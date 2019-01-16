St. Patrick's weekend double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Donegal GAA supporters planning to travel to Cork for the St. Patrick’s weekend meeting of Cork and Donegal in the National Football League will have the added bonus of watching our county’s ladies team in action too.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal play Cork in the Allianz League Division Two on Saturday, March 16 at 2pm.

The match is at the newly developed Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the Lidl Ireland Ladies National League Division One meeting of Cork and Donegal will also be played on the same day.

As part of a double-header, Cork and Donegal Ladies will meet at 12 noon.



Campaign

The county’s senior men's team open their league campaign on Sunday week with an away game against Clare in Ennis.

They host Meath in Ballybofey the following Saturday night, February 2.

The ladies open their Division One campaign on Saturday, February 2 against Dublin in Croke Park at 5pm.

Their first home match is against Mayo on Sunday, February 10 at a venue yet to be decided