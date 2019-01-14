Captain Sabrina on the double for Raphoe ladies

Raphoe Ladies 1XI had their first home game of 2019 against Portadown in Senior League 1 on Saturday.

Raphoe . . . 2

Portadown . . . 1

Pressure was high for Raphoe to continue their undefeated run in the league. As a former Premier league side, Portadown used their experience of high intensity hockey to challenge Raphoe’s undefeated run.

The game began with Raphoe dominating play in the opening minutes of the match.

Raphoe opened the score board within ten minutes from a counter attack beginning in defence. Lisa Patterson utilised the width of the pitch to play a line pass to find Jasmine Tinney on the run who took no time to find Sabrina Barnett in the circle. After a saved shot from the keeper, Barnett used her composure and experience to lift the ball over the Portadown keeper to take the lead.

Portadown began to find their form after conceding and used their speed and skill to break down the Raphoe defence. Portadown disrupted a long corner for Raphoe and broke with speed to put pressure on Victoria Wray and Julie Wilson in defence. After passing around their defence, they created a one on one situation with the keeper Catherine Mehaffey. Despite it being one of her first games in the team, she remained calm and executed a well-timed tackle to prevent any shot on goal.

Raphoe led 1-0 going into the second half. However, Portadown tried to maintain their dominant play from the first half by winning consecutive short corners, in hope to gain an equalizer. Raphoe’s defence worked tirelessly to ease the pressure in the circle, but Portadown made sharp passes to find space on the right of the circle to slot home their well-deserved equalizer.

Catherine Mehaffey did not shy away from the pressure coming from the former Premier League side, as she prevented several scoring opportunities from the experienced forwards.

Raphoe tried to dictate play in the closing stages of the game with a series of short corners and attacking plays

Going into the final seconds, Raphoe worked tirelessy to keep possession as Vicky Wray took a quick free to Leanne Patterson who laid it off right to Kilpatrick down the line. With a quick pass square to Zara Tinney, who found Lyndsey Tinney in the centre, she struck straight for the circle for Captain Sabrina Barnett. Sabrina took no time to secure the lead with a first time hit past the keeper to end the game 2-1 to Raphoe.

Player of the Match was Catherine Mehaffey for her relentless efforts to deny the Portadown attacks.

Raphoe: Catherine Mehaffey, Julie Wilson, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Sabrina Barnett (Captain), Victoria Wray, Janice Nelson, Zara Tinney, Lyndsey Tinney, Wendy Patterson, Lisa Patterson, Leanne Patterson, Lisa Smyth, Katy Love, Jasmine Tinney & Amy Wauchope.