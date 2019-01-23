Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club elect a new committee for 2019

Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club divers completed over sixty dives both at home and abroad last weekend's annual general meeting heard.

Those foreign dives were in as far flung places as the the Maldives, Galapagos Islands, Lanzarote, Spain and Scapa Flow off the Orkney Islands. The meeting was also told on the 40th anniversary of the club’s affiliation to the Irish Underwater Council, it had 40 members.

From a training perspective last year was very productive the agm heard with the qualification of three new M2’s and the clubs first M3.

The arrival of the two newly refurbished RIB’s - Dive Boats Ciara and Deirdre – was the culmination of a very significant effort by club members in both applying for a Sports Grant and the subsequent appointment of a supplier through eTenders.

With Dive Boats Aine and Brid having been refurbished only a few years ago means the club is well equipped into the foreseeable future.

Last year, was another busy year for search and recovery activities, having been called out on searches at both the beginning and at the end of the year. The club also conducted the mandatory annual two training days.

The importance of snorkelling for both the in-water fitness and developing a good sense in of mindfulness.

The outgoing committee stood down and a new one elected for 2019. Willie Sheridan presided over the election of the new officer board. .

The following are the new committee;chairman -John Joe Rowland;secretary- Kevin Boylan; treasurer - Damien Kelly; dive officer; Simon Henderson; training officer -

Anne Boyle; assistant training officer -Paul McCabe; building officer Willie Sheridan; boats officer - Noel Brennan; compressor officer - Ryan Ward; PRO -Dearn McClintock; child liaison officer - Alison Burke; fundraisers - Hugo McFadden, Eileen Coll, Maureen Gallagher, Caroline McGee;entertainments officer - Caroline McGee; Irish officer Eileen Coll; regulatory compliance officer - Paddy McGowan; vice-chairman Anne Boyle.

Last Saturday morning’s divers were at Massmount where they conducted a 40

minute dive along the rock wall. The In-water temperature at this location is down to 7 degrees Celsius, which is definitely a bit chilly.

Prior to the AGM the Sunday morning snorkelers enjoyed a brisk run out in PortnaBlagh, where the sea where the sea was whipped up by an ongoing southerly gale.

Finally a word to thanks to the staff of Lizzie's Diner, in Dunfanaghy, who kindly provided a meeting room for this year's’ annual meeting and a scrumptious breakfast. .