Donegal U-13 Women have good win over Longford in Abbeycarton

The Donegal U-13 girls made the long journey to Abbeycartron to play Longford in the FAI U13 Gaynor Cup Group Qualifiers and came away with a good win.

Longford 1

Donegal Women's League 4

Donegal dominated the game for long periods. Grace Murphy should have put Donegal one up after 2 minutes after a great pass by Siobhan Cameron, whoever the Longford keeper Meave Kieran saved well.

On the 4th minute Sarah Conaghan win the ball in midfield and played forward quickly to Clodagh Heron who ran pass the challenge of the defender and calmly slotted the ball in the bottom corner.

Longford settled into then game after this and forward Grace Keenan combined well with Mary O'Reilly however Megan McLoughlin and Darcy Kelly marshalled the Donegal defence, getting the ball out of danger and setting up Rachel Friel for the counterattack, supported by Grace Nugent who delivered an excellent cross to the midfield run of Roisin Lynch who shot was just over.

Meabh McAteer made a good run down the right crossing into Siobhan Cameron who hit the crossbar. A long ball by Leah McLoughlin found Clodagh Heron racing through to score but referee ruled it offside. Clodagh did extend the lead on 18 minutes after a good through ball by Sarah Conaghan.

Roisin Lynch could have extended the lead, only for great save by the Longford keeper. Orlaith Doherty, Sarah McGinley and Mia Devenney were introduced at half-time and had an immediate impact on game with a good by Mia Devenney to Sarah McGinley who slotted the ball through to Orlaith Doherty on the edge of box and Orlaith fired high into top corner.

Longford pulled one back on 48 minutes for a free kick by Nadine Gleenon. Claire Diver made a great save on 50mins from Senena Murphy.

Niamh Ryan linked up well with Leanne McGettigan who's shot hit post. Sile Ferry wrapped up the scoring for Donegal on 53mins after a fine run down the right

DONEGAL SQUAD: Leah McLoughlin, Megan McLaughlin, Clodagh Heron, Rachel Friel, Meabh McAteer (all Mulroy Academy), Darcy kelly, Leanne McGettigan, Sarah McGinley, Grace Nugent (all Illistrin FC), Roisin Lynch (Eany Celtic), Sarah Conaghan, Claire Diver (both Finn Valley Ladies) Mia Devenney Orlaith Doherty (both Lagan Harps) Sile Ferry (Gweedore Celtic), Niamh Ryan (Cappery Rovers) Siobhan Cameron (Kilmacrennan celtic)