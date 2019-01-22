Coláiste na Carraige through to Markey Cup semi-final after win over Virginia

They are hard to keep down. Coláiste Na Carraige are at it again, through to the Markey Cup semi-final after overcoming Virginia College today in Clones.

Colaiste na Carraige 1-8

Virginia College 2-4

Despite losing many of their star players including Lanty Molloy, Fionn Gallagher and Aaron Doherty, they showed plenty of grit to overcome the Cavan side on the all-weather pitch at Clones.

They came from behind after conceding two killer goals in the 14th and 18th minutes to storm back for a memorable victory against a physical Virginia College.

The win sets up a semi-final against St Columb's of Derry, who defeated Loreto, Milford in last week's quarter-final meeting.

Midfielder Ronan Gillespie struck the vital winning free two minutes from time. But it was full-forward Pauric Love who got the vital score of the match when he brilliantly finished a lightning characteristic Carrick move to the net in the 37th minute to level matters on a score of 2-3 to 1-7.

The Carrick boys dominated from then on and despite a number of misses they held on to win.

It didn't look good when Virginia’s best player Sean McEvoy, who is also an Irish U-18 soccer international, equalised from a questionable free-before Gillespie’s late strike.

McEvoy had a last gasp effort to tie matters, but his shot went across the face of the goal and wide to the delight of Carrick and their fans.

The first half was a totally different story with Virginia looking very strong and deservedly leading by 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval.

The goals came courtesy of McEvoy who ghosted behind the Carrick defence before calmly finishing to the net in the 14thminute.

Four minutes later his half hit 44 fell for Seosamh Sheerin and the latter reacted quickly to grab a second goal.

That put the Cavan college into a 2-2 to 0-2 lead and it looked dark for Carrick.

But, inspired by Gillespie, Eric Carr and Ryan McShane, they hit back and turned over on a score of Virginia College 2-3 Carrick 0-5.

They came out like lions in the second half and the rest is history.

COLÁISTE NA CARRAIGE: Colin Doherty; Aiden McGinley, Cormac O’Leime, Thomas Byrne; Eoin Cormac, Dylan O’Gara, Dylan Kelly; Ronan Gillespie (0-5,4f), Oisin Byrne; Ryan McShane, Eric Carr (0-3), Joseph Lyons; Paul O’Hare, Pauric Love (1-0), Seanie Boyle. Subs: Owen Love for Seanie Boyle

VIRGINIA COLLEGE: Finn Lotscher; Ryan Kellett, Jamie Davidson, Aaron Geraghty; Stephen Kavanagh, Rioghan Smith, Ronan Cullen; Enda Maguire, Cian Donoghue; Niall Carolan, Mantas Ivaskevicus, Thomas McGearty; Ryan Galligan (0-1), Sean McEvoy (1-3), Seosamh Sheerin (1-0). Subs: Aaron McCabe for Mantas Ivaskevicus (h-time), Oisin Carolan for Thomas McGearty (44), Patrick Gordon for Ryan Kellett (44),

REFEREE: Stephen Hagan (Monaghan)