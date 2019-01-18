Winter Showjumping League off to a great start at Deane’s, Bruckless

Its that time of year again and the 2019 Winter League Competition kicked off at Deane’s Equestrian Centre in Bruckless last Sunday.

Now that all the turkey and ham have been finished off and a New Year has started there were plenty of eager riders out to compete.

The Starter Stakes riders kicked off the show and the first to go clear was Ellen Coyle on Meenarillagh, with Dean Burgess on Truffles riding on his own and Katie O’Brien also clear on Meenarillagh.

The 40cm Class had only one clear round and that went to Dominika Czibla riding Spirit. There were no clears in the 50cm Class

The 60cm Class had three lovely clear rounds from Hollie Bradley on Tilly, Dominika Czibla on Tango and Christina Gysling on her new pony Prince, all picking up clear round rosettes.

The 70cm Class had several clear rounds with the outstanding rounds going to Ally McClay on Penny, Blair Duffy on Skye and Christine Gysling on Prince who picked up her second clear round rosette in her first competition.

The 80cm Class had Conal Waters on Misty return to action after a few year absence and pick up where they left off with yet another clear round. Rebecca Morrow on her new horse Ruby produced a lovely round to pick up a well deserved clear round rosette.

The 90cm Class had only two clear rounds and they went to Siofra Hughes on Lacey and Ally McClay on Freya, both riders producing great rounds to bring home the clear round rosettes.

The 1m Class had only one clear round and that went to Marie Molloy on Melody with a super clear round. There were no clears in the 1.10m Class.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Marie Molloy on the day.

The Winter League continues next week, January 20.

It runs for another seven weeks with the final on March 3.

The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in 4 of the first seven weeks in the same class to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day.

All horse and riders welcome to compete.

For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax on 074 9737160.

Results

Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Ellen Coyle, Cloghan, Meenarilagh; Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles; Katie Diver, Lough Eske, Meenarilagh

40cm Class

Dominika Czibla, Mountcharles, Spirit

50cm Class

No Clears

60cm Class

Hollie Bradley, Inver; Tilly

Dominika Czibla, Meenarilagh; Christina Gysling, Lough Eske, Prince.

70cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles; Blair Duffy, Glenties, Skye; Christina Gysling, Lough Eske, Prince; Ally McClay, Rockhill, Penny; Kelly McGrath, Pettigo, Lady; Seamus Og Campbell, Donegal, Kate

80cm Class

Conal Watters, Ardara, Misty; Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Ruby

90cm Class

Siofra Hughes, Lacey, Ballyshannon; Ally McClay, Rockhill, Freya

1m Class

Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody

1,10m Class

No Clears