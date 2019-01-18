DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

lotto: The lotto numbers drawn on January 1 were 1.2.6.3.8.4.7.5 . The jackpot was not won.

The numbers drawn onJanuary 8 were 6.8.3.4.5.1.7.2. The jackpot was not won. S. Gallagher matched first three and won €60. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.

The eagerly awaited Mr & Mrs competition is on Friday at 8pm in the Villa Rose Hotel.

Tickets are still available from any of the Glenfin ladies team or you can pay at the door.

The club held its annual presentation night on Saturday, December 29 in Jackson’s Hotel. Thanks to Charlie Collins who did a great job as MC and also to Colm McFadden, Neil Gallagher and Frank McGlynn for presenting the medals.

With our senior ladies and men having such a great year and also the U12 and junior teams of 1978 being honoured it was a great night.

Congratulations to Katie Long, Danielle McGinley and Mary Martin who all have been selected for the county minor ladies panel.

Well done to Katy Herron, Annamarie McGlynn and Yvonne Bonner who all made the Gaelic Life ladies football team of the year.

Reminder for all incoming managers that players who do not have their membership paid before training commences are not insured to train or play for the club.

Club Membership remains at €50 and is now due for the 2019 season.

IORRAS

WINNERs: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for January were €1,000- Liam McGonigle, c/o Square Bar, €500 - Paul Friel, Boston, €100 PJ and Brigid McDaid, Isle of Doagh, John McCarron, Cleagh, Desmond Kemmy, Ballyliffin., Seamus Grant, Tierohan, Ryan Doherty (R), Urrismana.

Congrats to all winners this month and thanks to all for your support this past twelve months. New draw starts February and if you wish to stay in this draw for another year please let your promoter know asap.

Our senior presentation night takes place in the Strand Hotel on Saturday. Can all attending please let Clint know by close of business on Thursday night on 0871692159.

Lotto results for Thursday January 10: the jackpot was not won and rises to €1,280 this week. The numbers drawn were 2,8, 21 and 22.

The €15 winners were Eunice Gillespie, Buncrana, Kathleen Doherty, Cloontagh, Patrick Harkin, Annaugh, Lee Harkin, Magheramore, Kathleen Devlin, Boharna.

Club membership is now open for 2019. Please contact the following club officers for your membership, Clint Marron, Edward McLaughlin and Sinead Marron.

MALIN

LOTTO: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €500. The sequence drawn was 2-7-3- 5-6-1-4. The €50 winner was Marie Harkin, Carn. This week’s jackpot is €600.

Indoor training resumes for Under 6 and Under 8 girls on Saturday, January 19 from 11 to 12.

Donegal County Board are organising a steward training course in the coming weeks. This will be a one day course (held on a Saturday). Previous courses were held over four days lasting 15 hours. The importance of having fully trained stewards in the club cannot be emphasised especially in these times where and health and safety is so vital. Any club member interested in attending the course is asked to contact Pat McLaughlin on 087 2030115.

CILL CHARTHA

HAPPY 2019: As these are the first notes of the New Year we would like to wish all our members a very Happy 2019.

The club would like to thank all who supported in any way in 2018 it was appreciated and we look forward to your continued support during the coming year.

There will be a club meeting in the Parish Hall this Saturday, January 19 at 8pm.

This year’s minor agm takes place this Friday in the Parish Hall at 7.30pm.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot. This week’s jackpot is €3,400.

Last week’s numbers were 9, 14, 16 and 25. The winners were €50 - Mary Griffin, Meentakerraghan, €30 - Margaret Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar, €20 - Sheila Hegarty, Largymore and Maureen, John and Brian, Derrylaughan.

The lotto results for January 6: numbers drawn were 3, 5, 9, 28. The winners were €50 - Fidelma Burke, Bruckless, €30 - Barry Shovlin, Bavin, €20 - Margaret Campbell, Meenboy and Ann McGill, Straleel.

