Donegal and Declan Bonner have set sights on return to the top flight

Donegal want to be back playing top flight football and promotion is the number one goal of Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, ahead of this weekend’s league opener against Clare.

Donegal, the Ulster champions, face the Banner County in Cusack Park, Ennis, in Division Two of the Allianz League on Sunday (2 pm)

“I know it is a cliche but every day we go out we want to win,” said the Donegal boss.

“We want to win on Sunday against Clare and we want to win all the games in the league because we want to be back playing against the top teams.

“We were disappointed at being relegated last year and we want back in division one. It is where all the top teams are and we want to be playing the top teams.”

Donegal were short a big number of regulars for their Dr McKenna Cup campaign and it is going to be a similar story for the first half of the league at least.

Star forward Patrick McBrearty, captain Michael Murphy, Frank McGlynn, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone and Stephen McMenamin, along with Gaoth Dobhair players who are club tied with the All-Ireland club championship, all missed the McKenna Cup.

Stephen McMenamin, Eoghán Bán Gallagher, Paddy McGrath and Leo McLoone are set to return this weekend.

However, the manager has ruled out any league action for McBrearty, while he is expecting a second half return for Murphy and McGlynn.

“Patrick (McBrearty) is making good progress but he won’t be back for the league. The championship is his target. In the case of Michael, he is doing fine and will be back for the second half of the league, as will Frank McGlynn.”

Donegal won their three group games in the Dr McKenna Cup before losing the semi-final to a strong Armagh side.

“The McKenna Cup worked out okay for us. We got game time for a number of the young lads in the squad and they all acquitted themselves well.

“And we had a good tough semi-final against Armagh, just what we needed after easy games against Queen’s, Down and Cavan. Armagh were physical just like what we expect from Clare next Sunday.”

“It is good to have the boys back and they are all ready for action and the team is going to be selected from the McKenna Cup squad and the four boys.

“We may be missing a number of players but their absence gives us an option to try out other lads and strengthen the squad which is ultimately the goal and a positive.”

The Donegal boss is reasonably happy with how preparations have gone. However, he does admit he could have done without the distraction of Third Level Colleges football.

Donegal have Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher (UUJ), Niall O’Donnell (NUI Maynooth), Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison (DCU), Jamie Brennan (Sligo IT) and Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan (Letterkenny IT) all involved in Sigerson and Trench Cup action.

