No slip-ups as top three in the Premier Division all win

The top three teams in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division all won on Sunday with Castlefinn Celtic maintaining their narrow two-point advantage following their win over St. Catherine’s.

Kilmacrennan Celtic and Milford United stay joint second after they recorded wins against Glenea United and Rathmullan Celtic respectively.

Keadue Rovers had been due to host Kildrum Tigers, but that match was postponed due to a bereavement.

Castlefinn Celtic were fancied to keep their good run of results going as they hosted a St. Catherine’s team still without a league win this season.

But in a closely fought contest, Castlefinn lead just 1-0 at half time with JP Malley scoring. Ronan Tourish and Rory Dalton put them 3-0 up and on their way to another three points before St. Catherine’s found the target with a late penalty scored by Odhran McGuinness.

Daire McDaid hit both goals as Kilmacrennan recorded a fine 2-0 win at home to Glenea. Both goals came in the opening 21 minutes as Kilmacrennan made it six wins from nine games.

At Flag Pole Field it was also 2-0 as the visitors Milford won their local derby with Rathmullan thanks to goals from Adam Serrinha and Gary Merritt.

Saturday League action from Drumkeen United v Drumoghill FC

Division One

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, the battle of the top two ended all square at Cranford Park on Sunday as Cranford drew 2-2 with Bonagee.

The home side had gone in front through Kevin Doherty only for Chris Toner to equalise and leave it 1-1 at half time.

David O’Donnell fired Cranford back into the lead in the second half but Glenn Gallagher’s penalty gave leaders Bonagee a well earned draw.

Their lead at the top however, is down to three points as Lifford Celtic climbed to second on the back of a 5-2 win against Gweedore Celtic.

The Gaeltacht men were in front when Colin Ferry scored early on but goals from Paul Lynch and Niall Coyle saw Lifford lead 2-1 at the break.

Lynch scored again shortly after half time only for Thomas Diver’s penalty for Gweedore leaving it 3-2. But substitute Shane Brennan scored two goals to complete another good win for the Lifford men.

There was a local derby at Orchard Park where visitors Drumoghill beat Lagan Harps 2-0 thanks to two late goals from substitute Riidha Abdullah.

And at St. Patrick’s Park, Drumkeen United maintained their place among the leading sides with a 2-1 win over Ballybofey United.

Lee Guthrie struck twice for Drumkeen, both goals coming from the penalty spot. In between those goals, Jude Patton had levelled for Ballybofey.

Division Two

Raphoe Town have gone level on points with Kerrykeel at the top of the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two.

Raphoe were 5-0 winners at home to Copany Rovers on a day when Kerrykeel were held to a 2-2 draw at Glenree.

DJ Kelly hit a brilliant hat-trick for Raphoe in what turned out to be a convincing win against Copany. Raphoe were 1-0 up at half-time through Glen McDaid. Kelly hit three after the break with Stephen Craig scoring the other.

Sean Little and Conor McGonigle got the goals for Kerrykeel but it wasn’t enough to give them a win at Glenree for whom Barney Boyce and Eoghan Kelly scored.

Letterbarrow are in third, just a point behind when they came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Whitestrand.

Ken Dempsey gave Strand the lead only for Diarmaid Slevin to equalise for the Tymeen men. Gerard McBrearty volleyed the winner 19 minutes from time.

In Sunday’s other game, Curragh Athletic were 3-1 winners against Deele Harps. Tim Callaghan scored twice and Mickey Black got the other goal as Curragh stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead.

Deele pulled one back in the second half, but they weren’t to deny Curragh the win.

Saturday League

The gap at the top of the Glencar Inn Division One in the Donegal Saturday League is out to six points.

Strand Rovers recorded another win, defeating St. Catherine’s 3-1. However, with second place Glencar Celtic only drawing 0-0 with Dunlewey Celtic, Strand are suddenly looked in a commanding position at the top of the table.

Two goals from Connor Greene had Strand on their way to three points against St. Catherine’s. Jack Doherty hit the third as Strand ran out 3-1 winners.

They play Arranmore United next weekend. The Islanders also hit three goals in a 3-1 win at home to Castlefinn Celtic. Brian Proctor scored twice in the win with the other scored by Aidan Proctor.

It was all square in Glasserchoo where Glenea United drew 1-1 with Oldtown Celtic. Michael Devine scored for Oldtown with Glenea’s equaliser scored by Pudgy McGee.

Division Two

In the Old Orchard Division Two, Kildrum Tigers are now five points clear at the top after they won 1-0 away to Gweedore Celtic. Christopher Cronin got a late winner for the Tigers.

Second placed Milford United went down to a 5-3 defeat at home to Fintown Harps.

Seamus Ellis, Eunan Gallier and Alton Gallagher were among the goals as Fintown took the points.

Fintown are now third in the table and Drumoghill stay fourth despite losing 3-2 to Drumkeen United. Michael Guthrie struck the winner in this game.

Elsewhere Cappry won 5-1 at Drumbar.

RESULTS

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore Utd 3 v 1 Castlefin Celtic

St. Catherines 1 v 3 Strand Rovers

Glenea United 1 v 1 Oldtown Celtic

Donegal Town P v P Keadue Rovers

Glencar Celtic 0 v 0 Dunlewey Celtic



Old Orchard Division Two

Milford United 3 v 5 Fintown Harps

Gweedore Cel 0 v 1 Kildrum Tigers

Drumbar F.C. 1 v 5 Cappry Rovers

Drumkeen United 3 v 2 Drumoghill

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers P v P Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan Cel 0 v 2 Milford United

Glenea Utd 0 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 1 St. Catherines



Temple Domestic Div One

Lifford Celtic 5 v 2 Gweedore Celtic

Lagan Harps 0 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Cranford United 2 v 2 Bonagee Utd

Drumkeen Utd 2 v 1 Ballybofey Utd



Donegal Physiotherapy & performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 3 v 1 Deele Harps

Gweedore Utd 0 v 2 Dunkineely Cel

Letterbarrow Cel 2 v 1 W'strand Utd

Glenree Utd 2 v 2 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Raphoe Town 5 v 0 Copany Rovers



FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen 4, Cappry Rovers 3

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 19

Glencar Inn Division One

Strand Rovers v Arranmore Utd

Castlefin Celtic v Glenea United

Oldtown Celtic v Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers v Glencar Celtic

Dunlewey Celtic v St. Catherine's



Old Orchard Division Two

Kildrum Tigers v Milford Utd

Cappry Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen Utd v Drumbar

Drumoghill FC v Fintown Harps

Sunday, January 20

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Donegal Town v Kildrum Tigers

Castlefin Celtic v Kilmacrennan Cel

Cappry Rovers v Glenea United



Temple Domestic Appliances Div 1

Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal

Cranford FC v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen Utd v Drumoghill FC

Ballybofey Utd v Bonagee Utd.



Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Gweedore Utd

Dunkineely Cel v Letterbarrow

Whitestrand Utd v Glenree Utd

Kerrykeel v Raphoe Town

Copany Rovers v Curragh Athletic