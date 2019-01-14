Death takes place of chairman of CLG An Tearmainn, Danny O'Donnell

Tributes have been paid to Danny O’Donnell, Chairman of CLG An Tearmainn, who died at the weekend.

On the club’s official Facebook page, CLG An Tearmainn announced on Sunday evening “with the heaviest of hearts, the sad passing of our Cathaoirleach, Danny O'Donnell after a short illness.”

News of Mr. O’Donnell’s death have prompted messages of sympathy on social media, with a number of clubs in Donegal also offering words of condolence.

Mr. O’Donnell was a well respected and extremely popular member of the Termon club and was widely known in GAA circles across the county and beyond.

He s predeceased by his wife Mary and his brother Fr. John. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law and grandchildren, his brothers, Patrick and Jimmy, his sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Rose, his nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.