J McGinley, Calhame, €100 - O McGarvey and J Boyle, Ranafast and J Sharkey, Annagry, €50 - T Boyle and C Bonner, Mullach Dubh.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

There will be an adult men’s team meeting on Friday the 25th January. The time to be confirmed at a later date, all players both past and present are welcome to attend.

We would like to thank Jeremy Ayton of Aytons Travel for his kind sponsorship of €1,400 to the club and also to Alice Lynch of Maggie’s Tavern for her sponsorship of €250.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 7, 21, 25,26. Five people shared the runners-up prize and will receive €20 each. They were Anthony McCullagh, Clement Clarke, Tommy Dooher, Michael McConnell and Niall McGhee. This week’s lotto jackpot is €4800.

We are currently seeking to recruit underage coaches for the coming season. If you are interested in a coaching role for any of the following teams; u10/14/18, please get in contact with any committee member.

The club has started selling the national club draw tickets for 2019.

RED HUGH’S

The All-Ireland adventure has come to an end after a real battle of a game. These players can hold their heads up high after delivering the club an adult Donegal championship for the first time in 37 years and claiming the club’s first ever Ulster club crown.

These boys have done their club, community and families proud and should go into Intermediate championship and Division Three league this year with confidence knowing this team has potential to achieve special things.

Finally, a big thank you to the massive support on Sunday again, it was been amazing to see the community rally behind the team in every one of these big games.

The club’s underage agm will take place this Sunday the 27th of January at 6:30 pm in the clubhouse. Everyone welcome including any new faces as a lot of help will be needed for the

numerous girls and boys teams the club will be fielding this year.

The club, players and management would like to thank our neighbours Robert Emmet’s for the use of their facilities for our preparation for the All Ireland semi-final.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers last week were 1-7-6-5-3-2-4-8. The jackpot this week is €10000.

Club registration evening for adult and underage members will take place on Thursday the 24th January from 6pm until 7:30pm in the clubhouse. This year the GAAhave new registration forms which all members are required to fill out. Therefore it is important to register on this evening and fill in a form for your child(ren). Remember that members are not insured to train or play unless registered.

The Glenfin ladies held their eagerly awaited Mr & Mrs competition on Friday night last. The club would like to thank Seamus McCrudden for doing a great job as MC, also to everyone who sponsored the event or prizes and not forgetting the nine couples who took part.

In a tense finish it took a tie breaker to sort out the final winners. Michael and Karina McMenamin and Thomas and Kathleen Boyle were the finalists with the Boyles winning in the end.

NA ROSSA

The club held its annual agm last Friday night in McCready’s bar. A big turnout on the night all positions again were filled.

The club would like to thank the outgoing committee for all their hard work and dedication and to wish the newly elected committee a very successful 2019.

The following officers is the officer board: President Fr Adrian Gavigan, chairman Declan Bonner, vice-chairman Gerry McHugh, secretary Pat Boyle, assistant secretary Packie McDyre, treasurer Patrick Caulfield, assistant treasurer Felix Melly, PRO Packie McDyre, health and wellbeing officers Fiona Melly and Martina Boyce, coaching officer Patrick Caulfield, oifigeach na Gaeilge Pat Boyle; county committee delegates Pat Boyle and Packie McDyre, southern board delegates Joe McCready, Gerry Mchugh and Packie McDyre, Pitch committee Michael Duddy and Kevin McCready.

The club would like to wish new senior team manager Donal Trimble all the best for 2019. A big thank you to Patrick Caulfield who stood down this season from the senior manager position. Pat put in a lot of time and effort into the manager’s role and continues on at executive level.

Congratulations to Pat Boyle who will continue on as club secretary for a 38th consecutive season.

With the new season approaching very fast this will be a big year for the club with the opening of the new pitch not too far away. Advertising hoardings can be purchased through any committee member at a first year cost of €200.

Good luck to Declan and the Donegal senior squad as they start their national league campaign this Sunday with an away trip to Clare.

IORRAS

Thanks to all who attended our presentation night in the Strand Hotel on Saturday night. Congratulations to all award winners and well done to the following: Senior player of the year Conor Bradley; club person of the year Sean Paul Doherty.

Appreciation awards were given to the following: John Farren manager of the Carndonagh Community School Ulster champions and Markey Cup winners in 2018. The following Urris lads were on the team - Brendan Doherty, Luke Mullins, Oisin Hession, Conor O'Donnell, Luke Doherty, Gavin McDaid, Luke Devlin and Mickey Friel.

Award was also presented to Adrian Doherty manager of Loreto CS, Milford on winning the Arthurs Cup for a second year in succession. And to Luke Doherty (Davy), member of the victorious Donegal team that won the Buncrana Cup. Finally a word of thanks to the management and staff of the Strand Hotel for the lovely meal and service.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 6, 7, 10 and 15. The jackpot was not won and is now €1,320 for tonight’s draw.

The €15 winners were; Breda McGonigle, Cloontagh, Nathan Hannigan, The Parish. Rose Bradley, Cross,Mary Duffy, Urris, Conan and Ava O'Neill, Annaugh.

Club Iorras 50/50 monthly draw: The new year starts in February 2019. Any current names in this draw that wish to continue for another year please let their promoters know as soon as. If not fully subscribed, new participants will be catered for. The draw is €20 a month for 12 months or if you pay €200 upfront you get two free months. The prizes every month are 1st; €1,000, 2nd;€500, plus 5 prizes of €100. Tickets can be purchased from John Farren ( 0860563003), Brian Doherty (0877726589)), Colin Davis ( 0868356622 /Square Bar), Mickey Grant or any committee member.

Club membership is now open for 2019,Please contact the following club officers for your membership, Clint Marron, Edward McLaughlin, Sinead Marron or from any committee member.

We have tickets available for the National Club Draw 2019. Tickets be returned to Sinead Marron or drop into the hall to John Friel as soon as possible.

AODH RUADH

We had another great night in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel for the annual dinner dance.

The awards began with tokens of appreciation being presented to the outgoing senior management, James O'Donnell and Philip O'Reilly, the outing treasurer of seven years, Catherine McKee, and to the outgoing chairman Gerard Ferguson.

There was also a special presentation to Anthony Donagher for his trojan behind the scenes work. The young ladies player of the year went to Cáit Gillespie. Senan Rooney was named young hurler of the year. The ladies player of the year award was claimed by Tanya O’Shea. Reserve player of the year was Daniel Warnock. Caoimhe Keon presented the Ciarán Keon senior player of the year to Eddie Lynch. The Seán Slevin club person of the year went to Kerry Ryan. The first of the group awards was presented to the 1993 Aodh Ruadh ladies who were on the Donegal Ulster junior championship winning team. These included Frances Kane, Breda Tinney, Grace Meade and Tracey Flood, with honourable mention to Burtonport import Bernie Maguire.

There was a special presentation to the family of Seamus Grimes by club president Owen Roe O'Neill to mark his special contribution to the club and especially to hurling in Ballyshannon and Donegal. The final presentation of the night saw county chairman Mick McGrath present medals to our intermediate championship winning reserves.

On Friday we had Ryan McHugh, Peter Boyle and the Anglo Celt Trophy as honoured guests in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh as we started our membership drive for 2019 with a bang.

With the deadline for sales closing fast the focus now is on getting National Draw ticket returns in. Email Secretary Lisa McTernan at secretary.aodhruadh.donegal@gaa.ie or vice-chairman Tom Daly at ftdaly@hotmail. com or organise returns.

It's week two of Operation Transformation Ireland Lights Up. Once again participants are asked to meet at the dressing rooms at Father Tierney Park at 7pm this Thursday.

It is time to test your expertise as a football pundit with our annual Last One Standing competition. Get your entry in and you could win €250 and the bragging rights of being the Last One Standing. Forms are available now from any member of the Juvenile Hurling committee.

