Joey O’Leary Financial Services is new Finn Harps sleeve sponsor

Finn Harps Football Club have announced that Joey O’Leary Financial Services will be the sleeve sponsor for the forthcoming Premier Division season.

The news is a welcome boost for Harps' ongoing fundraising campaign, which was launched following the memorable promotion play-off victory over Limerick which ensured top flight football would return to Donegal for the 2019 season.

Joey O’Leary is delighted to be the sleeve sponsor. “I am delighted that we are on board as a commercial partner for Finn Harps ahead of what will be a very exciting season for everyone involved with the club.

"The new jerseys look fantastic, and with so many big matches including derby nights on the fixture list, it’s great to be associated with the feel good factor and sense of anticipation at Finn Park ahead of the big kick-off on February 15th."

Finn Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell has welcomed Joey O’Leary Financial Services on board.

“The Harps community will recognise Joey as a former Director, fellow supporter and long term sponsor for many years, so naturally we welcome the news that he is coming on board as sleeve sponsor for the upcoming season. Everyone is aware of the huge collective effort required to fund a Premier Division League campaign so we are very appreciative to Joey and staff for their support. “