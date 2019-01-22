Two Donegal players selected for Ireland for Spanish U-15 tournament

Finn Harps pair Luke McGlynn and Conor Campbell are again part of the 29-man Ireland squad which has been selected for the forthcoming International Tournament in Spain.

Over the space of five days in late January and early February, Ireland will play Spain, the Netherlands and Hungary at the Pinatar Arena.

Goalkeeper Aaron Maguire, defender James Abankwah and forwards Edwin Adbajwe and Ciaran O'Sullivan are in line to make their international debuts, after being selected in the squad for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Spain, Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue says it is a chance for the new players to impress.

"We had an assessment game leading in before Christmas. The four lads did really well and deserve this opportunity," said Donohue.

Despite the majority of the players being in their off-season, Donohue has been delighted with the players' physical preparations.

"Communication with the clubs has been key. I've been in conversation with the club coaches, just to get the players on programmes. We wont be using the players' fitness as an excuse in Spain."

Republic of Ireland Under-15 Squad

Goalkeepers: Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Morris (Dundalk)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick's Athletic), Ben Curtis (Shamrock Rovers), Tom Fogarty (Birmingham City), Craig King (St. Patrick's Athletic), Aaron O'Reilly (St. Patrick's Athletic), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Luke McGlynn (Finn Harps), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Glory Nzingo (St. Patrick's Atheltic), John Joe Power (Burton Albion)

Forwards: Edwin Agbajwe (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Campbell (Finn Harps), Evan Ferguson (Bohemians), Cian Kelly (Bohemians), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Ciaran O'Sullivan (Mallow United), Ben Quinn (Cherry Orchard)

Republic of Ireland Under-15 Fixtures

30/1: Republic of Ireland v Spain, Pinatar Arena, 13:00 (14:00 local time)

1/2: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Pinatar Arena, 16:00 (17:00 local time)

3/2: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Pinatar Arena, 13:00 (14:00 local time)