Good luck to Sylvester Maguire, Paddy Kelly, Eamonn Martin Maguire and John Hughes who travel to Muff this Friday to represent the club in Tráth na gCeist.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 12, 13, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Caroline McGarrigle; Philip Patton, Dunmuckrim; Deirdre Clarke, Benildus Avenue; Tommy McNern; and Kerry Ryan. This week’s jackpot is €4,800.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 9, 12, 14. The €50 winners were Sean Rooney, Grange, Ruie O’Neill, Owen Roes, Ballyshannon, Shane O’Donnell, Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €1950.

The new season will soon be commencing and any help with coaching underage teams would be very welcome. Mentors for the various teams are currently been put in place. Anyone interested in helping out can contact any member of the committee.Indoor training for U-8s is scheduled to begin in the Magh Ene Hall on Wednesday, on January 30.

As in previous years all persons involved in our club with the coaching of underage players or on our committees must be Garda vetted.

Children's welfare officers for our club Noel Carr and Antoinette Delaney will be actively ensuring that everyone involved in any capacity are vetted and your cooperation on this important matter would be greatly appreciated.

Following Friday’s minor board meeting it was decided teams will be entered at U-10s, U-12s, U-13s, U-14s, U-16s, U-18s and also an adult team at junior level.

The presentation and registration night will be held on Friday 22nd February.

Anyone that would like to join our committee or help out with team management please contact Diarmaid Doherty 086- 8068565 or Hannah Doherty - 086 0621744.

The 2019 committee is as follows: chairperson Diarmaid Doherty, secretary Hannah Doherty, vice-secretary Aaron Coyle, treasurer Kevin O'Callaghan; vice-treasurer Sharon Gavigan, PRO tba, child officer Antoinette Delaney, registrar Chloe Johnston.

2019 managers: U-10s; Megan McGee and Dessie McNamara, U-12, U-13s and U-14s; Shane McGrath and Dessie McNamara; U-16s: Chloe Johnston, assistants needed; U-18s;Diarmaid Doherty and Kerri NicGiolla Eoin.

The club presentation dinner dance will take place in the Great Northern Hotel, on Friday March 1. Tickets priced €30 will be available to purchase shortly.

Tickets for the GAA National draw are now on sale.The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer. Tickets cost €10 and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the local club.

ST MICHAEL’S

The club extends deepest sympathy to Deirdre, wife of John McBride; their daughter Mary Kate of Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough on the tragic death of her husband and father John McBride last weekend. Sympathy is also extended to his brothers and sisters Maureen, Lily, Denis, Bridie, Noeleen , Pauline, Anne, Paddy, Marguerite and Grace and to the entire family circle.

At our dinner dance we are delighted to have launched our club website www.clgnaomhmicheal.com. This is a great addition to the club and we hope over time that it becomes the one place where we all go to get all the information about the club, including the club history, all news stories, weekly club notes, fixtures and results, online lotto, club membership, photo gallery and our sponsors. We also hope the site will be of particular benefit to our away members and fans where they can stay up to date with everything that is happening.

The club would like to thank Shaun McGinley for all his hard work in setting up the site and say a special word of thanks to Nicola Ferry who was the driving force in getting the site up and running.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night.. The numbers drawn were 1,6,8,9,19,20. The Match 5 winners were Mr and Mrs Raymond Wilkinson, Purt Dunfanaghy and Laura Doherty, Derryreel. This week’s jackpot is €7950.

As part of “Operation Transformation” “Ireland Lights Up” we will be turning on the lights at the Creeslough pitch at 7pm each Thursday Night for the next five weeks. There was a great turnout at the first event on Thursday evening last and everyone is welcome to come along on Thursday evening.

Anyone interested in taking part in Scór Sinsear in any way should please contact Mgt Anne on 087 6207919.

Training will resume for U-8s and U-10s on Sunday the 3rd of March.

We had a great turnout at our first U-12 training session last week. Training continues on Thursday night, 7-8pm in the Ozanam Centre. Contact Hugh on 0864472068 for further details.

Girls training will be starting during the first week in February, for all ages! Everyone welcome.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was one winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 02-15-16-29 and congratulations to Senan O’Donnell, Kilraine. This week’s jackpot is €4,000.

The Donegal GAA annual Club Pass is now on sale for the 2019 Season. Naomh Conaill ladies are holding a table quiz in the Thatch Bar on Friday 25th January at 9.30pm..

Club membership is now due for renewal. Anyone playing football must have membership paid before football starts.

Tuesday 5th February is the halfway stage in the club 200 draw.

The ladies need managers to fill the following positions senior and minor. If anyone is interested in any of these positions or know of anyone interested can they please contact our secretary Nicola on 087 274 7331.Closing date for these positions to be filled is Friday 25th of January.

The club also need a reserve manager if you no anyone interested could they please contact Caroline Breslin 087- 138 9926.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Tickets for the National GAA draw have been distributed within the club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling them.

Underage ladies training starts back this Friday night from 7-8pm at the Aura.

The ladies board held their presentation night last Saturday evening at the clubroom. Players from the club’s U-16, U-14 and U-13 ladies teams were honoured.

Medals and awards were presented by special guest, Emer Gallagher, a member of the Donegal senior ladies team and the Termon GAA club.

Among the other guest speakers on the night was the recently appointed chairman of the club’s Ladies board, Pat McCarthy.

Ladies team manager Michael O’Connor and coach Diarmaid Doherty also addressed the event and they thanked the players, their parents and their families for helping to deliver a memorable year for the club.

The highlight of the night was the presentations made to the Gaels U-13 team who received their county medals after winning the Division Four county title back in October.

Individual awards were also made to Ella Black (U-13), Louise Doherty (U-14) and Clodagh Sweeney (U-16). A special presentation was also made to Eileen Tinney for her help with the various teams while Clodagh O’Connor, Amy Hegarty and Andrea Cutliffe also received presentations to mark their selection for the Donegal U-14 squad.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 8, 10, 12, 14, 24.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Rose Sweeney, Doaghbeg. This week’s jackpot is €6,650.

We’re aware that the three lines for €5 on the online lotto system is not functioning as expected, and it is charging €6 for the three since December 22nd.

We’ve contacted KlubFunder to get the issue resolved and their technical team are now working on the issue with a fix expected to be implemented by January 15.

We ask that you continue to play online and once the issue has been resolved we’ll contact all those who have paid extra since December 22.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto were: KY MH WD WW. In all 11 people matched two counties. The five winners of €20 were Maire Porter Raphoe, Gretta Gillen, Mairead McElchar, Jean O Kane and Bill Meehan Convoy. The jackpot this week is €3500.

The club agm was held at the clubhouse on Friday. The following officers were elected; honorary presidents: Danny Harkin and John McMullan; vice-presidents; Fr Mc Gettigan,Fr Gorman and Fr Kelly; chairperson: Oliver Prunty; secretary: Stephani Bonar, assistant sec :Lorena Barro; treasurer; tbc; PRO; Mairead Browne, registrar; Mark McCarron, Irish Language and Culture officer; Noelle Mulraine; health and wellbeing; Patrick Gildea; players reps: Liam Prunty and Ciara Gallagher, delegates; Oliver Prunty, Brendan Kelly, Liam O Keeffe and Mark McCarron. The committee members are Conor McDermott, Gerard McHugh (jun), Laurence McMullan, Helena Prunty, Michael Patton, Sinead Breen, Catherin Given, Donal Bonner, Lydia Fowley, Michelle McMonagle, John McMullan, Danny Harkin, Ambrose Given, Ciara Gallagher,Liam Prunty, Liam O'Keefe and Ambrose Given.

