Donegal clubs host captains' drive-ins as new year swings into action

There's a change in the weather with a winter chill beginning to take a grip around the north west, but the conditions for golf remain really good.

So it's no surprise that our county's golf clubs are reporting busy times with big turn-outs for the first competitions of the year.

Of course most clubs are also hosting their captains' drive-ins which mark the start of the new golfing season. Best wishes to those new Captains, Lady Captains and Club Presidents who are taking up office for the first time. Have a great 2019!

Here's a round-up from around Donegal's clubs

Cloughaneely

DRIVE-IN: We had a very successful Captain’S Drive-In last Sunday morning with a large crowd gathered to see 2019 Captain Enda McMonagle and Club President John McGinley tee-off. Both found the fairway which was a good start! The winners of the Scramble on the day were Peadar Curran, John McGinley, Sean McGeady & Dan Mulhern on 4 under par. In second place was Mark McGinley, Gerry Doohan, Joe McGarvey & John Murphy on 3 under par.

THIS WEEKEND: The competition this Sunday is a Champagne Scramble, draw at 10am, all welcome.

There has been great interest in our 2019 Golf Membership offers please contact us for more information.

Ba mhaith linn ar mbuíochas a ghabháil le Ciarán & Joe McGarvey don bia Dé Domhnaigh seo caite agus fosta do Bridie Doherty. Bhí scaifte mór ag imirt, an cúrsa coinnithe go deas agus tús maith curtha le 2019 ag Chumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

Members of Cloughaneely Golf Club pictured ahead of the club's drive-in for Captain Enda McMonagle and Club President John McGinley

Portsalon

AGM: The AGM for 2019 was held in the Clubhouse on Friday evening last, with a healthy year gone by shown by the books. The AGM saw President Andy Boland hand the reins over to Betty Boal, who takes over for a two-year term during 2019/2020.

Mick McGlynn passed the baton of Club Captain on to Pat O’Neill, who in turn unveiled Stephen Connolly has the 2019 Vice-Captain.

Outgoing President Andy Boland with incoming 2019/2020 President Betty Boal

On the Ladies side, Karen McGlinchey brought down the curtain on her successful year in office and handed the blazer to incoming Captain Mary Flynn.

The outgoing officers paid tribute to the stellar efforts of the Council and various committees in place for their effort in 2018, with praise also reserved for Club Manager Daragh Lyons as he brings up his first anniversary in his post.

On behalf of the members of Portsalon, we wish President Betty as well as Captains Pat and Mary the very best of luck for the year ahead.

Results: Wednesday 9th January – Gents Open, Winner: Conor McGettigan – 41 pts, Runner-up: John G McBride – 39 pts, Gross: Joe Coyle – 31 gross pts;

Sunday 13th January – Captain's Drive-In, Winners: Johnny Shields, Kevin McGonagle, DP Logue, Stephen Connolly – 59.9 nett; Runners-up: Brian Boyle, Sally Boyle, Kieran O'Neill, Brian Haughey – 60.4 nett; Third: James Duffy, Turlough Giles, Patrick Ronaghan, Francis Doherty – 60.5 nett

Portsalon Ladies

Captain's drive-in: The 2019 season got off to an official start on Sunday with the annual Portsalon 'Captain’s Drive In'. Despite the gale force winds and heavy showers at 10am the event started with the traditional 'Drive Off' at the first tee, both the new Club Captain Pat O'Neill and new Lady Captain Mary Flynn hit great shots and got the 18 hole scramble competition off to a flying start.

Captains and members thoroughly enjoyed the team golf and the welcoming soup and sandwiches afterwards in the club house.

agm: On Saturday afternoon the Ladies branch AGM was held and Mrs Betty Boal was introduced to the ladies as the new Club President. Congratulations to Betty from all the members and best wishes for a great two years in office.

During the AGM Karen McGlinchey, Lady Captain 2018, reflected on the highlights of her 12 months and explained how delighted she was to invite Mary Flynn to officially start her Lady Captain’s year. After the ceremonial fitting of her new Portsalon black blazer and gold broach Mary said she felt honoured to be the new Lady Captain of Portsalon GC where she has been a very happy member with her husband Pat since 1998.

Lady Captain Mary thanked her new officers and committee. She said how pleased she was to have such an experienced group of ladies working with her in 2019.

Mary closed the meeting by wishing all the Portsalon Ladies' teams and members a successful and enjoyable golf season in 2019

Outgoing Portsalon Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey with new Lady Captain Mary Flynn and new President Betty Boal

Ladies Officer Board 2019: Vice-Captain Roseanne Logue, Hon Secretary Noreen Mc McConigley, Hon Competition Secretary Marie Gilligan, Hon Handicap Secretary Claire Mc Gonagle, Hon Treasurer Deirdre Hensey, Ex-officio Karen Mc Glinchey.

Committee Members 2019: Mae Blaney Kathleen Mc Cormack, Anne Speedie and Mary Barrett.

