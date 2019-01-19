Top of the table clashes take centre stage this weekend in Donegal League

The local derby meeting of Strand Rovers and Arranmore United looks like being one of the top games on what’s another busy weekend in the Donegal League.

Strand host their neighbours in the Glencar Inn Division One of the Saturday League and the Islanders will know that they can’t really afford to lose this game against a Strand side who are leading the way at the top of the table.

It’s tight at the top in the Brian McCormick Premier Division too with leaders Castlefinn Celtic clear by two points from Milford United and Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Castlefinn host Kilmacrennan Celtic this Sunday in one of only three games in the top division. Donegal Town play Kildrum Tigers at Hospital Field while Cappry Rovers return to league action after their FAI Junior Cup exploits, against Glenea United.

Bonagee United continue to lead the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One and this Sunday, they face a tricky test with an away match against Ballybofey United.

Lifford, in second spot, don’t play this weekend, but third-placed Cranford FC can keep the pressure on at the top when they play host to Gweedore Celtic.

There’s a big game too in Division Two where the joint leaders, Kerrykeel and Raphoe Town clash at Rabs Park in Kerrykeel.

Raphoe moved level on points with Kerrykeel last weekend following a big win over Copany. They can expect a much closer game this weekend, but on current form, Raphoe will fancy their chances of recording another good result.

There’s a local derby at Darney Park where Dunkineely Celtic meet Letterbarrow.

Copany Rovers go in search of their first league victory of the season at home to Curragh Athletic.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 19

Glencar Inn Division One

Strand Rovers v Arranmore Utd

Castlefin Celtic v Glenea United

Oldtown Celtic v Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers v Glencar Celtic

Dunlewey Celtic v St. Catherine's

Old Orchard Division Two

Kildrum Tigers v Milford Utd

Cappry Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen Utd v Drumbar

Drumoghill FC v Fintown Harps

Sunday, January 20

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town v Kildrum Tigers

Castlefin Celtic v Kilmacrennan Cel

Cappry Rovers v Glenea United

Temple Domestic Appliances Div 1

Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal

Cranford FC v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen Utd v Drumoghill FC

Ballybofey Utd v Bonagee Utd.

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Gweedore Utd

Dunkineely Cel v Letterbarrow

Whitestrand Utd v Glenree Utd

Kerrykeel v Raphoe Town

Copany Rovers v Curragh Athleti