Special thanks to outgoing members and to Julia Blake and Emmett Patterson for their invaluable contribution to St Mary's

Tickets are now on sale for the National draw and we appeal to All members to help out. Tickets are €10 and all money raised stays in the club. The dinner dance has been rescheduled for February 9.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 12 -19-21 agus 25. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: John Ghallchóir(Phat),An Ghlíob, Nicole Nic Aodha, Stiofán Ó Sibhleáin, Páirc na Trá, Alice Nic Giolla Bhríde, na Dúnaibh, Hugo Mac Laifeartaigh, Dumhaigh, Seán Ó Dochartaigh, An Síbín Ceoil agus Bríd Ní Ghallchóir, na hArdaí. Fuair siad €20 an duine. B’é Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde, Cluain tSaileach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Carmel Mhic Giolla Bhríde, Cluain tSaileach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghor agus €2,200 atá sa phota óir.

Bord na nÓg: Na nDúnaibh Minor board are looking for players to join our underage teams and avail of the opportunity to develop your gaelic football skills, have fun and make friends with other children in the parish.

We have regular training and games for children of all ages, from children at Under 6 (born after January 1st, 2013), Under 8 (born after January 1st, 2011), Under 10 (born after January 1st, 2009) and Under 12s (born after January 1st, 2007).

If you are interested in participating please reach out to the respective team managers mobile numbers listed below or come to the GAA centre at the days/times show below. We would love for you to join in and hopefully get full enjoyment from your participation.

Ba mhaith le Coiste Bhailiúchán Airgid an chumainn a mbuíochas a ghabháil le achan duine a tháinig chuig an chluiche a bhí ar siúl i ndiaidh na Nollag agus a thug uafa go flaithiúil agus leis na daoine uilig a d’oibrigh go deonach ar an lá. Ba mhaith leo a mbuíochas a chur in iúl fosta do Bhord na Contae agus do bhainisteoir fhoireann na Contae Déaghlán Ó Cnáimhsí agus an fhoireann. Is cinnte gur tugadh onóir a bhí fóirsteanach agus tuillte do fhíor Ghael, Paidí Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Comhghairdeachas le Annie Nic Rodaigh agus le Bronagh Ní Dhubhaigh atá roghnaithe do phainéal faoi- 14 na Contae don bhliain atá amach romhainn. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí.

Tir Conaill Harps

The men’s junior football team has announced it’s management team for the coming year. The team manager is Gweedore man, Adrian Diver. He will be supported by Eamonn Cooke, Conor McIvor, Shaun O’Donnell (Termon) and Conor Hanrahan a group of coaches and selectors. Pre-season training begins at GHA Rugby club, on Monday, at 7pm.

The team have their first game of the year to mark Australia Day, when they play a compromise rules game against Glasgow Giants Australian rules team, at, on Saturday 26th January, at Kelvin Campus, throw in 10am. There is a day of social activities in Malone’s , in Glasgow city centre, after the game. All are welcome.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved in football coaching with the club this year is invited to register for the forthcoming Foundation Level football course, which will be held at Holyrood Glasgow Club, on Saturday 2nd March. Further details from Christina on 07977449497.

Membership is now open for 2019. Please contact team managers for application forms.

Cill Chartha

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €155 Patricia Gallagher €150 Denise Boyle €80 Trina McShane €70 Carmel Lyons, Margaret Cunningham, Ellen O’Donnell, Nora Byrne and Collette McNelis.

Club Gear: New Stock now available in time for Christmas in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs etc

Lotto Results: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €3,500 this week’s numbers were 5, 11, 17 and 28 this week’s winners were: €50 Annie Deane, Cruckarra €30 John Hegarty, No 8 Cruckarra €20 Pamela Bonner, Kilbeg and Qunlan Molloy, Laugheraherk.

Naomh brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks Lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €2,250. The numbers drawn 3, 4, 6, 8, 14. The €25 winners were Muriel Love, Kathleen G, Greg Kelly, Thomas Mc Garrigle. Next week's draw will take place on the 28th January in the Country iInn.

Dinner Dance 2019: Our annual Dinner Dance takes place this Saturday in The Sandhouse Hotel. Tickets are still available and can be got of any committee member and priced at €25 euro. Dinner served at 8:30 also there will be a very special guest and music by the showoffs. Promises to be a good night all round.