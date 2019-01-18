Abbey VS through to Markey Cup semi-final after win over Coleraine

The Abbey Vocational school senior boys team travelled to the Melvin Sports Complex, Strabane on Thursday and needed a last gasp point to clinch victory and a Markey Cup semi-final spot.

Abbey VS . . . . 0-11

Loreto, Coleraine . . 1-7



Abbey started off sprightly with two scores coming in quick succession from Shay Travers and Richard O Rourke, but it wasn't long before Loreto got on the scoreboard.

There was much attacking play from both teams, with further scores from Shay Travers and Captain Jamie Crawford, saw the sides go in level at four points each at half- time.

Michael Statham opened the scoring in the second half for Abbey but Loreto quickly replied. Within 3 minutes, Cian Hegarty put the Abbey ahead but this lead was soon eliminated by a Loreto point.

Cian then added another point, and when Jamie Crawford and Cian Hegarty added to the Abbey tally it looked liked things were going their way.

However with a Loreto point being added there was only two between. Disaster struck for the Donegal men when Loreto scored a stormer of a goal and went into the lead in the dying seconds of the game.

The Abbey boys had to keep the heads up and when they went up the field, Loreto conceded a free which was beautifully pointed by Cian Hegarty.

All aboard again, in injury time, and it looked as if the game was going to a replay, when Jamie Crawford picked up the ball on the backline and weaved his way goalwards, and duly fisted the ball over the bar.

Abbey Vocational now await the winners of Ballygawley and Kilkeel for their semi-final opponents.



ABBEY VS PANEL: Ryan Brogan, Ian Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Eoghan Corley, Ryan Coughlan, Michael Coughlan, Jamie Crawford, Killian Faulkner, Cathal Feeney, Brian Fegan, Daniel Gallagher, Brian Gallagher, Darragh Geary, Eoin Gorrell, Darragh Griffin, Patrick Harley, Cian Hegarty, Shaun Kennedy, Joe Leape, Patrick Lynch, Ethan Mangan, James McBrearty, Alex McCalmont, Aidan McHugh, James McHugh, Shane Meehan, Victorjoe Mitchell, Enda O'Hagan, Richard O'Rourke, Odhran Quinn, Oisin Reid, Michael Statham, Shay Travers, Thomas White.