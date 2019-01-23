John Meencha Gallagher wins his first Con Sean darts title

For the second year in-a-row the Con Sean Cup stays in the South West following a first title win for John Meencha Gallagher (who was a beaten finalist in 2013 and 2017).

The competition was held in The Rusty on Saturday, and the O’Donnell’s and Donegal player played excellent all evening and had a 140 checkout and a 12 dart leg in his win over defending champion John Con in the quarter-final.

In the final he defeated Alan Byrne, who was appearing in his first final, 6-3 in a very enjoyable match. Beaten semi-finalists were Donegal youths player Alex Hughes and John McHugh, while the highest checkout of the event was by John Porter who took out 158.

Thanks to all who marked and checked matches which meant that the tournament ran smoothly and to John and The Rusty for hosting this event, which has now ran for 21 years.

Final

John Meencha 6 Alan Byrne 3

Semi Finals

John Meencha 5 John McHugh 0

Alan Byrne 5 Alex Hughes 0

Quarter Finals

John Meencha 4 John Con McGinley 1 (12 dart leg and 140 c/o Meencha)

John McHugh 4 Hugh Doherty 3

Alan Byrne 4 Stephen Harron 0

Alex Hughes 4 James Byrne 1 (180 James)

Third Round

John Meencha 3 Reece Brennan 1

John Con McGinley 3 Francis McShane 0

John McHugh 3 Tomás Byrne 0

Hugh Doherty 3 Tony Carlin 0 (180 Tony)

Alan Byrne 3 John Porter 2 (131 c/o Alan)

Stephen Harron 3 Orin McDermott 1

Alex Hughes 3 Stephen Nicolson 1

James Byrne 3 David Gallagher 0

Second Round

John Meencha 3 Declan Cunningham 1

Reece Brennan 3 John Byrne 0

John Con McGinley 3 Gerry McBrearty 0

Francis McShane 3 Brian McNally 0

John McHugh 3 Eoghan McGill 1

Tomás Byrne 3 Dylan Curran 2

Hugh Doherty 3 Gabriel O’Neill 0

Tony Carlin 3 Aidan McGinley 1

Alan Byrne 3 Liam Melly 1

John Porter 3 Michael Curran 1 (158 c/o and 180 John)

Stephen Harron 3 Cartha Boyle 2

Orin McDermott 3 Edward Cunnea 0

Alex Hughes 3 JP Byrne 1 (120 c/o JP)

Stephen Nicolson 3 Andrew Gillespie 2 (180 Andrew)

James Byrne 3 John Kelly 0

David Gallagher 3 Damien Gamble 2