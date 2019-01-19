Donegal's Fionnan Coyle part of Ireland U-16 team who defeat Australia

The Republic of Ireland Under-16s won their opening match on home soil of 2019 after a 2-0 win over Australia at the FAI National Training Centre.

Gaoth Dobhair and Finn Harps' Fionnan Coyle was in the starting line up for the winners.

Ben McCormack and Colin Conroy scored in the second half to give Paul Osam's side a well-deserved win in front of a large crowd that included High Performance Director Ruud Dokter, Ireland Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny, U-17 head coach Colin O'Brien, U-15 head coach Jason Donohue, and Colleges & Universities manager Greg Yelverton.

Ireland started the game strongly with Sinclair Armstrong and Dylan Gavin having chances to test visiting goalkeeper Ryan Del Nido. Despite numerous opportunities Ireland were unlucky not to score before the break.

McCormack gave the home side the lead in the 51st minute. His free-kick from the edge of the box found the bottom-right hand corner. The lead was doubled less than 20-minutes later, when Conroy found the back of the net after brilliant work from substitute Calum Kavanagh.

Speaking after the game, Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam said the team need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We had lots of opportunities but didn't take them. Better opposition won't give us as many chances as we had today. We need to be ruthless," said Osam.

"Despite losing 3-0 last week to Germany [last week], I was probably happier after that game than I am today, even though we won the game."

Republic of Ireland: Daniel Rose (Arlo Doherty 41); Fionnan Coyle (Oisin Hand 52), Gavin O'Brien (capt) (Fionnan Coyle 65), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Kevin Platon 52), Adam Wells; Andrew Moran, Jamie Doyle (Oran Crowe 52), Kyle Conway (Colin Conroy 41); Sinclair Armstrong (Billy Vance 41), Dylan Gavin (Calum Kavanagh 41), Ben McCormack (Kyle Conway 65).

Australia: Ryan Del Nido; Jeremy Siarkaras (Jarred McKinley 50), Jarred McKinley (Robert Tkatchenko 39), Ethan Beaven, Christian Cirino; Connor Rose (Jasper Bourchier 64), Adam Farkas (Declan Collins 69), Jarrod Galea, Andrew Maranta (Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio 39), Michael Ruhs (capt); Rhys Osmond (Yousef Ali Ahmed 64).

Referee: Daryl Carolan.