The lotto numbers drawn on December 30 were 9, 11, 14, 21. The winners were €50 - Gavin McGinley, Ballymacfadden, €30 - Margaret and Declan Callaghan, Leitir, €20 - Caroline c/o Sophie Barnes, Kilcar and John Conwell.

The numbers drawn on December 23 were 7, 11, 23, 24. The winners €50 - Sarah/Matthew McBrearty and Jimmy Cunningham, Kille, €30 - Stephen Hegarty, Main Street €20 Mary Diver, Teelin and Sue Barnes, Cronasillagh.

RED HUGHS

SEMI-FINAL: The seniors take on Connacht champions Easkey(Sligo) in the Junior All Ireland Football semi-final this Sunday in Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Throw in 2pm. All support needed for one of the biggest games in the club's history which fittingly falls on our centenary year.

There is no spectator parking in the ground (Pairc Sean Ui Heslin). But coming from the Enniskillen side continue past the pitch there is plenty of parking available in the town.

There are hats and flags available in Bradley’s shop for €10 each, perfect for the big game. All proceeds go towards club funds.

Thanks to everyone for turning out for the quiz on Saturday night in the clubhouse. It was a great success. Roll on next Sunday.

Well done to Stephen McMenamin and Calvin Bradley on picking up GAA Ulster Club All Stars awards.

The club would like to express our sympathy to the family, friends and the members of Clg An Tearmainn on the sad passing of their Chairman Danny O’Donnell. Ar dhèis Dè go raibh a n-anam.

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

AGM: The AGM takes place this Friday at 8pm in the clubhouse.

The dinner dance will be held on Feb 9.

The lotto counties drawn last week were RN, KY, GY, WH. Three people matched 3. They were Kevin Harkin, Convoy, Margaret Harkin, Convoy and Sarah and Emily Patton, Drumkeen.

Hard luck to Paddy Dolan and the Donegal team who lost out to Armagh in the McKenna Cup semi final.

National Draw tickets are now on sale for €10.

CLOUGHANEELY

REGISTRATIONS: An underage registration evening will take place at training on Friday evening, January 18th for U-6s/8s only. (New players welcome!): Registration begins at 5:30 pm at the new hall (Ionad Naomh Fionnán).

Comhghairdeas le Conor O’Gallachóir a toghadh mar Oifigeach Scór/Gaeilge don chlub fa choinne an bliain seo.

The club would like to extend their well wishes to Eibhlin and Kevin Scanlon on the arrival of their little baby girl.

Season tickets are now on sale.

The numbers drawn in last Wednesday’s lotto were: 7,8,9,10,14,18. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations Bernie McCausland, Clonbara, who won €100. This week’s jackpot is €6,400.

The ladies board AGM will be held on January 18 at 8pm at the clubhouse. If anyone is willing to help out in anyway please come along to the meeting. Any help is greatly appreciated and needed!

Also if anyone is interested in partaking in a Fundamental coaching course please contact John McFadden 086 3777237.

100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership) – deadline for this year is February 1.

Thee 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw.

National draw tickets are now on sale. Club representatives will be selling door to door in the coming days.

Ba mhaith muid comhbhrón a dhéanamh le CLG an Tearmainn ar bhás Dónal Ó Domhnaill. Ár dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

ST EUNAN’S

U-21S: The U21s were beaten by Clann Eireann from Armagh in their Ulster Club Preliminary round match played last weekend. Clann Eireann won on a score of 0-8 to 0-7.

The Friday evening the hurling and camogie academy gets up and running again in O’Donnell. The U8s, U10s and U12s will train on the AstroTurf Pitch.

Peter Curran is stepping down as Lotto co-ordinator at the end of January, so if anyone is interested in taking on the role, please contact Charlie McAteer on 087-266 8633.

It is now less than 100 days until our 2019 Super House Draw. We are asking all members to row in once again and do their bit in every way possible.

