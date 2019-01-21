Donegal Town take U-19 regional basketball title overcoming favourites Blaze

Donegal Town Basketball U-19s produced a fantastic display to lift the regional U-19 title at the Loreto Convent, Letterkenny on Sunday.

Letterkenny Blaze 59

Donegal Town BC 65

Sunday's final paired the top two finishers in the league after comfortable wins in the semi-finals against All Stars and 88ers. After their recent overtime win over Donegal and a National Cup win earlier in the season, the home side were favourites.

After a delayed tip-off, the game turned into a fantastic spectacle of end to end basketball. Captain Furey got the home side off to a great start with the first bucket as scores from Carbery and Dorrian settled the early nerves.

Kealy and O'Grady got Blaze going with nice scores along with baskets from Quinn and Curley but scores from the fantastic Carr and young Orla Mc Gonagle finished out the quarter on a 16-11 scoreline and a five point lead for Donegal.

But Blaze came storming back with their best quarter hitting 20 points which included 2 lovely 3 pointers from Mc Geever while Quinn, 4pts, and Higgins, 8pts, found their range with some fantastic outside shots.

With the hard working Meabh Dorrian sitting out due to foul trouble Donegal started to struggle and while Carr did hit a 3 pointer for her team she was well shackled for the quarter. Catherine Campbell nailed a nice shot along with two great scores from young Sarah Donovan and the last from McGonagle to underline the importance of our u16 players to the team. Donegal's lead was snuffed out by Blaze who led by the minimum at half-time, 31-30.

The third quarter is always pivotal and it was Donegal making the running always staying that basket or two ahead but being reeled back all the time by Blaze. Laura Kealy really brought the game to Donegal as she carried well and hit a 3 pointer while O’Grady had 7 pts but Donegal's two big guns came to life with Sophie Carr, 8pts, and Orla Carbery, 6 pts, with an important basket from Furey too to leave a 16-14 quarter to Donegal and a 1 point lead going into the last quarter.

No one could take their eyes of this game as both sets of supporters got behind their sides pushing them on and producing a great finale. Donegal stretch the lead out to 8 points and looked like closing out the game but Blaze rallied and came back again with a big score from Curley as a 3 point from McGovern brought them level again in the dying seconds.

But it wasn't to be fore Blaze as Donegal held on to get a fantastic win. Furey was immense in the closing stages as she hit a vital 3 pointer but Donegal's star player Sophie Carr rose to the occasion when needed most, hitting an incredible 11 points in the closing quarter being fed by the fantastic rebounds from Orla Carbery.

Credit to Blaze for a fantastic game and they were well well served by Kealy, O'Grady and Higgins while the winners can thank MVP Sophie Carr, who scored 24 points, while Carbery, Dorrian and Furey were also fantastic throughout.

BLAZE: C Kelly, K McGovern 3, S Higgins 10, L Kealy 16, E Quinn 8, C McFadden, A Curley 6, A O'Grady 10, C McGeever 6, A Irwin, L Ryan, R Barrett.

Coaches: Ian Mc Geever, T Kealy, K Kelly.

DONEGAL TOWN: Catherine Campbell 2, Amy Carr, Meabh Dorrian 6, A Timoney, Sofia Maziri, Sophie Carr 24, Orla Carbery 11, A Maxwell, Emma Meehan, Sarah Donovan 5, Andrea Furey © 13, Natasha Prendiville, Orla McGonagle.

Coaches: Kevin Sinclair and Rosa Devaney.

Team manager: Rosemary Carr