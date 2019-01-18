READ THE REID: We’ve come a long way from the days at Brady’s Field

It was a beautiful balmy summer’s evening in Brady’s field. A hard day’s work had been completed by the men who were togging out amongst the briars and overgrown bushes which sheltered the creamery burn.

The other team weren’t far away and they too were pulling on their light blue football jerseys while having the banter.

I was seven years of age and was very excited about the upcoming game. Roger Casements (a mix of Fanad, Downings and Milford) had a classy football shirt. They had black numbers on their backs within a white square patch. The Killygordon team’s jersey was red, comprised of heavy material, had no numbers and always smelled of sweat.

We had little resources back then and the jerseys were in constant use. I still had a great attachment to them though. This was my team and these men were my heroes.

This is my earliest of memory of Gaelic football anywhere. There was a gentle slope on the pitch which we'd use to sleigh down when there was snow.

The 14-yard, the 50-yard and the half-way lines were marked with sawdust. Small flags outlined the boundaries. Footballs were scarce and most times each team had just one football which was leather and sewn with a lace. They soaked up water like a sponge.

I was an unofficial ball-boy and general ‘go for’. A lot of the men smoked, so I used to run to the shop mostly for fags for them but I was cute enough to get an ice pop or toffee bar for myself.

Those were the times when youngsters were raced from the house in the morning and told not to come back until it was getting dark. Neighbours needed chores done and they would have given us tea and sandwiches.

Though, it was for the most part, a time of innocence, the football was fiery and robust. Hamstrings weren’t invented then. The players’ football boots fascinated me. I was forever writing to Santa for a pair. They had massive long steel studs and a rounded toe. These boots were meant to last the players for their careers.

Pats of fresh cow shite peppered the playing surface. The many patches of rushes served well for setting the ball on for freekicks.

There weren’t many free-kicks then either. Unless blood was drawn, there was no free.

To me, these men were huge, strong and raw. I wanted to be like them. At nine years of age I donned my first red damp sweaty jersey in an U-12 game. There were no matching togs. You wore your own colour. I didn’t care. I loved Gaelic football.

We had a promising team and were well tutored. Four years later an amalgamation of Killygordon and Castlefinn paid dividends. We won the county U-14 title. It wasn’t graded then. Every team was clumped into one.

Red Hughs formed in 1980. We had a small base. An agreement reached with neighbours McCumhaill’s meant that we conceded a part of our parish to the Twin Towns club. Those townlands remain with our neighbours to this day. I played most of my football with my local club Red Hughs. We won a Junior title in 1981, the Division 1 League title in 1994 but lost an Intermediate final in1982 and two senior finals in 1986 and 1991.

I was fortunate to have played the majority of that football at senior level. Little did I know that as a blaggard of a youngster that I would go on to achieve the ultimate prize in Croke Park one day. And it all started in a rural nondescript village in a field that was meant for grazing cows and not football.

Passion

No sporting achievement is ever attained without passion. I was a sore loser and as a lad often cried after losing games. To tell you the truth, there were many times when I shed tears after losing with my club and county as an adult.

Like all achievers, I was very competitive, fiercely driven and desperate to excel. Fifty-years ago, those men who were togging out in ditches knew nothing of news headlines, fashion, sunbeds, waxing, hair gels or Instagram. Their lives were simple and hard.

The GAA has improved so much over the years and I love it for its traditional values and culture. It’s still a tough game for tough men and women. It still instils discipline and breeds loyalty while simultaneously providing a stable and solid social outlet for both youngsters and adults.

The parish club remains the heartbeat of the GAA. I feel that it is critical that those men and women in Croke Park charged with running GAA affairs always retain the ‘parish’ identity.

Currently, there is nowhere that all of these values are more evident than at Red Hughs. In a community that has experienced its fortunes and misfortunes, we are so proud of our team, management, backroom staff and as always, the supporters.

Every game, since winning the Donegal Junior club title in 2018, was the most important game in these lads’ lives. And Sunday’s now becomes the most important.

They are yet unaware of the great ambassadors for our youngsters that they have become. As a seven-year-old I looked up to and admired those tough men who played Gaelic football for the community. And yet, I don’t remember them winning anything of significance.

Our current lads are winners and have been tremendous examples for their families and for Red Hughs. This team hasn’t reached the All-Ireland semi-final by chance. A lot of hard work has gone into the development of under-age teams this past 20 years by people who rarely get recognition.

Our state-of-the-art pitch and facilities are also a credit to people who shy away from praise.

All that remains for me to do is to wish the players, management, committee and supporters all the best for Sunday’s game.

Aodh Rua Abu!