Tickets and promotional material, including posters and car stickers are available from Ciaran Haran 087-967 4068 and Andy McGlynn 086-166 0357.

The senior board agm takes place on Saturday week, January 25 th in the clubhouse at 5pm.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and all at Termon GAA club on the sad passing of their chairman, Danny “O” O’Donnell.. Ár dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

We extend our sympathies to the McGeady and Finn families on the recent passing of Joan Finn’s mother, Eileen. May She Rest In Peace.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

team meeting:There will be an adult men’s team meeting on Friday, January 25. Time to be confirmed at a later date. Al players both past and present are welcome to attend.

We are currently seeking to recruit underage coaches for the coming season, if you are interested in a coaching role for any of the following teams; u10/14/16/18, please get in contact with any committee member, training will be provided for these roles.

We would like to extend our sympathies to the family, friends and members of CLG Tearmainn on the death of their chairperson Danny O’ Donnell. At dhèis Dè go raibh a anam.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

LOTTO: B’iad agus 5, 18, 19 agus 22 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €4,000 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann; Paddy and Triona Bonner, Patrick Sweeney, Ard Crone, Mary Boyle, James Doyle, Sheskinarone,Margaret Gallagher, Cois Locha.

The club are hosting the Donegal semi-final of Scor in Burtonport Community Centre on Friday 1st February. We'll probably have upwards of ten clubs participating. This is a great night of music, song, dance and drama. We need some help with preparing and serving the food at the interval. We'd also be grateful for any donations of home baking, etc on the night. Help is also needed for stewarding and parking cars etc. Competition starts at 7:30 pm and admission is €5.

The club’s annual presentation night due to take place on Saturday has been postponed due to the recent tragedy in the town. A new date has not yet been confirmed.

AODH RUADH

dinner dance: The social night of the year takes place this Saturday when Aodh Ruadh host their annual dinner dance in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel. Master of Ceremonies is Sean Perry.

As well as our usual individual presentations we will be honouring our members of Donegal ladies panel which won Ulster in 1993 and 1994, and our intermediate reserve championship winning footballers. We will also be making a special tribute to the late Seamus Grimes, a great club servant.

The fabulous Trutones will take to the stage to entertain the crowd. Tickets priced €35 are now available to buy in Gerry Ferguson's, Pearse O'Neill's or by contacting Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636.

We are having a special registration event in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Friday at 7pm. Ryan McHugh and Peter Boyle will be giving a talk and chatting with the youngsters.

As ever, we ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. Membership can also be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers. Players can also download registration forms from aodhruadh.org and submit this along with the relevant fee directly to their manager. Registration sessions will be organised for teams over the coming weeks and it is essential all players are signed up club members.

Non members are not covered by the GAA's injury insurance scheme and cannot line out for the club. Adult members will receive first priority for the club's allocation of All-Ireland final tickets in the event of Donegal contesting the decider. Club members can also avail of some great discount offers locally.

Only adult members registered by 31st March may vote at the club AGM.

OPERATION TRANSFORMATION: Aodh Ruadh will be taking part in the Operation Transformation Ireland Lights Up events starting this Thursday and running for six weeks, from 7pm. GAA clubs all over the country will be taking part in this and it's particularly important for us to take part this year as we support local man Cathal Gallagher.

As last Saturday's walk demonstrated, Cathal's journey has really captured people's imagination and hopefully we can build on that this Thursday. Meet at the dressing rooms at Fr Tierney Park at 7pm for registration and we will hit the road about 7.15pm. A 3.8km loop of the town with good lighting has been mapped out.

ladies: There is still time for anyone interested in managing or helping out with the Aodh Ruadh senior ladies team to register their interest with Ladies chairwoman Patricia Hill on 087-6874389 or any other member of the ladies committee executive.

