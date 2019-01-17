Red Hughs are just one step from big day out at Croke Park

The Crossroads in Killygordon is a sea of red and black this week as the local community shows its support for Red Hughs ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior Club championship semi-final.

The Donegal and Ulster champions take on Connaught champions Easkey of Sligo in Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

And as All-Ireland fever takes a grip, supporters are set to descend on the Leitrim venue in big numbers to see if their team can create history and qualify for a first ever All-Ireland club final.

It promises to be another proud day for Red Hughs who only came into existence back in 1980.

“The prize is a big one - a place in an All-Ireland final and a game in Croke Park,” Red Hughs manager Seosamh McKelvey told he Democrat this week

“It is every young boy’s dream and one that may never come around again so we are going to have to make the most of it.

“It is a huge game and we have the opportunity to be the first Donegal club to play in Croke Park.”