Dates for your Diary: Sunday Members Competition resumes on Sunday, January 20.

Portsalon Ladies' Winter links is on Thursday, March 31.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

NEWS: Like most sporting organisations, golf at Ballybofey and Stranorlar is benefiting from the lean spell in the elements. The absence of frost, snow and last year’s extreme wet spell, leaves golfers in their element, wishing they could adopt and reapply each winter.

Membership is coming in thick and fast and if you know someone who could have an interest in a totally outdoor sport, golf is for them. Don't miss out! Get involved.

results: Known to his mates as Crusty, Denis O'Connor (the baker) hit a magnificent 42pts on Tuesday, January 8. Saturday, January 12, 1st Nett: Geoff Cotter ( 12) 39pts. bot; 2nd Nett: Joey O'Hora (24) 39 pts.; Gross Ryan Griffin (scr) 35pts.; 3rd Joe Rowley (11) 38pts bot; CSS 67

Sunday, January 13, 1st Nett Fergus McMenamin bot (13) 40pts.; 2nd Nett: Michael McGrath (14) 40pts.; Gross Lorcan Donnellan (7) 32pts.; 3rd Roger Campbell (7) 39pts; CSS :67

This week: Usual competitions this week. Table Quiz will continue on Wednesdays.

The presentation of prizes for the month of December will take place in the Clubhouse on Saturday, January 19 at 5.30pm after end of competition. We would appreciate if all winners, that's 1st, 2nd, Gross and 3rd place from each competition, would attend on the night.

We hope you all have a great golfing year.

Dunfanaghy

Results: January Monthly Medal - Stroke Sunday, January 13, 1st Mark Caithness (13) 67, 2nd Roger Green Snr (12) 69, Gross: John Chambers (9) CoD 82, 3rd Nigel Doherty (13) 70; CSS: 70.

Gents Open Single Stableford, Saturday, January 12, 1st Ray Devenney (17) Ballybofey 39 pts BOT; 2nd Ivan Peoples (20) Northwest 39 pts; Gross: Peadar Curran (8) 29 pts; 3rd Pat Bonner (16) Portsalon 37 pts BOT; 1st Nine; Tony McGilloway (9) 21 pts BOT; 2nd Nine: Peter Smyth (12) Ballybofey 21 pts​. CSS: 37 pts

Open Single Stableford, Wednesday, January 9, 1st Anthony E Gallagher (15) 42 pts BOT; 2nd Seamus McCauley (11) 42 pts; Gross: Donal Boyle (1) Cruit 39 pts; 3rd Andy Murray (13) 41 pts; 1st Nine: Trevor Robb 23 pts BOT; 2nd Nine: P J Fitzgerald (16) Ballybofey 22 pts BOT; CSS: 38 pts

Letterkenny

drive-in: The Captains’ Drive-In attracted a large number of members on Sunday. It was a shotgun start with two teams of three starting on each tee box. The Lady Captain Angela Bradley started the drive-in with an excellent drive off the men's tee box which put considerable pressure on Captain John Bowe and President Brian O'Reilly. Both managed good drives. While the sky was overcast there was no rainfall during the competition and the course was in excellent condition. A good day’s golf was had by all.

At the Captains' Drive-In at Letterkenny Golf Club are President Brian O'Reilly, Captain Angela Bradley and Captain John Bowe

The winning score of 63.7 was posted by Anthony Delap, Kenny King and Mary Fowley. Runners up with a score of 63.8 were John Doran, James McFadden and Cathy Marran. In third place with 64.4 (BOT) were Lester Speer, Simon Stephens and Carmel McGeady.

Later in the evening when members had availed of excellent food from Brown's on the Green, presentations were made by Lady Captain Angela Kilgallen and Captain John Bowe.

Wednesday open: The Wednesday Open on January 9 was won by Lee Walsh (9.0) with an excellent score of 44 pts. He also won Gross. He had two birdies on the 9th and 18th and 12 pars. Barry Ramsey (20) was runner up with 39 pts. and John P. Clarke (6.3) was third with 37 pts.

Saturday open: The Saturday Open on was won by Adrian Daly (17.1) with a great score of 40 pts. Adrian took 6 pars out of the course. The runner up was Dermot Rainey (13.2) with 39 pts. and Paddy O'Gorman (19.5) was third with 38 pts.

get into golf: The Get into Golf Programme commences again in 2019. It has been very successful since its commencement in 2016. It appeals to people who would like to take up golf but for whatever reason it just does not happen.

Winners of the Captains' DriveIn L/R Captain Angela Bradley, Mary Fowley, Anthony Delap, Kenny King and Captain John Bowe





The Get into Golf Progamme provides Golf Clubs, Golf Bag and balls. New members are given a chance to learn the basics of the game as well as the rules and etiquette of golf. There is also a follow up with a buddy system where new members can go out with a club member to play the course.

Ivan Fury and Veronica McAteer are running the Get into Golf Programme and can be contacted on (074) 9121150.