Many congratulations to Megan Kane who has been selected for the county under 14 panel.

huRLIng: Following a meeting last week the following management teams were put in place. The under 14s will be taken by Denis Daly, Daithi Breen and Kieran Daly. The minors will be managed by John Rooney, Peter Horan and Mike Lynch.

scor: We’re looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór Sinsir this year. The deadline for entries is Thursday so if anyone is interested or has any queries, contact Eamonn-Martin Maguire ateamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

lOTTO: There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,600. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 6, 10, 13 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ann, Mark and Mona Granaghan, Bundoran; Esther Cassidy, Donegal Town; Mikey Gahan, Ballyshannon; Sean O'Sullivan, Sligo; and Elaine Gallagher, Bundoran. This week’s jackpot is €4,700. on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL’S

awards night: The club held its awards dinner dance in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday night. See page 68 for full coverage.

As well as the usual awards three stalwarts of the club were also rewarded for their hard work over the years. Michael McColgan and Noel Toye were inducted into the St. Michael’s Hall of Fame whilst Seamus Sweeney received the Overseas Award.

The MC was club chairman Liam McElhinney.

Danny Lafferty gave a very eloquent speech detailing the careers of Michael McColgan and Noel Toye and about their immense contribution to the club throughout the years. Whilst club chairman Liam McElhinney outlined the tremendous contribution that Seamus Sweeney has made to the GAA in Philadelphia.

The new St. Michael’s GAA website was also launched by Shaun McGinley who designed the new site.

SYMPATHY: The club extends deepest sympathy to Nora Harley and family on the death of her husband and father Denis last week. Deepest sympathy is also extended to the entire Harley and Harkin family circle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to Termon on the death of their Chairman Danny O’Donnell, and to his daughter and family and to his sister Anna and Edmund Boyle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to Mary McGinley and family Ard Gannon, Quarry Lane, Dungannon Co. Tyrone on the death of her husband and family Manus McGinty. Manus played underage football with the club and was a regular visitor to the Dunfanaghy area.

As part of “Operation Transformation” “Ireland Lights Up” we will be turning on the lights at the Creeslough pitch at 7pm each Thursday night starting this evening.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1.4.6.7,11, 20. The Match 5 Winner was Kevin McLaughlin, Hornhead who won €100.

There was also a lotto extra draw at the dinner dance on Saturday night last. The numbers drawn were: 3,5,7,11,13,18. The Match 5 Winner was Mary Langan, Creeslough who won €50. This week’s Jackpot will be €7900.

NA DUNAIBH

LOTTO: Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 11 12 16 agus 21. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Ciarán Cooney, Leargán Riach agus ag Jackie Nic Aodha, Creamhghort. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Dónal Mac Rodaigh a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill as Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra.

Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn sa Downings Bay agus €2,100 atá sa phota óir.

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh a mbuíochas a chur iniúl do Stevie Poacher a chur tús le séasúr na bliana seo nuair a reáchtáil sé séisiun de ‘Train the Trainer’ maidin Dé Sathairn.

Buíochas mór fosta do na traenálaithe uilig a rinne freastal ar an séisiún. Is cinnte gur chuir na traenálaithe go mór lena gcuid eolais agus tá súil againn go rachaidh seo i bhfeidhm ar na foirne.

Minor board: The minor board are looking for players to join our underage teams and avail of the opportunity to develop your gaelic football skills, have fun and make friends with other children in the parish.

We have regular training and games for children of all ages, from children at Under 6/ 8,/ 10/ 12s.

REALT NA MARA

BORD NA NOG: The agm of our Bord na nOg took place recently with only one major change with James Keaney becoming the new chairman. We would like to thank Michael McMahon for all his hard work as chairman over the past number of years.

The following is the committee for 2019: chairman; James Keaney, assist chairman; Joseph McNulty, secretary Frances McMahon, treasurer; Siobhan Govorov, registrar; Catherine Murray PRO Noel Carr.

