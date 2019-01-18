Tir Chonaill Harps, Glasgow hold very successful AGM with big Donegal interest

The Tir Chonaill Harps club, Glasgow, held the 24th AGM in the Glencairn Social club, Glasgow, to elect it’s new Management Committee and announce it’s plans to mark the club’s 25th anniversary celebrations and begin to implement the recently launched 3 year club development plan. The club’s founding ethos and objectives to provide gaelic games and culture for exiled Donegal people and their descendants is as strong as it has ever been with no fewer than 12 of the 14 officers elected having a family connection to the county.

In recent years the club has stagnated at management level and following almost six months of meetings and workshops, a development plan was drawn up by current and former members. A major feature of the plan was the complete overhaul of how the club was managed and structured. The AGM elected a new 14 member management committee with important new key roles in club development, coaching and finance added to existing positions. The club also created the position of student officer to cater for the needs of the many student players and members in the club and provide support to enable them to play a bigger part in club through the coach education programme. Declan Murphy, who came through the ranks of the club’s underage football was elected to this position.

Outgoing chairman, Maurice Friel, handed over the role to Anton Gallagher. Anton joined the club as an underage footballer in 1994, and played right up to senior level. Anton was a player , captain and later team manager. Christina Duffy who has been the driving force behind the recent underage football revival in the club, was elected as Coaching and Games Development Officer. Christina, has already got the role off to a flying start by setting up a Foundation Football course in early March, which was one of the principal aims of the development plan. She will also head up the club’s Coaching and Games Development workgroup which will oversee all Gaelic games development in the club.

The AGM also witnessed a return to the club of founder member, Tommy Main, who was the facilitator of the Development plan. He will take on the position of Development Officer to oversee the implementation of the 3 year plan and the re-structuring of the Management committee.

A key to all the ambitious plans the club have for the future will be finance and to this end a Finance Workgroup was set up with the aim of generating £60,000 in year one. This will be led by Shaun O’Donnell, who like Anton came through the club’s underage system. Among the many fundraising events in the pipeline will be a dinner dance in Glasgow to mark the club’s 25th anniversary and a golf tournament.

There is an increasing positivity about the club and growing expectations for the year ahead that hopefully will see the harps improve their fortunes both on and off the field.

Management Committee for 2019

Chairperson : Anton Gallagher (Dungloe)

Vice chair: Maurice Friel (Oughterlin. Rathmullan)

Secretary: Seanna Gallagher (Dungloe)

Development Officer: Tommy Main

Coaching Officer: Christina Duffy (Glengad, Inishowen)

PRO: Paul Doogan (Falcarragh)

Child protection Officer: John O’Brien (Magheroarty, Gortahork)

Finance Officer: Shaun O’Donnell (Termon)

Treasurer: Sean Gallagher (Dungloe)

Assistant Treasurer: Mark Wilson

Membership Secretary: Paddy Coll (Termon)

Student Officer: Declan Murphy (Ranafast /Gweedore)

County Board delegates: Chris McGrory (Inishowen)and Danny McGowan (Falcarragh)