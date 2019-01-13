Finn Harps Reserves too good for ten-man Rovers

A solid and disciplined performance saw Finn Harps Reserves pull off a deserved 4-1 win at ten-man Letterkenny Rovers on a windy afternoon at Leckview Park on Sunday.

The result means Rovers and Cockhill remain level on points at the top of the table - although Cockhill now have a game in hand.

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 1

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 4

Rovers' cause wasn’t helped by the 23rd minute sending off of defender Conor Tourish by match referee Michael Connolly for a last man challenge on Corey McBride.

It was a fully merited win for a talented Harps side who impressed throughout and were watched by the onlooking Harps assistant boss Paul Hegarty.

Rovers defeated Harps comfortably in the league earlier in the season and it looked like this game may go the same way as it was Rovers who took an 8th minute lead through Kevin McGrath.

Finn Harps Reserves who defeated Letterkenny Rovers at Leckview Park on Sunday PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY



Harps though had numerous chances to level with Jamie Browne shooting just wide of debutante keeper Blake Forkan’s goal on 11 minutes while lively striker and former Rovers man Gabby Aduaka was a constant thorn throughout.

Aduaka did level on 20 minutes when he got on the end of Corey McBride’s cross to take a delicate touch before firing past Forkan.

That equaliser shook Rovers and they were reeling just minutes later when Tourish saw red for a foul on the impressive McBride.

Forkan had to be at his best to deny McBride before Lee Toland cleared a goal-bound effort off the line before Harps did go in front on 33 minutes when Jamie Browne rose unchallenged at the back post to head home Stephen Doherty’s cross.

Harps were unlucky not to add to their lead as Forkan pulled off super stops to deny a free from Joel Bradley Walsh and a Browne effort just before half time.

The game was still in the melting pot approaching the final ten minutes with Rovers’ best chance of an equaliser being spurned as Christy Connaghan’s header, from another Toland free kick, went just wide from close range on 81 minutes.

It was Harps who put the game to bed when Stephen Doherty capped a fine display when firing home after being teed up by Gallagher.on 83 minutes before Tom Mullan finished another breakaway attack on 88 minutes to make it 4-1.

The only blot on Harps afternoon came on 89 minutes when Niall McGinley saw red for a second caution.



Letterkenny Rovers: Blake Forkan, Ciaran Kelly, Lee Toland, Ryan McConnell, Conor Tourish, Kevin McGrath, Luke Nelis, Chris Malseed, Darren McElwaine, Christy Connaghan, Jonny Bonner. Subs: Declan Sharkey for McElwaine, Ryan Lonergan for Bonner, Conor Duggan for Nelis.

Finn Harps Reserves: Joe Boyle, Michael Gallagher, Pat Loughrey, Keelin McGill, Joel Bradley Walsh, Jack Doherty, Corey McBride, Stephen Doherty, Gabriel Aduaka, Niall McGinley, Jamie Browne. Subs: Ronan Gallagher for Michael Gallagher, Darren McElwaine for Browne, Tom Mullan for Aduaka, Zach Gorman for McBride.

Referee: Michael Connolly.

Bonagee United . . . 6

Fanad United . . . 2



Darren McFadden struck a classy hat-trick as Bonagee United put Fanad United to the sword on Saturday night.

The sides were level, one-apiece, at half-time, but the game sprang to life with three goals – two of them for the hosts – in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

The pick of McFadden’s treble saw him net the clincher, a delicious free kick, swept into the top corner off his left foot from 25 yards in the 68th minute.

Two minutes later, Bonagee struck again. Darren McMonagle scampered onto a glorious diagonal ball from his brother, Tommy, and arrowed past Dane Dunworth.

With manager Arthur Lynch already banished from the dugout, Fanad went down to ten men as Dunworth was sent off when he clattered the in-rushing Garbhan Grant.

Michael Funston, on just a matter of minutes, dispatched the penalty past replacement ‘keeper Eoghan Jordan to complete the scoring.

Fanad had pounced for the opening goal of an entertaining night after just 11 minutes when McElwaine finished to the bottom corner after Bonagee’s rearguard failed to deal with a free kick.

Bonagee levelled ten minutes later, McFadden, spotting Dunworth off his line to score.

Three minutes into part two, McFadden’s predatory instincts were outlined as he flicked home following excellent work down the flank by Jamie Lynagh.

But Fanad’s hit back almost instantly. David Tyrell couldn’t hold Michael Cannon’s free and Caolan Kelly was on hand to draw Fanad level.

Before they could draw breath, Bonagee were ahead as Gareth Breslin headed home and the Letterkenny men went on to run out convincing winners.

Bonagee United: David Tyrell; Jamie Lynagh (Codey Brogan 78), Mark Harkin, Gareth Breslin, Thomas McMonagle; Darren McMonagle (Sean Hume 78), Ryan Rainey, Deano Larkin, Garbhan Grant (Chris Flanagan 73); Jordan Armstrong (Michael Funston 65), Darren McFadden.

Fanad United: Dane Dunworth; Dean McCarry, Oisin Langan (Ed O’Reilly 78), Patrick McGinley, Peter Curran; Paddy Carr (Eoghan Jordan 73), Declan McGarvey, Caolan Kelly, Paul Bradley; Keelin McElwaine, Michael Cannon (Ryan McFadden 87).

Referee: Garbhan Taggart.

FIXTURES

FAI Intermediate Cup

Sunday, January 20

Crumlin United v Letterkenny Rovers

Ulster Senior League

Sunday, January 20, 2pm

Finn Harps Reserves v Swilly Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bonagee United

Fanad United v Derry City Res (2.30pm)