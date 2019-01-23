BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Division Two is one of strongest we have ever seen

The shadow boxing is over and it is down to serious business next weekend with the opening round of games in the Allianz League.

Donegal are down in Division Two after being relegated at the end of last season. The goal has to be promotion.

Looking at Division Two I would say it is the strongest in years; there a number of very good teams who will also have promotion on their agenda.

We are going to be without the Gaoth Dobhair players for the first three games at least and if they were to win their semi-final over Corofin, we may not have them at all for the league.

This is something new for us. But we are going to have to get on with it but without Neil McGee, Odhrán MacNiallais, Dáire Ó Baoill, Michael Carroll, Cian Mulligan and Odhrán McFadden Ferry, it does weaken Declan Bonner’s hand.

Hopefully we will have Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Paddy McGrath and Leo McLoone back for the Clare game next weekend and Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn back for the second half of the league.

We will have Red Hugh’s Stephen McMenamin back after Sunday’s defeat by Easkey which is a big plus too.

We are lucky we have four home games - Meath, Fermanagh, Armagh and Kildare. The away games are Clare, Tipperary and Cork, all Munster venues and people may find it strange but Cork may very well be the easiest of the three.

Donegal and Kildare, the two relegated teams from last season, will be the favourites for promotion. But I’m sure Meath, Tipperary, Clare, Armagh, Cork and Fermanagh will have other ideas. It is a very competitive division and I would expect teams to be taking points off each other.

They will all be seeking promotion and at the same time making sure they do not drop into relegation bother.

Donegal go into the league in a good enough place. They’ve had four games in the Dr McKenna Cup with last Sunday’s semi-final, albeit a defeat to Armagh, a good challenge.

Declan Bonner used a lot of young players and also got game time for Eoin McHugh and Jason McGee - who missed all of last season, and he also got Ryan McHugh back playing, too, after his lengthy layoff.

Other than the returning Eoghan Bán, Paddy McGrath and Leo McLoone, Declan will, by and large, be picking his team from the Dr McKenna Cup squad.

Clare in Ennis next Sunday will be no soft touch. They have been making great progress in recent years.

We are going to have to go out next Sunday and take the game to them from the first whistle. Donegal have better players and even though a number of our big guns are absent they still should win.

HANDPASS

It probably was a good decision at Central Council to drop the three handpass experimental rule for the league. It wasn’t working out and was causing too much confusion. It will be interesting to see how the other experimental rules work out in the league.

SYMPATHY

Commiserations to Termon GAA and the family of Danny O’Donnell on the death of Danny last weekend.

Finally, hard luck to Red Hugh’s, who lost their All-Ireland semi-final to Easkey on Sunday. It is a pity because a final in Croke Park would have been a great day for the club. But they still had a good year, Donegal and Ulster champions.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack