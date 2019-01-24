St Eunan's take on St Pat's, Dungannon in first home game in MacRory Cup in 50 years

St Eunan’s College will play their first home match in the Mac Rory Cup in 50 years this Saturday January 26 with a throw-in at 1 pm. in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

St Eunan’s College entered their first Mac Rory Cup in 1955 and in 1956 played in the final losing by a point to St Macartan’s, Monaghan. They also contested the 1958 and 1961 finals but losing narrowly on both occasions.

Since 1969 all matches were on neutral venues. However, as a reward for finishing second in their group this year they were granted a home venue for a play-off with St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon and the winners will play St Pat’s, Maghera in the quarter-final.

In their run to Saturday’s game, St Eunan’s have defeated Patrician College, Carrickmacross; lost out to St Pat’s, Armagh, before overcoming St Paul’s, Bessbrook.

The Eunan’s College team for Saturday will be chosen from:

Eoghan Jordan, Oisin Randles, Emmet Maguire, Anthony Gallagher, Conor McKinney(Captain), Oisin Cassidy, Kieran Tobin, Matthew Coyle, Padraig McGettigan, Jamie Grant, Conor O’ Donnell, Shane O’ Donnell(Captain), Ronan Frain, Dylan Doogan, Cormac Finn, Ciaran Kilfeather, Oran Winston, Shane McDevitt, Eoin Dowling, Kealan Dunleavy, Jack Gallagher, Shane Monaghan, Daniel Ferry, Brendan Horgan, Niall Diver, Sean Gallagher, Conor Walker, Mark McGinty, Conor McGinty , Shaun McGilloway, Luke Toye, Ryan McFadden, Keelan Margey, Andrew Grant, Conor O’ Donnell, John McCallig, Oisin Bradley Conor Cullen and Andrew Gillen.

St Pat’s Dungannon came through a difficult group beating Abbey CBS 1-13 to 3-4, then losing in a thriller to one of the favourites St Colman’s College, Newry 4-11 to 1-18. They played poorly against St Michael’s, Enniskillen but bounced back in the play-off winning by 6-16 to 0-7 over St Mary’ College, Belfast. They have a number of fine players in Conor Devlin, Ryan McCabe and Ronan McHugh.

As former winners of the Mac Rory Cup they have come slightly in under the radar but having run St Colman’s, Newry so close they will not be easy opposition. At the level of under 14½ Corn na nOg the Dungannon College were Ulster champions and they were also Rannafast (U-17) finalists last year.

A special word of gratitude to the local St Eunan’s GAA Club for their use of facilities throughout the year and for hosting the match on Saturday.

St Eunan’s College are looking for a great performance and looking forward to a great support from all the community on Saturday.

If you are a past pupil and you would like to join the St Eunan’s College Alumni Association contact Edward Harvey, Cathal Roarty, Niall O’Donnell or Liam Wiseman alumni@sainteunans.com

