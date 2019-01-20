Great weekend for Raphoe Hockey with victory for both teams

Raphoe hosted Antrim at the weekend and were looking to get back to winning ways, and they did just that with an emphatic victory.

Raphoe 8

Antrim 1



Antrim however started the game better as they took the lead with five minutes on the clock. A fine finish from Dean Wilson. Raphoe were lucky not to go 2-0 down thanks to Davy Moore in the goals.

Raphoe got back on level terms when George Patterson put Tommy Orr in to score his first of the day. Raphoe took the lead again through a George Patterson pass to Tommy Orr, the Raphoe man rounded the keeper and slotted home.

The lead soon became 3-1 when a well work short corner found Alan Meehan at the top of the circle, and his shot took a deflection that fell kindly to Keith Meehan to tap home.

Meehan got his second of the match when a goal bound effort was stoped on the line by a foot giving Raphoe a penalty stroke which Meehan converted making it 4-1.

In the second half, both teams had chances to get a few goals but thanks to some good goalkeeping it stayed 4-1.

Raphoe got a fifth goal when Adrian Crumley got to use his pace and stormed up the pitch to get into the circle and his pass across the goal mouth set up Jake Watt for the goal.

Tommy Orr got a well deserved hat-trick when a defence splitting pass from Keith Meehan feed the Raphoe striker who's first time flick over the on rushing keeper got the match ball for youngster.

It became seven when James Wilson was set up by Jonny Long, Wilson's shot hit the roof of the net from close range.

Meehan finally got his hat-trick after missing a golden opportunity prior to the goal. Jonny Long again assisting in the goal getting down the right wing and squaring the ball to Meehan who simple slotted it home to make it 8-1.

An impressive performance from Raphoe and they will look to carry that result into the next match away to Civil Service.

Raphoe 1st XI: D Moore, T Eaton, E Lyttle, K Meehan, J Long, T Orr, Z West, A Crumley, J Watt, G Patterson, A Meehan, John Watt, S Clevery, I.McGonigle, J.Wilson

Ladies make it a good day for Raphoe

Raphoe Ladies were entertained travelling to their away match to Coleraine with gossip and pictures from the Friday night Prom from Prom Queen Jasmine Tinney and her sister Zara (still in her slippers). The team arrived with an hour to game time and had a chance for a thorough warm up.

Raphoe 1

(Lisa Patterson )

Coleraine 0

The Coleraine side started very strong and had the upper hand for the first 20 minutes of the match. Raphoe were reacting to the Coleraine play rather than controlling the game, but managed to maintain an even score line. Coleraine had many well-worked sets of play down the right hand side of the pitch with crosses across the goal, which they were unlucky not to get a touch on. Coleraine fired many balls through the Raphoe press picking out gaps. It was a bitty start with lots of stick tackles from both teams.

Raphoe played their way into the first half and adapted the press to eliminate holes and could more easily anticipate what the Coleraine defense were likely to do. Arlyne Kilpatrick playing centre back started picking out wide passes to work the ball forward. Leanne Patterson had some excellent runs in midfield and managed to bring the ball into the circle a number of times. Katy Love, an experienced forward, had 1 superb chance on goal, which was saved by the Coleraine keeper. As the passing started to come together Rebecca Wauchope and Lisa Smyth were sprinting and moving up front to receive passes from midfield. Wendy Patterson was rock solid in the centre – available for passes and defending every time the play turned around. Raphoe had a handful of short corners that they couldn’t convert in the first half.

The second half started well with captain Sabrina Barnett encouraging every player and keeping up the talk and chat on the pitch. Coleraine did have a few chances on goal, which called Heather Humphrey into action. Heather dove to protect the goal when 1 on 1 with a Coleraine player keeping Raphoe in the game. Soon after Coleraine had another break ; Victoria Wray sprinted after the player to put pressure on her and again Heather made a successful dive to protect the goal, keeping the score line at nil all. Alison Stewart made some excellent attacking sprints from right midfield supported by Zara Tinney and Sabrina Barnett. Having read the Coleraine game and preferred routes of passing; Janice Nelson and Lisa Patterson were able to work together and block play with some well executed flat stick tackles.

With Coleraine down to 10 players for a 2 minute period - Raphoe took more control and won 2 short corners in a row but unfortunately could not convert these to goals; even when Coleraine lost a defender to the half way line in the second corner. However Raphoe’s goal came shortly after this with Wendy Patterson in the centre passing out right to Sarah McErlean who moved the ball quickly to Zara Tinney up front at right wing. With Coleraine defense in front of her Zara switched the ball back out to Arlyne Kilpatrick playing right back who passed an accurate flat ball into the top of the circle where Lisa Patterson connected and deflected the ball into the goal – her first for the club!

Raphoe hung on tight as Coleraine won 2 short corners as final whistle blew.

Overall it was a hard fought match and Raphoe were delighted with the win.

Huge thank you to squad member Amy Wauchope, Coach Richard Tinney, Manager Julie Wilson and supporters: Liffey McKinney, Katin Tinney, Keesje Tinney and Billy Roulston. Raphoe face NUIG at home next weekend in the quarter final of the Irish Hockey Trophy.

RAPHOE: Heather Humphrey, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Sabrina Barnett (Captain), Victoria Wray, Janice Nelson, Zara Tinney, Wendy Patterson, Leanne Patterson, Lisa Patterson, Lisa Smyth, Katy Love, Jasmine Tinney, Sarah McErlean, Rebecca Wauchope, Amy Wauchope and Alison Stewart