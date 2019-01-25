MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: GAA price increases not friendly to families

With all of the warm up competitions done and dusted for another year, it’s time for the intercounty football and hurling scene to get into gear.

In the last few years Gaelic football has got a severe kicking; many of the national pundits have questioned the way the game is played today and a number of rule changes heralded as being the change required to make the game watchable.

Personally, I have always felt, whether it’s Gaelic football, hurling, soccer or any other game evolves through time. With different coaches comes different ideas. Thirty years ago lads turned up from work to train with very little consideration to diet, strength and conditioning and game plans. Now a life of intercounty coaches and players is filled with a daily routine of preparation for the next training session or game. They, the players, are professional in everything but name.

So, a rules committee decides to change the rules, add more headaches for the already overworked match officials. I wonder have the training schedule and match preparations changed much for our match officials in the last thirty years? I can assure you not near as much as the players.

Much has been made of the players' and coaches' objection to the handpass rule. Why? Well for all the organisation and preparation that goes into games, the game itself is instinctive; everything is done in a split second and counting handpasses does nothing for the game. Thankfully, GAA Central Council took many of the points the players and managers put to them and did the right thing (removing the handpass rule from the trial), regardless of what was said by the so called experts.

What many don’t comment on is that they kept the four other rule changes; more of a positive than a negative I would suggest.

With the opening weekend of the Allianz National League just days away, the GAA have put ticket prices up for division one and two, plus prices for the championship have also increased, the argument being that the country is on its feet again and there hasn’t been a rise in prices since 2011; and it’s only a fiver.

While everything changes, I would have thought that in a time when it takes over a million euro for county boards to run their county teams, that increase could have been circulated around the country to the county boards who are not in the same position as the likes of the Dublins or Limericks, who are extremely well financed.

Also could the reason for the price increase be to pay for the overrun on the Parc Ui Chaoimh project.

The idea that other sports charge more to watch their games is immaterial in the argument. Rugby and soccer are always mentioned when we talk of competition to Gaelic games, but they are professional sports where they pay vast amounts of money to those involved.

The GAA is an amateur organisation and there are those who believe that we are getting very close to losing that identity. It’s not the fact it’s only a few extra euro, but what about the family that wants to go to games. The national league was always the cheaper option as many championship matches are often sold out. The mention of money and rising prices is always a divisive subject, especially as county boards and clubs are finding it harder and harder to survive and make ends meet.

As another year begins and our national games are getting more coverage than ever before, bigger sponsorship deals, better television contracts, more games with the Super Eights in football and the league format in the hurling championship, surely we should be encouraging more and more people to take part in the day out to watch their club or county. Is making it more expensive the right way to do it?

DONEGAL'S CHANCES

What are the realistic expectations for Donegal in the year ahead? Is it possible to get promotion, retain the Ulster championship and maybe go one better in terms of qualification from the Super Eights? I have no doubt Declan Bonner and his players will hope that’s the least they would hope to achieve. Saying and wanting it is the easy part; the hard part comes in getting it. There is a huge job to be done to get anywhere near that this year. Division two of the national league throws up a lot of uncertainties; unlike division one where everyone knows nearly everything about the top teams, the likes of Clare in Ennis or Tipperary in Thurles throws up different challenges. You have the likes of Meath and Cork, at one time huge powerhouses in terms of Gaelic football in the country, much maligned and criticised by their own supporters in the last few years. Are they going to come with something different this year?

Donegal will have their work cut out for them especially with the absence of the Gaoth Dobhair contingent, Michael Murphy for the first few games and with Patrick McBreaty just not there yet in terms of fitness after his serious injury last year.

The younger players will have to step up to the mark and push on. After last year's Ulster championship success and with the addition of Stephen Rochford to the management team, expectations from supporters are at a new high. Hopefully they can be matched on the field.