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 9 16 19 20.The €50 winners were Paul Simms, Benbulben View, Dominic Gillespie, Ballyshannon Peter McIntyre, Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €1900.

Congratulations to Realt na Mara clubman John McEniff who has been appointed PRO of the Donegal GAA Co Board.

Meeting: An important meeting of the ladies board will be held on Friday in Bank House at 7.30pm.

The meeting is to discuss positions that are yet to be filled in the committee,the organising of our presentation/registration night and the possibility of fielding an adult ladies team.

We ask all parents of underage girls that are playing to attend and all ladies that want to play for the adult team.

We are also looking for managers for the U16 and ladies teams.

Any queries regarding any of the above please contact Hannah Doherty.

Well done to Rhona McEniff who has been included in the Donegal Ladies minor squad for 2019.

dinner dance: The Realt na Mara presentation dinner dance will take place in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday March 1st. Tickets priced €30 will be available to purchase shortly.

Best of luck to local man Cathal Gallagher in his journey on Operation Transformation in the coming months.

NAOMH BRID

LOTTO: There was no overall winner of this week’s Lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €2,200. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 13, 17, 24. The €25 winners were Aisling Walls, Donal Corcoran, Paul Doherty, Sheila Mullaney.

The Naomh Bríd dinner dance takes place on January 26 in The Sandhouse Hotel. Tickets €25 and can be got of any committee members. A special guest will be there on night also music by The Showoffs.

GAEIL FHANADA

county panel: Well done to Iseult Ní Mhathúna, Aideen Friel and Caitlin Heraghty who who have been selected for the Donegal U14 Girls panel for the coming year.

Congratulations to Lauren Carr who has been selected to join the Minor Ladies Panel for 2019.

With much sadness we received the news of the untimely passing CLG An Tearmainn stalwart, Danny O’ Donnell.

lotto: The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8, 10, 12, 14, 24.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Rose Sweeney, Doaghbeg. This week’s jackpot is €6650.

We’re aware that the three lines for €5’ on the online lotto system is not functioning as expected, and it is charging €6 for 3 lines since December 22.

Letterkenny Gaels

presentation function: Our Annual Presentation Function was held last Saturday night in the Arena 7. Club Chairman and MC James Frain, reflected on the past season at the Glebe which included the Club’s recent County success at Scór na nÓg. James also acknowledged the young Gaels players who were involved with the various County Camogie, Hurling and Football squads. Club sponsors were also thanked for their support to Letterkenny Gaels.

Presentations were made to the following players, Senior Player of the Year; Anthony Diver, Most Improved Player of the Year; James Carr, Under 21 Player of the Year; Diarmuid Cahill, Minor Player of the Year; Ronan Frain, Most Improved Minor Player of the Year; Conor Walker. The Club Person of the Year was awarded to Bairbre Cahill. A special presentation was also made to outgoing Club Secretary, Jim McGlynn and his wife Frances to mark Jim’s contribution as Secretary of Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club over the last ten years. Senior and Reserve management teams of Charlie Cannon, James Gordon and Garry Coll were also acknowledged on the night. Thanks to Enda and Claire Nicholls and the staff of the Arena 7 for their hospitality and their continued support of the Club.

Traditional session: Last Sunday we hosted another traditional music session in the Glass Lobby at the Silver Tassie Hotel. The next one will be on February 10. All welcome.

We are grateful to Mick Murphy and Michael McMenamin for hosting the Fundamentals course at Páirc na nGael last weekend. Over twenty club members attended and we will be running a second course in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the National GAA draw have been distributed within the Club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling them. This collective effort will deliver some much needed funding to the Club so all help will be very welcomed.

Underage ladies training starts back this Friday night from 7-8pm at the Aura. All players who played underage last year welcome. €3 per session. New players very welcome too.

The underage ladies presentation night is on this Saturday in the clubhouse at 6pm. All club members welcome.

Underage hurling training will resume on February 1 at the Aura.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €8500.